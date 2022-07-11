PREP ROUNDUP: Southeast Polk baseball knocks out Sioux City East; Newell-Fonda softball to state

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The East High School baseball team saw its season come to an end Monday with an 8-1 loss to Southeast Polk.

The Rams held the Black Raiders to seven hits.

Designated hitter Jacob Brienzo had three hits out of the No. 8 spot of the lineup. He also drove in the lone run for East.

Third baseman Lincoln Colling had two hits in the No. 7 spot.

Prep softball

Logan-Magnolia 6, West Monona 5: The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning Monday in the Class 2A-Region 3 championship.

The Spartans tried to complete a comeback in the seventh inning, as they scored thrice in the final stanza.

Newell-Fonda 4, Woodbine 0: Mustangs sophomore pitcher Kierra Jungers struck out 14 Woodbine hitters en route to the state-tournament clinching berth on Monday.

Mustangs senior Anna Bellcock was 2-for-3. Mia Walker was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.

North Union 9, Ridge View 4: The Raptors scored in the first inning, but the Warriors scored thrice in their first at-bats of the game.

North Union scored thrice in the fifth and sixth innings, too. Cassie Beadle had three hits for the Warriors.