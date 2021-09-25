PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City swimming finishes sixth at Tiger Tankers Invitational

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Sioux City metro girls co-op swimming team placed sixth with 95 points on Saturday at the Tiger Tankers Invitational, hosted by Valley High School.

Waukee won the meet with 365 points.

The 200-yard freestyle relay squad placed fifth, marking the highest placing among the events during the meet for Sioux City.

The quartet of Olivia Delarosa, Brigid McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Brecken Baller placed fifth with a time of 1 minute, 48.53 seconds. Aesoph had the fastest split in 25.81.

There were three events where the team placed sixth in.

Baller placed sixth in the 100-yard individual freestyle race. She swam the race in 56.83 seconds, and her first split was faster at 27.33.

Sioux City placed sixth in the 200 medley relay, in 2:01.40. Aesoph, McGowan, Shaputis and Baller were the quartet there.

Sioux City later took sixth in the 400 freestyle relay, with a time of 4:16.07. KayLynn DeBates, Scarlett Walsh, Delarosa and Maria McGowan were the four metro swimmers.

Maria McGowan had the fastest split in 60 seconds.

