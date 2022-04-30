Prep roundup: South Sioux girls soccer advances in subdistricts

COLUMBUS, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School girls soccer team moved on in the Class B-5 subdistrict round on Saturday with a 9-0 win over Schuyler at Wilderness Park.

The Cardinals started the scoring quickly, as they scored in the opening minute.

They led 6-0 at halftime, and Valerie Correa scored four of those goals.

The win allows the Cardinals to move on in the subdistrict semifinals to face top-seeded Columbus Scotus at 6 p.m. Monday back at Wilderness Park.

Denison-Schleswig 3, Logan-Magnolia 1: The win gave the Monarchs their second win of the season.

Whitlee Auen scored her fourth goal of the season on a penalty kick with 14 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the 1st half. Paulina Baeza was tripped in the box to earn the penalty kick.

She then scored two more in the second half, giving her a hat trick. She scored her second goal from 20 yards out while her third scoring chance was on a direct kick from 30 yards away.

Western Christian boys 4, Le Mars 2: The Wolfpack scored thrice in the first half to take the win Saturday at home.

Late Friday

Boys soccer

North 3, Bishop Heelan 0: Stars senior Kadin Schager scored a pair of goals on Friday night to give the Stars the home win over the Crusaders.

The Stars led 1-0 at the half.

Unity Christian 6, Sheldon/South O’Brien 1: Sam Eppinga and Cory Kuperus each scored twice in the win over the Orabs.

Elias Obbink and Carter Slenk also scored for the Knights.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, Le Mars 0: The Nighthawks scored in each half. Crystofer Rodriguez and Ulices Zuniga scored for BHRV.

The Nighthawks took 23 shots and six on goal.

Sam Remmerde had six saves.

Storm Lake 3, Denison-Schleswig 2 (2OT): Each team scored in the first half and second half.

Girls soccer

Treynor 10, Denison-Schleswig 0: In the 1st half, Treynor scored goals on a 20 yard shot, a ball switched from near the corner to eight yards out, a 30-yard shot, an 18- yard shot, a counter leading to a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper and beating a defender off the dribble and hitting a shot into the side net.

In the second half, Treynor scored goals on a drop pass following attacking the goal line, a ball

through the gap of the Lady Monarch defense leading to a 1-on-1, and two goals off of stolen goal kicks into the wind.

Leigha Brungardt had 11 saves in goal.

Girls golf

Newell-Fonda 195, East Sac 255: Brooke Jackson was the dual medalist with a nine-hole score of 42, while Alexis Barber was second among Mustangs golfers at 48.

H-M-S 204, South O’Brien 215: The Hawks had three in the Top 4, but Wolverines junior Samantha Wilbur won the meet with a nine-hole score of 42.

H-M-S’s Elise Haack (46), Kinsey Schirmer (49) and Gracie Knobloch (53) were second, third and fourth overall.

Sioux Central also turned in a team score of 220.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0