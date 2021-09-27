PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion boys golf places second at Beresford regionals

BERESFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team placed second Monday at the Class A regionals hosted The Bridges Golf Course in Beresford.
The Tanagers shot a collective team score of 327, just one behind Tea Area.
The Tanagers put four golfers in the Top 17, led by Carter Hansen’s 18-hole score of 78. He finished in a tie for fifth place.
Carter Mart was one of five golfers in a tie for 10th place, scoring an 82. Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle were also among those with an 82.
Willis Robertson and Trey Hansen finished back-to-back at 16th and 17th. Robertson shot an 83, while Trey Hansen was one shot back.
Beresford’s top golfer was Dustin Maas, as he placed ninth with a score of 81.
Dakota Valley had a pair of golfers in the Top 20. Isaac Bruns was the other Top 20 finalist for the Panthers, as he finished with an 88.
Dakota Valley finished fifth as a team with 349 strokes, while the Huskies were seventh (359) and the Watchdogs were ninth (380).
ALTA-AURELIA BOYS XC MEET: The Sioux Central High School boys cross country team won the Alta-Aurelia meet on Monday, scoring 82 points.
The Rebels edged MMCRU by four points.
The Royals, however, had the individual champion from sophomore Kaden Galles. Galles ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 42 seconds.
Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Bernal Alejandro finished three seconds behind Galles, and he finished ahead of Cherokee's Colton Samsel.
Samsel was third in 18:20.
Braden Sonksen led the home Warriors with a fourth-place time of 18:31.
West Monona's Eein Mckinley was sixth in 18:44.
Lawton-Bronson junior Theo Moseman was 16th, as he had a time of 19:44.
Zach Spersma led Hinton with a 17th-place time of 19:44.
ALTA-AURELIA GIRLS XC MEET: Madison Brouwer won the girls' race, as the Sibley-Ocheyedan junior won in 19:23.
She won by 15 seconds, as Alta-Aurelia sophomore Nora Peterson was second in 19:38.
Cherokee senior Kyrstin Agnitsch was third in 20:04, while Madison Marco of S-O was fourth in 20:52.
Braves junior Riley Lubeck rounded out the Top 5 with a time of 21:03. The Braves' five scorers scored 20 or less, including with four in the Top 8. Cherokee won the meet with 42 points.
Hinton freshman Ava Lang placed 10th, running the 5K in 22:12.
The Generals were second in the team standings, scoring 43 points.
Late Saturday
Football
Westwood 49, Hinton 13: The home Rebels scored 28 points during the third quarter on Saturday to claim their third win of the season.
The Rebels ran 43 plays — and all 43 were rushing attempts.
Rebels junior Jackson Dewald had a game-high 31 carries for 249 yards and five touchdowns. On the season, Dewald has 1,249 yards on 164 carries and 21 TDs.
Rebels junior Bryson Martindale scored the other two touchdowns. He had three carries for 112 yards.
Blackhawks sophomore Garrett Lindley ran for 97 yards on 14 carries.
The Blackhawks passed the ball 20 times, and freshman quarterback Gabe Anderson completed 11 attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Beau DeRocher and Jarrett Kirwan caught those two TD passes.