Prep roundup: Spencer girls soccer advances to state

SPENCER, Iowa -- Alexa Johnson tallied five goals in Spencer’s 10-0 win over Le Mars Thursday night in Spencer.

Addison Hoben added two goals for the state-bound Tigers. Brooke Moser, Aliza Edwards and Saddie Kahley added one goal each.

Spencer is the fourth seed at the 2A tournament starting Tuesday. Spencer faces Xavier at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, West 1: West comes up one game short of state with the 6-1 loss at Council Bluffs Lincoln Thursday night.

Bella Leon scored the lone goal for West. Eneyda Vazquez recorded 28 saves.

Piper McGuire scored two goals for Lincoln.

Prep softball

Friday's games

Le Mars 8, River Valley 3: Wolverines freshman Myah Dausel had two hits while Izzy Deeds had an RBI triple in the loss to the Bulldogs on Friday in the Heelan Classic.

Thursday's games

Bishop Heelan 9, North 5 (Game 1): Mariah Augustine had two hits in the win.

Angel Shaw added three hits for the Crusaders. Ella Fitzpatrick and Maddie LaFleur added a pair of base hits. Shaw pitched the complete game, striking out 11.

Heelan 8, North 3 (Game 2): Mariah Augustine carried the strong hitting performance, tallying three hits and three RBIa in Heelan’s 8-3 win over North.

Kenley Meis tallied two hits and Angel Shaw one hit for the Crusaders. Shaw earned the win on the mound, pitching three innings. Marin Frazee pitched four innings in relief.

East 12, West 0 (Game 1): Brylee Hempey recorded a pair of base hits and four RBI for East in a 12-0 win over West Thursday.

Olivia Mentzer added three hits and three RBI. Raelyn Angerman tallied two hits and two RBI while Gracie Bruening drove in two runs on one hit. Kennedy Wineman tallied a pair of base hits and drove in a run.

Lexi Plathe struck out three over three innings in the win.

East 32, West 0 (Game 2): Alexy Jones (four hits) and Olivia Mentzer (three) drove in five runs apiece.

Gracie Bruening added three hits and four RBI. Kaedy Junck contributed three hits and three RBI. Alyssa Erick finished the game with three hits and two RBI. Lexi Plathe pitched three innings in the win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9, Council Bluffs Jefferson 5 (Game 1): Three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh lifted Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 9-5 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson Thursday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1 (Game 2/4 innings): The Warriors completed the sweep with a 19-1 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Gehlen Catholic 11, Lawton-Bronson 1: Haley Lubben tallied two hits and drove in three runs in Gehlen Catholic’s 11-1 win over Lawton-Bronson Thursday.

Larissa Pohlen, Jayden Barthole, Ellie Arens and Izzy Lammers tallied one RBI each in the win. Rylee Schnepf struck out 11 over seven innings.

Le Mars 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2 (Game 1): Eight runs in the third inning lifted Le Mars to an 8-2 win over Council Bluffs Lincoln Thursday.

Le Mars 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3 (Game 2): A six-run sixth sealed the deal in a 13-3 win for Le Mars over Lincoln Thursday night. The win also capped a sweep of the Lynx.

Central Lyon 10, Okoboji 0: Korryn Christensen recorded a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in Central Lyon’s 10-0 win over Okoboji Thursday.

Elli Dieren and Ashley Dieren drove in two runs each for the Lions. Ella Jager pitched the shutout, allowing three hits and two strikeouts.

Abby Wassom, Ava Packebush and Tara Pas recorded one hit each for the Pioneers. Kristina Kraninger pitched four innings in the loss.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5, Sheldon 3: Avery Noble tallied three hits and two RBI for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a 5-3 win over Sheldon Thursday night.

Marissa Pottebaum added two hits and Kavri Van Kekerix drove in one run. Jewel Bergstrom pitched the complete game, striking out three.

Kingsley-Pierson 7, Hinton 2: Kingsley-Pierson defeated Hinton 7-2 Thursday night.

Emily Small tallied a pair of base hits and Ashlyn Kovarna drove in a run on a double for Hinton. Bella Badar struck out seven over four innings in the loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Storm Lake 0: MOC-Floyd Valley scored in five different innings, leading to a 10-0 win over Storm Lake Thursday.

Taylor Ripke and Avery DeHaan tallied one hit each for Storm Lake in the loss. Maddy Raveling took the loss in the circle. DeHaan struck out five in three innings of relief.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 9, GTRA 8: Marissa Ackerman tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Sibley-Ocheyedan to a 9-8 win over GTRA Thursday.

Keytin Elser tallied three hits and Olivia Bosma two for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out nine over seven innings for the win.

Spirit Lake 10, West Lyon 6: Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Spirit Lake to a 10-6 win over West Lyon.

Morgan Fine tallied two hits and Brenna Benge added two RBIs for the Indians. Fine pitched the complete game win in the circle, striking out five.

Prep baseball

East 5, West 3 (Game 1): Brecken Schossow tallied two hits and drove in a run for East in a 5-3 win over West Thursday.

Cole Johnson, Blake Patino and Aidan Haukup drove in runs for the Black Raiders. Vinney Pomerson struck out six over seven innings in the win.

Skylar Hansen pitched five inning in the loss for West. Ryan Smith added two innings of relief.

East 8, West 6 (Game 2): East completed the sweep of West with an 8-6 win Thursday night.

Jax Theeler drove in two with a single for East. Brecken Schossow tallied three hits and Aidan Haukap added two hits. Cole Johnson earned the win for East, striking out nine over six innings.

Drew Benson took the loss for West, and Cael Kilberg pitched in relief.

Bishop Heelan 13, North 0 (Game 1): Ian Gill recorded two hits, including a home run, and four RBI to lead Bishop Heelan to a 13-0 win over North Thursday.

Brady Baker added two hits and four RBIs himself for the Crusaders. Kaleb Gengler tallied three hits and three RBIs. Shane Sanderson added a trio of base hits, two singles and a double. Jaron Bleeker pitched the complete game, striking out six.

Steven King recorded a double to lead North. Carter Pinney and Cael Miller added base hits. Landon Tastad took the loss, pitching three innings.

Heelan 6, North 0 (Game 2): Ian Gill hit his second home run of the day in game two, helping Heelan defeat North 6-0.

Gill tallied one hit, a home run, and drove in two for the Crusaders. Carter Ritz recorded two hits and Brady Baker and Kaleb Gengler tallied one hit and one RBI each. Lochlin Jackson pitched seven innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.

Carter Pinney recorded the lone hit for North. Ayden Shcrunk took the loss on the mound, striking out 10 over five and a third innings.

West Lyon 11, Spirit Lake 2: Hunter Jacobson drove in two runs on a pair of base hits to lead West Lyon to an 11-2 win over Spirit Lake Thursday.

Korey McKenney recorded a pair of doubles for the Wildcats. McKenney pitched five innings, striking out six in the win. Garren Meendering recorded the final six outs on the mound.

MMCRU 6, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 4: A five-run fifth inning lifted MMCRU to a 6-5 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Thursday.

Gunnar Johnson recorded two hits to lead the way for the Royals. Mitchell Schnepf, Carson Pick and Brett Staab tallied one hit and one RBI each. Colin Pick struck out 12 over seven innings in the win.

Jordan Ortaga and Jacob Cates tallied RBI base hits for the Hawks. Cates took the loss on the mound, striking out seven in four and two-thirds innings.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 13, GTRA 12: A six-run seventh inning lifted the Generals to a 13-12 win over GTRA Thursday.

Regan Crichton tallied three hits and three RBIs to lead Sibley-Ocheyedan. Tyler Woelber added two hits and two RBIs for the Generals. Creighton Cosgrove tallied three hits and Owen Hayenga Johnson two hits. Tyler Woelber picked up the win on the mound, striking out four over four innings.

Braden Simington drove in three runs on a base hit for GTRA. Aiden Egertson took the loss.

Newell-Fonda 9, Spencer 6: Trey Jungers drove in three runs to lead Newell-Fonda to a 9-6 win over Spencer Thursday.

Jungers recorded two hits and three RBI in the win. Zach Mercer added two hits as well. Ryan Greenfield pitched three and a third innings in the win, striking out six.

Kingsley-Pierson 13, Ridge View 3: Brandon Kron hit a home run and drove in four runs in Kingsley-Pierson’s 13-3 win over Ridge View.

Damon Schmid added one hit and three RBI for the Panthers. Evan Neumann drove in two runs on two hits and Jackon Howe drove in two runs. Kron recorded the win on the mound.

Sioux Center 7, Central Lyon 3: Karson Gesink and Chris DeSmit drove in two runs each to lead Sioux Center to a 7-3 win over Central Lyon Thursday.

Brett Schouten tallied three hits for the Warriors. Carson Bruhn struck out 11 over five innings in the win.

Reece Vander Zee tallied four hits and drove in a run for Central Lyon. Matthew Dieren hit an RBI-double as well. Zach Lutmer took the loss, striking out four over five and a third innings.

Lawton-Bronson 7, Westwood 0: Matt Peters and Oliver Denney recorded one hit and two RBI each in Lawton-Bronson’s 7-0 win over Westwood.

Ivan Smith added a base hit and one RBI for the Eagles. Denney pitched six innings in the win.

West Sioux 3, Unity Christian 2: West Sioux defeated Unity Christian 3-2 Thursday night.

Dylan Bosma and Graden Van Essen tallied one hit and one RBI each for Unity Christian in the loss. Jacob Van Donge took the loss on the mound, but all five outs he earned were strikeouts.

