PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North's Will Lohr leads Stars in star-studded Heartland Classic

PELLA, Iowa — The North High School boys cross country team placed second at the Heartland Classic on Saturday, hosted by Central College.
The Stars are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s IATC rankings, and they beat the top-ranked team in Iowa with a 98-point performance.
Those 98 points were 33 shy of the meet champion, which belonged to Millard North (Neb.).
Stars senior Will Lohr led his squad with a fourth-place finish. He completed the 5,000-meter course with a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds. He was just seven seconds off individual champions Derek Leicht, who is a Dubuque Hempstead senior.
Natnael Kifle, who has a pair of wins under his belt this season, placed sixth in 15:49.
Stars senior Yemane Kifle was 22nd in 16:22, and Beshanena Gutema was nine places and 11 seconds behind Yemane.
Gabe Nash rounded out the Stars lineup, as the junior placed 35th at 16:36.
Hempstead senior Derek Leicht won in 15:37.
The Stars beat No. 1 Dowling Catholic (182) and No. 5 Hempstead (284), two teams who has their sights on the Stars in the postseason.
The girls race featured North as well as a few runners from East.
Black Raiders senior Kaia Downs placed seventh individually with a time of 18:51. She was second among Class 4A runners.
Pleasant Valley freshman Grace Boleyn had the runner-up time at 18:14, while Sydney Drevlow, ranked second in the Apple Raceberry Jam Minnesota Class AA poll, won the race in 18:03.
Alexys Jones (132nd, 21:57), Mariah Morrow (161st, 22:38) and Alex Flattery (196th, 23:48) also ran for East.
Nicole Zuehl led the Stars with a 180th-place time of 23:22.
Sioux City swim wins at Fort Dodge
The Sioux City high school co-op swim team took the Gary Winkler Invitational on Saturday, winning the meet with 367 points.
Dowling Catholic was second with 343, Fort Dodge third at 267 and Spencer at 235.
Brecken Baller played a role in four event wins, including two individually.
Baller started off the morning with a win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 3.04 seconds.
Then, Baller won in the 100 freestyle at 56.01 seconds.
Baller was also the anchor runner in the 200 freestyle relay. Maria McGowan, Brigid McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Baller teamed up to record a winning time of 1:46.21.
Baller then closed out the day with a 55.90 split in the 400 freestyle relay. The quartet of Katelyn Shaputis, Alice Mahoney, Aesoph and Baller won the race in 3:53.88.
Aesoph also took the top time in the 50 freestyle. She won that race in 26.22 seconds.
Olivia Delarosa won the 500 freestyle. She edged out Dowling’s Claire Carlson by .30 seconds.
Delarosa’s time was 5:40.14.
The Tigers won two events. The Tigers 200 medley relay won in 2:00.31. The four who swam were Emily Quanbeck, Brooke Moser, Mya Miller and Brooklyn Ferguson.
Moser also won the 200 individual freestyle (2:03.84).
Volleyball
East 2, Boyden-Hull 0: The Black Raiders (14-4) swept the Comets by set scores of 21-17, 21-12. They later played an afternoon match, where East won 21-16, 21-16.
West Sioux tourney: The Akron-Westfield volleyball team won three matches at the West Sioux Tournament on Saturday.
They defeated Rock Valley (21-17, 23-21), Woodbury Central (21-16, 21-13) and the host Falcons (21-16, 21-7).
Spencer 2, Lake Mills 1: The Tigers went the distance against Lake Mills in the Forest City tourney, winning by set scores of 28-21, 24-22 and 15-10. The Tigers also beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 21-12, 21-6.