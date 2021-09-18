PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North's Will Lohr leads Stars in star-studded Heartland Classic

PELLA, Iowa — The North High School boys cross country team placed second at the Heartland Classic on Saturday, hosted by Central College.

The Stars are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s IATC rankings, and they beat the top-ranked team in Iowa with a 98-point performance.

Those 98 points were 33 shy of the meet champion, which belonged to Millard North (Neb.).

Stars senior Will Lohr led his squad with a fourth-place finish. He completed the 5,000-meter course with a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds. He was just seven seconds off individual champions Derek Leicht, who is a Dubuque Hempstead senior.

Natnael Kifle, who has a pair of wins under his belt this season, placed sixth in 15:49.

Stars senior Yemane Kifle was 22nd in 16:22, and Beshanena Gutema was nine places and 11 seconds behind Yemane.

Gabe Nash rounded out the Stars lineup, as the junior placed 35th at 16:36.

Hempstead senior Derek Leicht won in 15:37.

The Stars beat No. 1 Dowling Catholic (182) and No. 5 Hempstead (284), two teams who has their sights on the Stars in the postseason.