PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North girls golf edges Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls golf team won by one stroke Tuesday at Green Valley, 213-214, over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

North's top golfer, and the dual medalist, was senior Avery Beller with a nine-hole score of 43.

The other three scorers for the Stars were Bailey Steward (56), Mackenzie Larson (56) and Laila Petite (58).

The Warriors' top four golfers were Madison Hilts (52), Cara Patrick (53), Cora Eckhoff (53) and Morgan Pack (56).

Monday's results

Girls soccer

Columbus Scotus 10, South Sioux 0: The Cardinals were eliminated on the road from the NSAA Class B district tournament.

Spencer 10, Unity Christian 1: The Tigers led 6-0 at the half. Senior Alexa Johnson had seven goals in the win, while Saddie Kahley had two assists with a goal.

Mylia Wagenaar scored the Knights' lone goal.

Sioux Center 2, West Sioux 0: Megan Jeffer and Taya Gesink scored goals for the Warriors on Monday.

Trinay Garcia and Kendra Zeutenhorst had the assists.

Spirit Lake 3, BHRV 0: Indians junior Maddy Waterhouse scored twice in the win on Monday.

Boys soccer

Spirit Lake 1, BHRV 0: The Indians scored their goal during the first period, as it came from Austin Harms.

Eli Robinson had four saves in the shutout win.

Denison-Schleswig 10, Kuemper Catholic 0: The Monarchs scored five goals during each half.

Monarchs junior Even Jeronimo scored three goals on four shots. Jesus Espinoza had two assists.

Spencer 7, Unity Christian 2: The Tigers led 4-1 at the half.

Owen Olson scored four goals for the Tigers. Iain MacRae had three assists.

Elias Obbink and Carter Slenk scored the two Unity goals.

