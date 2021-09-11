PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North goes 2-2 at the Le Mars volleyball tournament

LE MARS, Iowa — The North High School volleyball team went 2-2 at the Le Mars Invitational on Saturday.
The Stars won matches against Le Mars and Hinton, but lost matches to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sheldon.
The 15th-ranked Stars won against the Bulldogs by set scores of 21-16, 21-14, and beat the Blackhawks 21-15, 21-10.
The Warriors beat the Stars 21-17, 21-18, while the Orabs won 21-13, 21-17.
Madison Craighead led the Stars with 25 kills, while Sidney Chamberlain had 17 kills, 18 digs, three ace serves and two blocks.
Ashlyn Strohbeen had 14 kills and 13 digs.
Avery Beller had 30 digs.
Madalyn Welp had 38 assists.
Western Christian wins Pizza Ranch tourney
The Class 2A No. 4 ranked Western Christian volleyball team went 4-1 at the Sioux County Pizza Ranch tournament.
They beat Sioux Center (21-14, 21-12), Unity Christian (21-15, 21-12), MOC-Floyd Valley (21-12, 21-18) and Sioux Falls Christian (21-11, 21-17).
The Wolfpack, however, lost to Boyden-Hull by set scores of 21-12, 15-21 and 16-18. The Comets are ranked 10th in Class 2A.
Abby VerBurg led the Wolfpack with 44 kills. Stella Winterfeld had 32 kills.
Jaylin VanDyken had a team-high 95 assists.
Lydia Van Kley had 36 digs.
Mickey Olson Invite
The Sioux City metro co-op swimming team won its home invitational with 389 points on Saturday.
Sioux City edged Lewis Central (339.5), Spencer (302) and Council Bluffs Lincoln (194.5).
Brecken Baller won the 200-yard freestyle race, as she touched the wall in 2 minutes, 3 seconds. Spencer's Brooklyn Ferguson was second in 2:10.
Baller also was second in the 100 freestyle. She turned in a time of 55.93.
Olivia Delarosa was second in the 200 IM, in 2:32.07. Lewis Central's Mia Hansen won in 2:26.35.
Delacrose also won the 500 freestyle in 5:49.04.
Sioux City's Maria McGowan and Alice Mahoney went second and third in the 50 freestyle. McGowan's time was 27.88 while Mahoney swam it in 28.01 seconds.
The metro team took the Top 2 spots in the 100-yard butterfly. Katelyn Shaputis won in 1:05.13, while Grace Aesoph was second in 1:06.78.
Sioux City won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.05. It was second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.51.
Tim Thomas Classic (Class A)
The Top 3 runners in the race were East senior Kaia Downs (19:04), Cherokee's Kyrstin Agnitsch (19:59) and North's Elizabeth Jordan. (20:13).
Emily Haverdink of MOC-Floyd Valley was fourth (20:29) while Bishop Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley was fifth (21:15). Delaney Saulsbury was sixth for the Crusaders (21:17).
Brynn Wolf led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a 20th-place time of 22:23.
MOC-Floyd Valley won the meet with 54 points, while the Crusaders were second with 63.
In the boys' race, for the second time this week, North's Natnael Kifle won a race with a time of 15:59.
Gabe Nash took second on Saturday, as the Stars junior was the runner-up in 16:13.
Dutch senior Sam May was third in 16:16.
North won the meet with 23 points.
Tim Thomas Classic (Class B)
Alta-Aurelia freshman Nora Peterson was the highest-placing area runner in the girls race on Saturday in Holstein, as she ran the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 24 seconds.