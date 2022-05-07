Prep roundup: South Sioux City boys soccer loses in Class B district round to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School boys soccer team fell short of a state tournament bid on Saturday, as it lost to Lexington in a Class B district final 3-2.

The Cardinals scored both of their goals in the second half. Christian Barjas scored the first one during the 52nd minute while Dylan Karnes scored in the 76th minute.

Spirit Lake 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The Indians scored all four goals during the first half on Saturday.

Indians goalkeeper Eli Robinson had six saves.

The Warriors scored their goal during the second half.

Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls

Girls discus: West Lyon sophomore Jana Ter Wee placed second with a throw of 150 feet, 11 inches. Behind her was Hinton sophomore Lauren Kounkel, who threw it 135-4.

Girls high jump: Heelan senior Taylor Jochum placed second by clearing the 5-foot-5 mark.

Girls 300-meter hurdles: Spencer junior Jerra Merchant was fourth in 48.64 seconds, while Dakota Valley sophomore Silja Gunderson was fifth in 48.75.

Girls 1,600 medley: Spencer placed second with a time of 4:18.50.

Boys 1,600: North junior Gabe Nash placed second in 4:29.50.

Girls 4x100: Beresford got third, with a time of 51.59.

Late Friday

Soccer

Bishop Heelan girls 1, Spencer 0 (2OT): Heelan junior Lauryn Peck knew there wasn’t much time left on the clock before the match went to a shootout.

So, Peck let one deep shot off her foot, and her risk paid off.

Peck let a shot go from the 30-yard line at Memorial Field on Friday, and the shot went over the Tigers goalkeeper, and the Class 1A fourth-ranked Crusaders earned the win over the Class 2A third-ranked Tigers.

“I was supposed to play across, but I knew time was going to run out,” Peck said. “I really had confidence in that shot and I just took it. In the past, we lost to Spencer, and it was a tough loss, and we took it personally.”

The Crusaders took 12 shots on goal, and Mia Conley had four of them.

“We had a really positive attitude, and we did a good job of talking with one another,” Peck said. “We connected passes tonight, which was nice.”

Crusaders goalkeeper Lauren LaFleur had nine saves in the shutout.

North boys 3, West 1: The Stars led 2-1 at the half.

Rebel Relays

The Ridge View High School girls track and field team took the meet team title on Friday in Sloan, while the host Rebels were second with 91.

West Monona’s boys won the meet with 153 points, ahead of the Raptors, who scored 133.

Girls 100: Westwood senior Cora Shull won with a time of 13.59 seconds, while Spartans sophomore Kacy Miller was second in 13.67 seconds.

Boys 100: Ridge View senior Brody Deitering took the win in 11.52 seconds, ahead of OABCIG junior Josh Peters on 11.97.

Girls 100 hurdles: The Raptors took the Top 2 spots. Rowan Jensen won in 16.84 followed by Gabi Mason in 17.51.

Boys 110 hurdles: West Monona’s Brad Bellis (15.08) and Aiden Holverson (17.58) were the Top 2 runners.

Girls 200: Westwood swept the gold and silver spots in this race, led by Cora Shull (27.61) and Jordan Shull (28.31).

Boys 200: Bellis (23.17) finished ahead of Deitering (23.63).

Girls 400: Cora Shull won her third race of the night, running it in 61.66. MVAOCOU freshman Reagan Seuntjens was second in 63.64.

Boys 400: Halverson was second in 52.88.

Girls 400 hurdles: Anna Hoffman of OABCIG was second in 1:11.03.

Boys 400 hurdles: Spartans junior Micah Farrens was the winner in 56.26.

Girls 800: Raptors senior Morgan Todd won in 2:38.04.

Boys 800: Rams freshman Charlie Forbes won in 2:11.03, ahead of Raptors junior Kyler Wunschel in 2:12.07.

Girls 1,500: Ridge View sophomores Jaycie Vohs (5:31.01) and Madison Stowater (5:40.76) were first and second.

Boys 1,600: West Monona junior Eein McKinley won in 4:59.38, ahead of Siouxland Christian senior Sam Brannon (5:03.80).

Girls 3,000: Vohs (11:57.08) edged Homer freshman Ali Albrecht in 12:52.86.

Boys 3,200: McKinley (10:46.42) and Brannon (11:06.01) were the Top 2 runners.

Girls 4x100: The Raptors won in 52.71, ahead of the Falcons in 54.27.

Boys 4x100: The Falcons won in 44.94, ahead of the Raptors in 46.38.

Girls 4x200: Ridge View ran the fastest time in 1:50.49, ahead of Westwood in 1:55.97.

Boys 4x200: OABCIG won in 1:35.30.

Girls 4x400: West Monona won in 4:27.08, ahead of Homer in 4:27.35.

Boys 4x400: The Spartans won in 3:33.33, just in front of Ridge View (3;33.92).

Girls 4x800: Ridge View placed second in 10:52.14.

Boys 4x800: Ridge View won in 8:51.11, ahead of the Spartans (8:53.31).

Girls sprint medley: Westwood won in 1:56.22, ahead of the Spartans in 1:58.07.

Girls distance medley: Homer used three underclassmen to win the race in 4:34.63, ahead of West Monona in 4:35.02.

Boys distance medley: The Rebels won in the 3:51.56, ahead of the Raptors in 3:52.36.

Girls SHR: The Raptors ran the fastest time in 1:11.80, while the Falcons were second in 1:16.12.

Boys sprint medley: The Raptors were first (1:39.07) while the Falcons were second in 1:39.94.

Boys SHR: West Monona took the top result in 1:03.20, while the Falcons were second in 1:06.43.

Girls shot put: Raptors senior Katie Pickhinke in 32 feet, 5 inches, while Falcons freshman Kamryn Larson was second in 31-11.

Boys shot put: Westwood junior Jackson Dewald threw it the farthest at 46 feet, 2 inches. Falcons junior Carter Hoefling was second in 44-5 1/2 inches.

Girls discus: Pickhinke won by more than 20 feet, winning the event in 116 feet, 1 inch.

Boys discus: Kolton Luscombe of Ridge View won in 144-9, just two feet more than Falcons junior Joel Nakazawa.

Girls long jump: Ridge View’s Shae Dutler won with a leap of 16 feet and one-half inch. Homer senior Skylar Moe was second in 15-1.

Boys long jump: Westwood freshman Joe Morris won with a jump of 19-1 1/4 inches.

Girls high jump: The Rams took the Top 2 spots, as Trista Ohlmeier won by clearing five feet, while Seuntjens was second in 4-10.

Boys high jump: Will Forbes won by clearing 5-9, ahead of Falcons freshman Brysen Kolar in 5-8.

