PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Southeast Polk baseball knocks out Sioux City East; Newell-Fonda softball to state

State Softball Wednesday 7

Newell-Fonda sophomore Mia Walker celebrates after scoring against Southeast Warren on July 21, 2021, during the semifinal round of the State Softball Tournament at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Lee Enterprises

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The East High School baseball team saw its season come to an end Monday with an 8-1 loss to Southeast Polk.

The Rams held the Black Raiders to seven hits.

Designated hitter Jacob Brienzo had three hits out of the No. 8 spot of the lineup. He also drove in the lone run for East.

Third baseman Lincoln Colling had two hits in the No. 7 spot.

Prep softball

Logan-Magnolia 6, West Monona 5: The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning Monday in the Class 2A-Region 3 championship.

The Spartans tried to complete a comeback in the seventh inning, as they scored thrice in the final stanza.

Newell-Fonda 4, Woodbine 0: Mustangs sophomore pitcher Kierra Jungers struck out 14 Woodbine hitters en route to the state-tournament clinching berth on Monday.

Mustangs senior Anna Bellcock was 2-for-3. Mia Walker was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.

North Union 9, Ridge View 4: The Raptors scored in the first inning, but the Warriors scored thrice in their first at-bats of the game.

North Union scored thrice in the fifth and sixth innings, too. Cassie Beadle had three hits for the Warriors.

