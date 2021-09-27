PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion boys golf places second at Beresford regionals

BERESFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team placed second Monday at the Class A regionals hosted The Bridges Golf Course in Beresford.

The Tanagers shot a collective team score of 327, just one behind Tea Area.

The Tanagers put four golfers in the Top 17, led by Carter Hansen’s 18-hole score of 78. He finished in a tie for fifth place.

Carter Mart was one of five golfers in a tie for 10th place, scoring an 82. Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle were also among those with an 82.

Willis Robertson and Trey Hansen finished back-to-back at 16th and 17th. Robertson shot an 83, while Trey Hansen was one shot back.

Beresford’s top golfer was Dustin Maas, as he placed ninth with a score of 81.

Dakota Valley had a pair of golfers in the Top 20. Isaac Bruns was the other Top 20 finalist for the Panthers, as he finished with an 88.

Dakota Valley finished fifth as a team with 349 strokes, while the Huskies were seventh (359) and the Watchdogs were ninth (380).