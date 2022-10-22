PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan competing for a spot in state tournament Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — The North Stars volleyball program earned a 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 win over Waukee Thursday night in the semifinals of the Class 5A, Region 3 tournament.

Ashlyn Strohbeen tallied 13 kills and 11 digs for the Stars. Madalyn Welp added 12 kills, 25 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Ava Lloyd had 12 kills and 16 digs.

Stella Kuehl added 22 assists and Hannah Mogensen 21 digs for North in the win. Sidney Chamberlain added 13 digs.

North is at Dowling Catholic Tuesday night for a spot in the Class 5A state tournament.

Class 5A, Region 2

Des Moines Roosevelt 3, East 2: Roosevelt earned a 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 21-25, 16-14 win over the Black Raiders.

Julia Stewart tallied 11 kills and Asialin Powell 10 kills for the Roughriders. James Steinbach finished with 42 assists and 14 digs. Powell contributed 17 digs.

Roosevelt is at Ankeny Centennial Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial 3, West 0: Ankeny Centennial swept West 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 in the regional semifinals Thursday night.

Kendra Kasperbauer tallied nine kills for the Jaguars. Reagan Angus contributed 17 assists and Kambria Leazer 11 assists. Jaeden Pratt pitched in 21 digs.

Class 4A, Region 1

Norwalk 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2: Norwalk earned a 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Thursday night.

Noelle Sutcliffe tallied 15 kills, followed by Ava McKay with 14 kills and Samantha Aagard 12. Elizabeth Iverson recorded 52 assists and Sutcliffe 17 digs. Dakota Poen added 16 digs and Grace Dehmer 10.

Alexa Trover tallied 22 kills for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Breanna VanDenTop added 14 kills and Cam Obbink 10 kills. Aussie Obbink added 50 assists in the match. Elen Pruett contributed 20 digs and Taylor Prosser 11 digs.

Norwalk hosts Heelan in the regional final Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Heelan 3, Lewis Central 1: The Crusaders went on the road and came home with a 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18 win over the Titans Thursday night.

Maliyah Hacker tallied 17 kills and 14 digs. Kenley Meis and Maddie LaFleur tallied 10 kills each. Maddie Gengler contributed 23 assists and LaFleur 18.

Gengler had a team high 15 digs. Grace Nelson added 13 digs and 10 blocks. LaFleur added 11 digs and Lawren Volz 10 digs.

Heelan is at Norwalk for a spot at state Tuesday night.

Prep football

Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Rapid City Christian 7: The Huskies hosted Rapid City Christian in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs Thursday night.

Lucas Hueser recorded 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ben Swatek added 60 yards and a score. Both Alex Scarmon and Caleb Niles scored rushing touchdowns.

Noah McDermott passed for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Geary and Swatek caught touchdowns.

Garrett Merkley returned the opening kick for a touchdown and Carson Timmins made all seven extra points and a 28-yard field goal.

Bloomfield 88, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0: The Bees earned an opening round 88-0 victory over HLHF Thursday night.

Wiley Ziegler scored four rushing touchdowns. Brock Jeannoutot added two rushing scores and a punt return touchdown. Beau Eisenhauer, Logan Doerr and Braeden Guenther each scored on the ground. Guenther threw a touchdown pass to Layne Warrior. Guenther also returned an interception for the Bees.