PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City Metros beat Kansas City, 4-2

SIOUX CITY — Chase Mann scored a pair of goals on Saturday for the Sioux City Metros hockey team, leading them to a 4-2 win at IBP Ice Center over Kansas City.

Mann got the scoring started at the 8-minute, 31-second mark of the first period. Landon Topf had the assist on Mann's first goal.

Twenty seconds later, Drake Anderson added a goal. Grant Harder recorded the assist there.

Mann's second goal came at 15:44, and it came on a power play. Erick Bachtle of the Jets was penalized for a two-minute hooking. Brenden Lynch had the assist.

Lynch then scored the Metros' fourth goal during the second period at 13:08. It was also on a power play after Justin Holt was called for cross-checking.

Lochlin Jackson recorded the win as Sioux City's goalie, tallying 22 saves in 51 minutes.

Late Friday

Girls basketball

Bishop Heelan 77, Unity Christian 70: Darron Koolstra's return to the Crusaders bench was a successful one.

The Crusaders scored 25 fourth-quarter points on the road Friday to upend the defending Class 3A champions.

The Crusaders were 7-for-24 from 3-point shooting, while the Knights were 3 of 10.

Lauryn Peck led the Crusaders with 26 poonts. She made four 3s and made six shots total. Peck also mae 10 out of 11 free throws.

Kenley Meis tacked on 23 points. She was 15-for-20 from the free-throw line.

Meis also had nine rebounds.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 28 points. She made all eight of her free throw attempts. She also had 10 rebounds.

Jenna Bouma also had a double-double, with 19 points and 11 boards.

Emma Byker had 11 points.

Hinton 93, Siouxland Christian 28: The Blackhawks jumped out to a 30-6 lead on the Eagles on Friday.

Hinton had five players scoring in double figures. Ashlyn Reintzel led with 16 points while Kadence Peters scored 14. Bella Badar had 12, Anna Coffee 11 and Ashlyn Kovarna with 10.

Lindsey Welch led the Eagles with 11 points.

