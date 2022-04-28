Prep roundup: South Sioux's Nyaluet Diew sweeps throws events at home meet

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Here’s a rundown of the Top 2 area placewinners at the South Sioux City Invitational on Thursday in events that were reported before The Journal’s deadline:

Boys high jump: East sophomore Logan Dolphin won a six-man jump-off, as he cleared the 5-foot-10 mark.

Boys long jump: Black Raiders junior Destiny Adams was the winner, jumping 20 feet, 10 inches in the pit.

Boys triple jump: Cardinals senior Jordan Eviglo was second in 40 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

Girls pole vault: South Sioux senior Alexandra Leiber was second at nine feet.

Girls discus: SSC junior Nyaluet Diew won with a throw of 124 feet, 9 inches.

Girls shot put: Diew won this event, too, throwing the shot 39 feet, 9 inches.

Girls 4x800: North’s quartet of Avery Beller, Sidney Chamberlain, Hannah Mogensen and Lauren Hauge won in a time of 10 minutes, 41.30 seconds. Heelan was secon at 10:48.41.

Boys 4x800: South Sioux’s four-man group of Cobe Albertson, Ivan Morelos, Aidan Arneson and Rodrigo Lopez placed second in 9:31.06.

Girls SHR: East wn with a time of 72.64.

Boys SHR: The East team of Destiny Adams, Logan Dolphin, Brody Comstock and Carson Pinkerton combined to win the race in 64.84 seconds.

Girls 400: North sophomore Yaneli Luna won with a time of 60.50 seconds.

Girls 3,200: North junior Elizabeth Jordan won in 12:18.69.

Boys 3,000: Cardinals junior Mesuidi Ejerso was the only runner to run a sub-10-minute time to win the race in 9:53.18.

Boys 110 hurdles: North senior Lorcan Christensen won in 16.15 seconds.

Girls 100: SSC sophomore Emily Penne was the winner in the finals, running the race in 12.92 seconds.

Girls 300 hurdles: North sophomore Ariana Klein earned the silver medal by running it in 49.83 seconds.

Boys 300 hurdles: East senior Carson Pinkerton placed second, in 43.84 seconds.

Girls 200: Emily Penne of South Sioux placed second in 26.83 seconds.

Girls 1,600: Jordan was second in 5:48.68, behind Elkhorn South sophomore Emily Tichota (5:41.30).

Girls 4x100: South Sioux’s quartet of Khyah Vaughn, Ashlynn Garcia, Jordan Kriens and Penne won with a time of 51.05 seconds.

Boys 4x100: The Cardinals placed second with a time of 45.23 seconds.

Girls 4x400: Heelan placed second in 4:27.59.

Boys soccer

Spencer 1, Western Christian 0: The Tigers scored in the second half to hand the Wolfpack their first loss of the season on Thursday.

Girls tennis

East 9, South Sioux 0: The Black Raiders swept the Cardinals on Thursday in interstate play.

East’s Ivy Mehlhaff defeated Alejandra Camarena-Limon 8-1 in No. 1 singles. In No. 2 singles, Faith TenHulzen beat Itzel Gonzalez by the same score.

Lucy Mehlhaff won the No. 3 singles match 8-0 over South Sioux’s Gabriela Avila.

Ainsley Hays won the No. 4 singles match 8-0 over Angie Guzman.

Gracie Bruening and Ella Berkenpas clinched the sweep of the singles matches by winning 8-1 over Maria Ramirez and Stephanie Amaya.

In doubles play, the Mehlhaff sisters teamed up to defeat Camarena-Limon and Gonzalez 8-0.

TenHulzen/Hays won 8-0 in the No. 2 doubles match over Avila/Guzman, while Bruening and Berkenpas won by the same score in No. 3 doubles play.

