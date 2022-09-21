Prep roundup: Sioux City North volleyball defeats Bishop Heelan in 4 sets

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team defended its home court Tuesday with a four-set win over Bishop Heelan.

The Stars won by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15. Sidney Chamberlain and Ava Lloyd each had double-digit kills with 15 and 13.

Stella Kuehl had 22 assists. Ariana Klein had one solo block.

North has won five out of the last six matches against the Crusaders.

East 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders earned the sweep 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: Molly Romano’s 11 kills helped the Lynx sweep the Warriors by set scores of 25-21, 30-28, 25-18.

Dakota Valley 2, West Central 0: The Panthers earned the win with a 25-7, 25-9 sweep.

Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with 12 kills. Logan Miller had 29 assists.

Jorja VanDenHul had two blocks.

Siouxland Christian 3, Woodbury Central 2: The Eagles won the fifth set 15-8, as they won the first two sets 25-16, 25-23.

Woodbury Central won set Nos. 2 and 4 by scores of 25-22, 26-24. Emma Lambert led the Wildcats with 13 kills.

Western Christian 3, Spirit Lake 0: The Wolfpack won their 15th match of the season with a 25-17, 25-6, 25-11 win.

Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with 16 kills while Hannah Broek had 26 assists.

Keana Wynja had two blocks.

Unity Christian 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: The Knights hit .303 on Tuesday, and swept the Wolves 25-7, 25-10 and 25-7.

Gracie Schoonhoven had a team-high 11 kills, while Jadyn Hofmeyer had 10.

Hofmeyer also had four ace serves in the win.

Paige De Boom had 33 assists.

Ridge View 3, Westwood 1: The Raptors won 25-21, 25-10, 21-25, 25-22.

Sydney Blackmore led the Raptors with 10 kills. Taya Phillips had 18 assists.

Rowan Jensen had four blocks.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, H-M-S 1: After dropping the first set from H-M-S 26-24, RSM won the next three sets 25-14, 25-19, 25-16.

The RSM Hawks hit .364 on the team, and they had three hitters — Claire Schroeder (13), Whitney Jensen (11) and Mya Bunkers (11) — with double-digit kills.

Bunkers locked in a double-double with 21 assists.

Carmindee Ricke had 10 digs.

Kylee Schiphoff led H-M-S with 10 kills. Frankie Mohnie had 26 assists.

Gehlen Catholic 3, West Sioux 0: The Jays earned their 11th win with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-13 victory.

Miyah Whitehead led Gehlen with 12 kills, and she hit .370. Cadence Goebel had 22 assists.

Autumn Beach had two kills to lead West Sioux.

MMCRU 3, South O’Brien 1: The Royals won the match by scores of 20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20.

Avery Schlenger led the Royals with 15 kills, while Hannah Neddermeyer had 10. Jadyn Young posted 18 assists.

Isabelle Olson and Schlenger each had 14 digs.

South O’Brien’s Top 2 hitters were Karlee Warnke and Marissa Ebel, and both had seven kills.

Newell-Fonda 3, Spencer 0: The Mustangs swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-22, 25-10, 25-8.

Mary Walker led the Mustangs with nine kills, while Mia Walker posted 19 assists.

Council Bluffs St. Albert 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: Addison Inman had three kills to lead the Monarchs in the 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 loss to the Saintes.

Prep golf

East wins triangular: The East boys golf team on Tuesday won a triangular that involved the city teams.

East won the meet at Two Rivers in Dakota Dunes with a team score of 310. The North Stars were second at 321, while West was third at 373.

Carter Ginger led the Black Raiders with an 18-hole score of 75, while senior Quinn Van Roekel was second at 76.

Two North juniors — Blake Maas and Nathan Basye — tied for third at 79.

Collin Mayo led West with a ninth-place finish at 83.