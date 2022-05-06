PREP ROUNDUP: Spencer boys soccer tops Bishop Heelan at home

SPENCER, Iowa — The Spencer High School boys team defeated Bishop Heelan on Friday, beating the Crusaders 4-2.

The two Crusaders goals came from Alex Gonzalez and Sergio Mijangos.

Thursday’s results

Girls soccer

Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Wolfpack seniors Ellie Dokter and Sierra Nielsen each scored goals to help beat the Dutch.

Anna Lee had four saves for the Wolfpack (8-0).

The Dutch had three shots on goal, including two from Hannah Hulstein.

Unity Christian 2, Sioux Center 1: Autumn Bousema and Anneke Klompien scored the goals for the Knights.

Senior goalie Rylee Visser had 20 saves for Unity, which improved its record to 6-6.

Spirit Lake 4, Storm Lake 1: The Indians (3-5) got three goals from junior Maddy Waterhouse. She took four shots on goal.

Dani Christoffels had two assists.

Indians goalie Callie Taylor had seven saves.

Spencer 1, East 0: The Tigers scored their goal during the second half.

Boys soccer

Western Christian 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: Wolfpack (9-1) senior Eli Van Essen scored three goals in the win, as he took five shots.

Miles Baccam had two assists and a goal.

Dutch goalie Brandon Keunen had 15 saves.

Irving Ramirez Iniguez scored the goal for MOC-FV (2-10).

Denison-Schleswig 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The Monarchs scored all three of their goals in the second half, while the Warriors did the same.

Sioux Center 5, Unity Christian 0: Miguel Gonzalez had two goals and two assists for the Warriors in the win. The Warriors (7-2) scored all five goals in the second half.

Girls golf

Boyden-Hull meet: The Central Lyon girls won the seven-team tournament with a score of 185.

West Lyon was second at 194, while MOC-FV was third at 211.

The Lions had each of the top three individuals. Lions junior Amelia Schneidermann was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 44, while senior Emma Baker and junior Jaina Groen were second at 46.

Okoboji sophomore Morgan Elwood was fourth at 47, and Wildcats junior Kendra Boote was fifth at 48.

