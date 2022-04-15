PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North's Sakariye Mahamed scores lone goal in win

SIOUX CITY — North High School junior Sakariye Mahamed scored the lone goal of the match against Lewis Central on Thursday night, and the Stars won 1-0.

Isaac Rogel had the assist for the goal.

The Stars had seven shots on goal.

Stars sophomore goalkeeper Caleb Cross played all 80 minutes, and he recorded six saves.

Boys track and field

Dick Barrett Relays: Spirit Lake senior Qai Hussey won three medals on Thursday night at Estherville-Lincoln Central, while Jack Latham and Damon VandenBerg each won two gold medals.

Latham and Hussey went 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, as Latham ran it in 10.68 while Hussey finished two-tenths of a second later.

Hussey then won the 200, winning that in 22.20 and then taking the top time in the 400 at 48.08.

VandenBerg’s first win came at 4:44.95 in the 1,600-meter run, and then the Indians junior won the other distance race at the 3,200 in 10:09.96.

Okoboji senior Caleb Postma also won a gold and silver medal.

Boys tennis

Spencer 9, Cherokee 0: The Tigers moved to 3-0 on the season, sweeping all nine matches in the dual.

The six Tigers who won in singles’ play were Sam Feldmann, Charlie Steele, Riley DeWitt, Evan Johnson, Owen Kierscht and Parker Bergstadt.

Girls track and field

Spencer Invitational: Six different girls won two medals on Thursday at the Spencer Invite on a brisk afternoon and evening.

Three different girls — Ethnee Jorgensen of Okoboji, Madison Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan and Spencer’s Jerra Merchant — won two gold medals.

Jorgensen won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.87 seconds ahead of Spencer’s Allison Piercy in 27.32. She also won the 100-meter dash in 13.04 seconds.

Brouwer ran the fastest time in the 400, as the Generals junior ran it in 61.85. She then turned around and won the 800 by 21 seconds and recorded a time of 2:20.77. Emma Morey of Spencer was second in 2:41.33.

Merchant swept the open hurdles races. The Tigers junior won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.72 seconds, beating teammate Maddie Morony (16.56).

Then, Merchant won the 400 hurdles in 1:08.38.

Sheldon junior Maddie Olson also won the high jump at 5-foot-8. It was one of two medals Olson earned on Thursday.

Storm Lake freshman Mackenzie Harder and Peyton Morey won two medals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0