PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North goes 2-2 at the Le Mars volleyball tournament

Sioux City won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.05. It was second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.51.

Tim Thomas Classic (Class A)

The Top 3 runners in the race were East senior Kaia Downs (19:04), Cherokee's Kyrstin Agnitsch (19:59) and North's Elizabeth Jordan. (20:13).

Emily Haverdink of MOC-Floyd Valley was fourth (20:29) while Bishop Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley was fifth (21:15). Delaney Saulsbury was sixth for the Crusaders (21:17).

Brynn Wolf led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a 20th-place time of 22:23.

MOC-Floyd Valley won the meet with 54 points, while the Crusaders were second with 63.

In the boys' race, for the second time this week, North's Natnael Kifle won a race with a time of 15:59.

Gabe Nash took second on Saturday, as the Stars junior was the runner-up in 16:13.

Dutch senior Sam May was third in 16:16.

North won the meet with 23 points.

Tim Thomas Classic (Class B)