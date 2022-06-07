Prep roundup: Tanagers place second at Class A golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Vermillion took second place at the South Dakota High School Activities Association Class A girls golf tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Vermillion tallied 701 for a team score over two rounds, finishing eight strokes behind Sioux Falls Christian for the state title. Canton placed third at 730 for a team score, followed by Winner Area (768) and Madison (772).

Individually for Vermillion, Kensie Mulheron finished eighth at 30-over-par 172. Stephanie Carr tied for ninth at 34-over and Megan Brady and Emma WIllert tied for 12th at 37-over. Not counting towards the team total, but still medaling for the Tanagers was Kaitlin Tracy, tying for 17th at 40-over.

Beresford’s Maiya Muller finished 15-over for the tournament to place third, two strokes behind individual champion Olivia Sorlie of Canton. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Elise Hajek tied for 14th at 38-over. The Huskeis also had a medalist with Madison Muenger, placing 25th at 45-over.

Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier placed 42nd at a two round score of 198.

Prep baseball

Tuesday's games

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, North 2 (Game 1): Bryce Click pitched a complete game win, striking out six for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 5-2 win over North Tuesday.

Tyler Lutgen tallied four hits and one run for the Warriors. Cole Conlon added two hits.

Carter Pinney hit an RBI-double and Cael Walrod added an RBI-single for North.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, North 1 (5 innings): Tyler Lutgen threw a no-hitter, striking out seven over five innings in the Warriors 14-1 win over North.

Bryce Click tallied two hits and four RBI. Cole Conlon added two hits and two RBI.

Cael Miller drove in Carter Pinney in the first inning for North's lone run.

Monday's games

Hinton 8, MMCRU 4: Owen Eli tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Hinton to an 8-4 win over MMCRU.

Dylan DeVries tallied three hits for Hinton. Glen Carlson earned the win on the mound, striking out seven.

Gunnar Johnson and Preston Astidias tallied two hits each for MMCRU. Astidias took the loss pitching.

Cherokee Washington 3, Spirit Lake 2: Daenon Loucks drove in two to lead Cherokee Washington to a 3-2 win over Spirit Lake.

Levi Pingel tallied two hits for the Braves. Trey Besnon earned the win on the mound.

Spencer Robsinson and Isaac Early tallied one hit and one RBI each for Spirit Lake. Early recorded six strike outs over seven innings in the loss.

Estherville Lincoln Central 13, Spencer 1: Kale Dodge drove in the lone run for Spencer. Brennan Elsbecker pitched four and two-thirds innings.

Storm Lake 2, Western Christian 0: Sam Dvergsten tallied two hits and two RBI for Storm Lake in a 4-0 win over Western Christian.

Hunter DeMey added two hits. He also struck out eight over seven innings in the win.

Derek Heynen tallied two hits for Western Christian. Jeremiah Kredit took the loss on the mound.

Newell-Fonda 6, Emmetsburg 1: Mason Dicks tallied four hits and three RBI to lead Newell-Fonda to a 6-1 win over Emmetsburg.

Beau Wilken added two hits and two RBI for the Mustangs. Ryan Greenfield earned the win, striking out seven over six and a third innings.

Keegan Joyce tallied two hits for the E-Hawks. Joyce struck out seven over six innings in the loss.

Sioux Central 19, GTRA 0: Carter Boettcher and Jacob Hargens recorded four RBIs each in a 19-0 win for Sioux Central over GTRA.

Ethan Mills tallied three hits for the Rebels. Ethan Johnson earned the win on the mound.

Akron-Westfield 10, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Tyson Fairbanks tallied two hits and two RBI for Akron-Westfield in a 10-0 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

Jack Terpstra added two hits for the Westerners. Ashton McCully struck out seven over five innings in the win.

Trenton Vollink and Ethan Diehm tallied one hit apiece for the Hawks. Jacob Cates took the loss pitching.

West Sioux 14, South O’Brien 4: Noel Lopez tallied two hits and four RBIs to lead West Sioux to a 14-4 win over South O’Brien.

Carter Van Whye tallied three hits for the Falcons. Mason Coppock earned the win on the mound.

Sioux Center 2, George-Little Rock 0: Carson Bruhn struck out 11 in a complete game shutout for Sioux Center in a 2-0 win over George-Little Rock.

Casen Jahn tallied one hit and one RBI for the Warriors.

Drew Denekas and Max DeBoer tallied one hit each for the Mustangs. Denekas struck out seven in the loss.

Gehlen Catholic 5, Central Lyon 0: Ryan Livermore, Connor Kraft and Zayne Weiland tallied two hits each in Gehlen Catholic’s 5-0 win over Central Lyon.

Kraft earned the win pitching six innings and striking out 11.

Zach Lutmer and Reece Vander Zee tallied one hit each for the Lions. Andrew Austin took the loss pitching.

Kingsley-Pierson 12, MVAOCOU 2: Jackson Howe’s home run and Evan Neumann’s three-RBI day led Kingsley-Pierson to a 12-2 win over MVAOCOU.

Conner Beelner tallied four hits for the Panthers. Jackson Nissen struck out 10 over four and two-thirds.

Kolby Scott tallied three hits and one RBI for the Rams. Adam Mitchel took the loss pitching.

Lawton-Bronson 7, OABCIG 6: Matt Peters tallied two hits and two RBIs for Lawton-Bronson in a 7-6 win over OABCIG.

Caleb Garnand and Brock Mitchell tallied two hits each. Peters struck out eight over seven innings in the win.

Brysen Kolar tallied two hits and two RBI for the Falcons. Easton Harms took the loss on the mound.

MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Sheldon 0: Carson Jager tallied two hits and three RBI to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 10-0 win over Sheldon.

Luke Korver added a pair of hits and two RBI for the Dutchmen. Thomas Vandermyde struck out seven over five innings.

Braden Schwartz and Anthony Courtney recorded one hit each. Both players also pitched two innings in the loss.

Okoboji 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5: Brady Muzney struck out eight batters over six innings for Okoboji in a 6-5 win over the Nighthawks.

Adam Miller, Jesse Bockman and Muzney tallied one RBI each for Okoboji.

Cooper Den Hartog and Brock Fisher tallied one RBI each for the Nighthawks. Ryan Strait took the loss pitching.

Ridge View 3, West Monona 2: Tyhler Kolpin tallied two hits and two RBI for Ridge View in a 3-2 win over West Monona.

Cael Myrtue struck out eight over seven innings.

Chase Lander and Brandon Erlandson tallied two hits each for the Spartans. JJ Lander took the loss, striking out seven batters over five and two-thirds innings.

West Lyon 14, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Zac Severson tallied two hits and three RBI to lead West Lyon to a 14-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Tate Hawf and Korey McKenney tallied two RBI each. Evan Faber recorded the win for West Lyon.

Creighton Cosgrove, Jonny Santana and Riley Getzel tallied one hit each. Tyler Woelber took the loss on the mound.

Prep softball

Akron-Westfield 5, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1: Chloee Colt tallied two hits and one RBI for Akron-Westfield in a 5-1 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Monday.

Alyssa Nemesio tallied one hit and two RBI for the Westerners. Emma Rolfes pitched seven innings striking out three.

Meghan Larson tallied two hits and Eliza Tewes drove in a run for the Hawks. Kamryn Ebel struck out six over six innings in the loss.

GTRA 7, Sioux Central 4: GTRA defeated Sioux Central 7-4 Monday.

Preslie Peterson tallied one hit and drove in two runs for the Rebels. Morgan Christian hit a solo home run. Brynn Webber took the loss in the circle, striking out three over two and two-thirds.

Estherville Lincoln Central 1, Spencer 0: Estherville Lincoln Central bested Spencer 1-0 Monday.

Jada Piercy, Kaitlyn Lawson and Allison Piercy tallied one hit each for the Tigers. Lawson struck out seven over seven innings in the loss.

Western Christian 8, Storm Lake 7: Claire Bleeker and Breya Van Kley tallied two hits and two RBI each in a Western Christian 8-7 win over Storm Lake.

Josie Zeutenhorst tallied two hits for the Wolfpack. Van Kley earned the win in the circle and Jaelyn De Jong struck out nine over five innings.

Josie Hernandez, Taylor Ripke and Kennadie Miller drove in two runs each for the Tornadoes. Hernandez recorded four hits as well. Avery DeHaan took the loss, striking out four over six and a third innings.

Spirit Lake 11, Cherokee Washington 1: Taylor Schneider and Emma Whiting tallied two hits and two RBIs each to lead Spirit Lake to an 11-1 win over Cherokee Washington.

Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff, Morgan Fine and Olivia Whiting tallied two hits each. Fine earned the win in the circle, pitching six innings.

Hinton 4, MMCRU 3: Jaydn Case tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Hinton to a 4-3 win over MMCRU Monday.

Bella Badar and Madison Goosmann tallied two hits each for the Blackhawks. Case also struck out 10 batters over eight innings in the win.

Tayor Harpenau tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for the Royals. Breanna Staab and Emily Dreckman tallied two hits each. Isabelle Olson took the loss, pitching eight innings.

OABCIG 10, Lawton-Bronson 9: Justice DeChamps, Kylie Schluter and Alexis Ulrich tallied two RBI each for OABCIG in a 10-9 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Haley Harms, DeChamps and Schluter tallied two hits each. Stella Remer struck out nine over eight innings in the win.

Sheldon 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 2: Katelyn Grady drove in two runs to lead Sheldon to a 4-2 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.

Peyton Dekker recorded three hits for Sheldon. Tori Elgersma earned the in in the circle, striking out five.

Alyssa Vortherms and Carlin Smith drove in one run each for MOC-Floyd Valley. Smith took the loss, pitching seven innings.

Newell-Fonda 11, Emmetsburg 1: Anna Bellcock tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Newell-Fonda to an 11-1 win over Emmetsburg.

Anna Mercer added three hits and two RBI for the Mustangs. Isabel Bartek and Jaicee Vanderhoff tallied two RBI each. Kierra jungers struck out 10 over six innings in the win.

Presley Heinrichs tallied two hits and one RBI for the E-Hawks. Rachel Chapman took the loss pitching.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15, Okoboji 0: Avery Noble tallied two hits, including a home run, and five RBI to lead the Nighthawks to a15-0 win over Okoboji.

Jenny Luevano added three hits and three RBI for the Nighthawks. Noble pitched five innings in the win.

West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Zavyr Metzger homered on Monday.

Madison DeJong added one hit and one RBIs for the Wildcats in the win. Jersey Hawf pitched seven innings, striking out five.

Brooke Platt picked up two hits for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out 10 over seven innings in the loss.

Sioux Center 19, George-Little Rock 0: Jori Harskamp tallied two hits and four RBIs in Sioux Center’s 19-0 win over George-Little Rock.

Willow Bleeker and Taya Gesink tallied two hits and two RBI each for the Warriors. Makenna Walhof earned the win.

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Harris-Lake Park 0: Carmindee Ricke tallied two hits and three RBIs for Remsen St. Mary’s in a 10-0 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Mya Bunkers recorded two hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Marina Cronin struck out eight batters over five innings in the win.

Alta-Aurelia 18, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0: Jenna Nielsen tallied two hits, including a home run, and six RBI for Alta-Aurelia in an 18-0 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s.

Brielle Engelmann, Alli Magnussen and Jaci DeGroot drove in two RBIs each for the Warriors. Shea Peterson earned the win.

