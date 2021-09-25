PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City swimming finishes sixth at Tiger Tankers Invitational

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Sioux City metro girls co-op swimming team placed sixth with 95 points on Saturday at the Tiger Tankers Invitational, hosted by Valley High School.
Waukee won the meet with 365 points.
The 200-yard freestyle relay squad placed fifth, marking the highest placing among the events during the meet for Sioux City.
The quartet of Olivia Delarosa, Brigid McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Brecken Baller placed fifth with a time of 1 minute, 48.53 seconds. Aesoph had the fastest split in 25.81.
There were three events where the team placed sixth in.
Baller placed sixth in the 100-yard individual freestyle race. She swam the race in 56.83 seconds, and her first split was faster at 27.33.
Sioux City placed sixth in the 200 medley relay, in 2:01.40. Aesoph, McGowan, Shaputis and Baller were the quartet there.
Sioux City later took sixth in the 400 freestyle relay, with a time of 4:16.07. KayLynn DeBates, Scarlett Walsh, Delarosa and Maria McGowan were the four metro swimmers.
Maria McGowan had the fastest split in 60 seconds.
Volleyball
Unity tournament
Unity Christian defended its home court on Saturday, winning all five matches played.
The Knights (12-3) defeated Sioux Center (21-14, 21-12), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-13, 21-18), Southwest Christian (Minn.) (21-5, 21-12), Spirit Lake (21-14, 21-6) and Sioux Falls Christian (22-20, 21-15).
The Knights hit a collective .321 throughout the five matches.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 41 kills while Tyra Schuiteman had 14. Jenna Bouma had 14 kills as well.
Emma Byker led Unity in assists with 73.
The Knights recorded 113 digs, led by Schoonhoven with 26.
While SB-L did lose to the Knights, the Warriors beat the Chargers (21-16, 21-13), SW Christian (21-11, 21-18), Sioux Center (17-21, 21-18, 15-13) and the Indians (21-10, 21-13).
Emma Salker led the Warriors with 32 kills while Isabelle Lenz had 20. Salker also had three solo blocks.
Maddie Hinkel had 90 assists.
Alivia Wolf had 35 digs.
Aussie Obbink had four ace serves.