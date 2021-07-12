PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North softball sees season ends, Newell-Fonda goes to state

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The North HIgh School softball team saw its season come to an end Monday with a 12-0 loss to Fort Dodge in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
The Dodgers, ranked second overall in Class 5A, scored four runs right off the bat in the first inning, then scored three over the next two innings.
Fort Dodge had five extra base hits, including a triple and a home run.
The Stars used two pitchers. Madison Green pitched two innings, and she allowed six esarned runs on seven hits. She used 41 pitches.
Courtney Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings, and pitched the ball 47 times in her final appearance as a Stars student-athlete. Johnson allowed three earned runs on two hits.
Dodgers pitcher Jalen Adams held the Stars to no hits during the four-inning semifinal. She recorded seven strikeouts and did not surrender a walk.
Adams needed 42 pitches to get through the game.
The Dodgers aren’t done with Sioux City, however. The East Black Raiders get their chance to knock off the No. 2 Dodgers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
The state tournament begins next week at the Rogers Sports Complex.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2, SIOUX CENTER 1 (8): For the third time in the postseason, the Midgets took the game to the brink, but got the win.
On Monday, the Midgets scored during the first inning on an RBI groundout.
The Warriors responded with a triple, but E-LC was able to get out of the jam.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, until Tay Gesink had an RBI single. Tatum Schmalbeck set up that inning with a double.
The Midgets had the bases loaded during the seventh inning, but they could not score.
Willow Bleeker doubled in the bottom half, but the Warriors weren’t able to knock him in.
Jordyn Moore drove in the game’s second run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly. Makenna Walhof led off the inning with a single, then a courtesy runner stole second and moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt.
NEWELL-FONDA 1, EXIRA-EHK 0: Exira-EHK had the bases loaded Monday late in the seventh inning, but Kierra Jungers didn’t panic.
She recorded two strikeouts to get out of the jam, and helped the Mustangs get back to the state tournament.
In all, Jungers had nine strikeouts and allowed six hits during the shutout.
Macy Sievers scored the game’s lone run during the fourth inning on a passed ball. She reached base with a lead-off single.
ATLANTIC 5, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: The Trojans shut out the Dutch to head to state in Class 3A.
UNDERWOOD 4, WEST MONONA 2: The Spartans struck first in the top of the fourth inning, scoring both during that frame.
Sierra Siebersma scored on an error that broke the ice. Then, Sophia Woodward hit an RBI single that scored Brooklyn Pekarek.
Underwood responded by a Macy Vanfossan two-run double that tied the game.
Payton Cook hit the go-ahead single during the fifth inning, then Ali Fletcher added an insurance run during the sixth.
Kacy Miller had a two-hit game for the Spartans.
BASEBALL
WOODBURY CENTRAL 16, WEST MONONA 4: The Wildcats scored early and often.
They scored four in the second inning, then an eight spot during the fourth.
Max McGill had two hits, both home runs. Eric McGill had four RBIs.
Dallas Kluender and Zak Riley had two RBIs.
NEWELL-FONDA 10, NORTH UNION 0: Hunter Christiansen had two doubles in the emphatic win Monday in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.