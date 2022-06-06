Prep roundup: Vermillion second after first day of Class A golf

SIOUX FALLS – The Vermillion girls golf team sits two-strokes off the lead after the first day of the South Dakota High School Activity Association Class A girls golf tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

As a team, Vermillion finished the day at 70-over par, two strokes behind Sioux Falls Christian for first place.

Vermillion’s top individual is Emma Willert, who sits in eighth at 15-over after day one. Megan Brady is tied for ninth at 16-over, followed by Megan Brady at 19-over in a tie for 14th. Kensie Mulheron finished the day at 20-over in a tie for 16th. Vermillion’s final golfer is Kaitlin Tracy, tied for 23rd at 23-over.

Beresford’s Maiya Muller, the defending state champion in Class A, is in third at 9-over after the first day. The lead is Olivia Sorlie of Canton at 4-over par. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Elise Hakej is tied for 16th at 20-over.

Prep baseball

Sunday

Heelan 4, Gehlen Catholic 2: Sean Schaefer homered in Heelan’s 4-2 win over Gehlen Catholic Sunday afternoon at Briar Cliff.

Ian Gill added two hits for Heelan. Hunter Wauhob pitched seven innings, striking out four in the win.

Gabe Wiltgen and David Begnoche tallied two hits each for Gehlen Catholic. Ryan Livemore pitched four innings, taking the loss.

Heelan 13, St. Albert 3: Ian Gill and Kaleb Gengler drove in three runs each to lead Heelan to a 13-3 win over St Albert.

Gill tallied three hits for the Crusaders. Jackson Freebern and Brady Baker drove in two RBI each. Joseph Hope pitched five innings in the win.

Carter White and Owen Marshall drove in one run each for St. Albert. Daniel McGrath took the loss on the mound.

Lewis Central 13, West 3: Lewis Central defeated West 13-3 Sunday behind a four-RBI day for Logan Manz.

Cherokee Washington 13, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1: Daenon Loucks drove in two runs to lead Cherokee Washington to a 13-1 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

Aiden Comstock struck out 10 batters over five innings in the win for the Braves.

Bradley Van Beek and Evan Eilers tallied one hit each for the Hawks. Tanner Tesch took the loss on the mound.

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Unity Christian 3: Kael Arends tallied a pair of doubles and two RBI to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 14-3 win over Unity Christian.

Nikolai Wede and Carter Aalbers recorded two RBI each for the Dutchmen. Carson Jager and Luke Korver added two hits. Kooper Huss tallied four strikeouts over three innings.

Dylan Bosma and Braedan Bosma tallied one hit and one RBI for Unity Christian. Connor Weida took the loss on the mound.

Storm Lake 8, Woodbury Central 7: Edgar Barriero and Sam Dvergsten drove in three runs each in Storm Lake’s 8-7 win over Woodbury Central.

Barriero, Jake Eddie, Hunter DeMey, Drew Taylor and Trevor Turner tallied two hits each. Carson Lullmann took the win on the mound.

Eric McGill tallied two hits and three RBI for the Wildcats. Carter Bleil and Drew Kluender drove in two runs each. Kaleb Bleil recorded three hits. Kyan Schultzen took the loss.

Storm Lake 4, Sioux Center 1: Caron Lullmann drove in two to lead Storm Lake to a 4-1 win over Sioux Center.

Jake Eddie and Hunter DeMey tallied two hits each. Drew Taylor pitched five and a third innings in the win.

Kole Hooyer tallied two hits and Adam Henrich drove in a run for Sioux Center. Karson Gesink took the loss on the mound.

Estherville Lincoln Central 11, Newell-Fonda 7: Blake Ingvall and Blake Evans drove in three runs each to lead Estherville Lincoln Central to an 11-7 win over Newell-Fonda.

Ingvall added three hits. Blake Evans tallied seven strikeouts over four and a third innings in the win.

Carter Sievers, Ryan Greenfield and Ty Tauber tallied two hits each for the Mustangs. Mason Dicks took the loss.

Remsen St. Mary’s 11, St. Edmond 0: Remsen St. Mary’s improves to 13-0 with an 11-0 win over St. Edmond.

Carter Schorg, Brenden Fisch and Jaxon Bunkers drove in two runs each for the Hawks. Fisch tallied three hits and Hunter Pick two. Schorg struck out 10 batters over five innings.

Landon Bartlett recorded the lone hit for St. Edmond. Emanuel took the loss, pitching four innings.

Woodbine 4, MVAOCOU 1: Woodbine picked up a 4-1 win over MVAOCOU Sunday.

Cody Dickinson and Gavin Kelley recorded one RBI each for the Tigers. Dickinson struck out nine over five innings in the win.

Nick Collins drove in the lone run for MVAOCOU. Kolby Scott took the loss.

Akron-Westfield 5, Unity Christian 4: Kasey Nielsen tallied three hits and two RBI to lead the Westerners to a 5-4 win over Unity Christian.

Raiden Ericson added three hits for the Westerners. Hayden Wahlberg earned the win on the mound.

James Bosma tallied two hits and two RBI for Unity Christian. Kyan Emmelkamp took the loss on the mound.

Woodbury Central 5, Sioux Center 3: Carter Bleil and Drew Kluender tallied three hits each to lead Woodbury Central to a 5-3 win over Sioux Center.

Will DeStigter and Kluender drove in one run each. Kaleb Bleil struck out eight batters over seven innings in the win.

Brett Schouten and Christian Vietor tallied one hit and one RBI each for Sioux Center. Kole Hooyer took the loss, pitching seven innings.

Estherville Lincoln Central 5, Kingsley-Pierson 3: Griffin Hoyer tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Estherville Lincoln Central to a 5-3 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

Carter Snyder and Blake Ingvall drove in one run each for Estherville Lincoln Central. Landon Vaske pitched four innings in the win.

Evavn Neumann tallied three hits and one RBI for the Panthers. Boston Doeschot struck out six over four innings.

MOC-Floyd Valley 12, Akron-Westfield 11: Nikolai Wede and Carter Aalbers drove in three RBI each to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 12-11 win over Akron-Westfield.

Kooper Huss tallied two hits and two RBI for the Dutchmen. Braden Konz earned the win on the mound.

Raiden Ericson, Tyson Fairbanks and Jack Terpstra drove in two RBI each for the Westerners. Kasey Nielsen took the loss on the mound.

Remsen St. Mary’s 9, Kuemper Catholic 2: Ryan Willman and Jaxon Bunkers drove in two RBI each in Remsen St. Mary’s 9-2 win over Kuemper Catholic.

Bunkers tallied two hits for the Hawks. Bunkers also pitched six innings in the win.

Max Irlmeier tallied one hit and one RBI for the Knights. Tate Bieret took the loss on the mound.

Prep softball

Sunday

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Kuemper Catholic 0: Halle Galles tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 10-0 win over Kuemper Catholic.

Mya Bunkers and Callie Arens added one hit and two RBI for the Hawks. Marina Cronin struck out five over five innings, giving up zero hits.

Chloe Centeicher took the loss in the circle for Kuemper Catholic.

Remsen St. Mary’s 7, Heelan 5: Claire Schroeder and Mya Bunkers drove in two RBI each to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 7-5 win over Heelan.

Jacie Homan and Octavia Galles drove in one RBI each for the Hawks. Marina Cronin pitched four innings in the win.

Grace Nelson and Angel Shaw drove in two runs each for the Crusaders. Mariah Augustine added three hits. Shaw took the loss, striking out five over six innings.

North Union 11, MVAOCOU 0: Maggie Engelby tallied two hits and three RBI to lead North Union to an 11-0 win.

Emily Meyer struck out 16 over seven inning in the win.

Reagan Seuntjens and Ava Kovarna tallied one hit each for the Rams. Seuntjens took the loss in the circle.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 9, Cherokee Washington 8: Bailey VerHelst hit a three-run home run for the Hawks in a 9-8 win over Cherokee Washington.

Kinsey Schrimer and Abby Otto tallied three hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Gracie Knobloch added three hits. Knobloch pitched four innings, striking out four. Kamryn Ebel recorded four innings.

Megan Courtright and Peyton Kohn drove in two runs each for Cherokee Washington. Maddy Courtright struck out over eight innings.

MOC-Floyd Valley 5, Kingsley-Pierson 4: Aubrey DeShaw tallied two hits and two RBI for the Dutchmen in a 5-4 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

Alyssa Vortherms added one hit and one RBI. Addison Wierda tallied two hits. Carlin Smith pitched six innings over four innings.

Brooklyn Beelner tallied three hits, including a home run, for Kingsley-Pierson. Hannah Koch struck out five over seven innings.

West Monona 17, River Valley 5: Kacy Miller tallied three hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead West Monona to a 17-5 win over River Valley.

Brooklyn Pekarek and Abby Wessel drove in two runs each. Carly Stangel pitched five innings, stricking out three.

Leslie Hamman drove in two runs for River Valley. Klaudia Pry took the loss on the mound.

MVAOCOU 13, Sioux Central 1: Sidney Trucke tallied three hits and five RBI to lead the Rams to a 13-1 win over Sioux Central.

Reagan Seuntjens added three hits and four RBI. Mya Goslar pitched three innings in the win.

Preslie Peterson drove in a run for Sioux Central. Berkley Johannsen took the loss on the mound.

Sheldon 11, Akron-Westfield 10: Claire Johnson tallied five hits and four RBI to lead Sheldon to an 11-10 win over Akron-Westfield.

Emma Barwick and Payten Lode tallied three hits apiece for Sheldon. Tori Elgersma earned the win in the circle.

Megan Meinen and Natalie Olson tallied four hits and two RBI each for the Westerners. Taryn Wilken and Ciara Barron tallied two RBI each. Emma Rolfes took the loss in the circle.

Sioux Center 8, Ridge View 6: Jori Harskamp tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Sioux Center to an 8-6 win over Ridge View.

Tatum Schmalbeck and Ashleigh Harris tallied two hits each. Schmalbeck earned the win and Makenna Walhof struck out five over six innings.

Abby Wandrey tallied two hits and three RBI for Ridge View. Tatum Shepherd struck out seven over eight innings.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10, Hinton 4: Jewel Bergstrom and Gretta Van Es drove in two runs each to lead the Nighthawks to a 10-4 win over Hinton.

Kellani Maae, Avery Noble, Kavri Van Kekerix and Rashaylee Soodsma tallied two hits each. Avery Noble pitched four and a third innings in the win.

Kayana Kunkel tallied two hits and two RBI for Hinton. Ashlyn Kramer added two hits. Emily Small pitched four innings in the loss.

Denison-Schleswig 9, AHSTW 2: Cambri Brodersen recorded three RBI to lead Denison-Schleswig to a 9-2 win over AHSTW Sunday.

Teryn Fink added two hits and two RBI and Kira Langenfeld two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert struck out six over six innings.

Grace Porter tallied two hits and AHSTW. Loralei Wahling took the loss in the circle.

Western Christian 12, Unity Christian 2: Aubri Fedders tallied two hits and two RBI for the Wolfpack in a 12-2 win over Unity Christian.

Breya Van Kley added two hits. Van Kley also pitched six innings in the win.

Ruby Zylstra and Hope Pullman drove in one RBI each for Unity Christian. Paige De Boom took the loss, striking out three in three innings.

