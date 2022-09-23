Prep roundup: Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle gets 10th in Roy Griak Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — North High School junior Natnael Kifle earned a Top 10 finish Friday at the Roy Griak Invitational, getting 10th during the Gold 5,000-meter race hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Kifle ran the race with a time of 16 minutes, 8 seconds to get into that Top 10. He was the third-highest Iowa finisher behind Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch (2nd, 15:33) and Iowa City High senior Ford Washburn (3rd, 15:34).

Gabe Nash placed 32nd in 16:34.4, while senior Beshanena Gutema was 121st in 17:29.

Steven Kling was 221st (18:03) while Raul Gomez was the Stars’ No. 5 runner in 18:19.7, good for 267th.

The North girls ran in the gold race. Senior Elizabeth Jordan led the Stars with a 120th-place time of 21:03.3.

Rounding out the Top 5 for the Stars were Analicia Salas (238th, 22:03), Hanna Johnson (356th, 23:12.8), Joslyn Vogt (375th, 23:24.7) and Ali Gonzalez (408th, 23:57.6).

Yankton meet

The Vermillion girls took the first three spots in the race in Yankton on Friday. Callie Radigan won the race in 20:16.31, while Taeli Barta was second in 20:25. Lydia Anderson was third in 20:32.08.

Bishop Heelan took four of the next five spots. Brooklyn Stanley led the Crusaders was fifth with a time of 21 minutes flat, while Delaney Saulsbury was seventh (21:20).

Scarlett Walsh placed eighth (21:31), while Grace Roerig was ninth (21:37).

In the boys’ race, there were five local runners in the Top 10.

Vermillion’s Joel Dahlhoff was second in 17:25, followed by teammate Henry Anderson in fifth (17:49.12).

Heelan’s Alex Gonzalez was eighth in 18:21. Jacob Chasing Hawk of Vermillion was ninth (18:25) and Jack Freeburg was 10th (18:30.92).

Late Thursday

Football

Waukee Northwest 56, West 0: The Waukee Northwest High School football team shut out West 56-0 on Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Wolves had more than 400 yards on offense and built a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 42-0 at intermission.

Six minutes in, the Wolves led 21-0 and then the Wolves had a punt return near the end of the quarter.

Northwest also forced three interceptions from the Wolverines.

Volleyball

Sioux Falls 3, Dakota Valley 0: The Chargers swept the Panthers by set scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.

Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with nine kills while Addie Kleis had seven.

Jorja VanDenHul had two total blocks.

Logan Miller had 24 assists.

Alcester-Hudson 3, West Sioux 0: The Falcons were swept 25-17, 25-23, 25-21.

Addi Dekkers led the Falcons with six kills, while Addison Westergard had five assists.

Elk-Point Jefferson 3, West Sioux 0: EP-J swept West Sioux by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-13.

Cassie Koopmans had two kills in the match, while Ella Wilkison had three assists. She also had six digs.

Hinton 3, Trinity Christian 0: The Blackhawks swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-7, 25-12, 25-10.

Bailey Boeve and Carly Hicklin each had nine kills and were 14-for-16 and 14-for-15 in attacks.

Ashlyn Kovarna had 30 assist.

Boeve also had solo blocks.

Boyden-Hull 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: The Comets won the match by set scores of 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.

Gretta Van Es and Avery Noble each had 11 kills for the Comets, while Reagan Damstra chipped in with 10.

Clara Hoegh had 38 assists.

The Comets had 12 aces, led by four from Noble.

Maya Immeker had 17 kills to lead the Dutch.

Sioux Center 3, Central Lyon 0: The Warriors won their 15th match of the season with a 25-15, 26-24, 25-8 win on Thursday over the Lions.

Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 17 kills while Emily Vos had 10. Margo Schuiteman also had 11 kills.

Willow Bleeker led with 39 assists.

Dionne Jansma led the Lions with eight kills.

West Lyon 3, Okoboji 0: The Wildcats topped the Pioneers by set scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-14.

Evy Knoblock led the Wildcats with 19 kills, while Maddie Johnson had 21 assists.

Kyndra Gramstad recorded 10 digs.

Olivia Lorenzen led the Pioneers with three kills.

Cross Country

Sioux Center boys meet: Okoboji put three runners in the Top 10 to win the team aspect of the meet with 53 points.

Unity Christian was third with 92 points.

The Top 5 were: Le Mars junior Trace Obbink with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds; Pioneers sophomore Evan Osler (16:09.67), Sam Swanson of Lennox (16:18.78), Lane Henrichs of George-Little Rock/Central Lyon (16:19.20) and Sioux Center senior Easton VanDenBerg (16:21.40).

Sioux Center girls meet: Lennox won the meet with 80 points, while Spencer was second with 94 points.

The Knights were third with 112 points.

Sibley-Ocheyedan took the Top 2 spots, led by senior Madison Brouwer with a time of 18:21.39, followed by teammate Madison Marco’s time of 19 minutes even.

Pioneers junior Maryn Frein was third in 19:02.92 and Peyton Morey of Spencer was fifth (19:22.43).