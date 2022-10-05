PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion takes the SDHSAA Class A boys golf title, Heelan heads to state

ABERDEEN, S.D. — For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title.

The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.

Vermillion’s Trey Hansen scored a 75 on Monday and a 74 on Tuesday to place fourth individually. His 5-over was four strokes behind champion Keeton Newborg of Tea Area.

Cooper Girard tied for ninth at 9-over for the Tanagers.

Carter Hansen tied for 12th overall at 11-over and Parson Preister tied for 24th at 17-over for the Tanagers. The fifth golfer for Vermillion, Kade Reuvers placed 26th at 18-over.

Dakota Valley’s top golfers over the two-day event were Dylan Lukken and Logan Collette, tying with Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Lange for 14th at 12-over. Matt DeBeer was third on the Panthers’ team at 19-over, good for 27th overall.

Beresford’s Dustin Maas tied for 19th at 14-over through two days. Derek Maas and Dakota Valley's Tate Cornelsen tied for 46th at 30-over through two days at the Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.

Beresford's Kaden Anderson shot a 31-over and Dakota Valley's Tyler Cornelsen 34-over.

Heelan’s headed to State: In its District meet Tuesday, the Bishop Heelan boys golf team qualified for the Class 4A state meet after recording a team total of 302 Tuesday.

Heelan placed third as a team with the 302 team total. Indianola (288), Waukee Northwest (297), Ankeny (303) and West Des Moines Valley (305) round out the top five teams at the District Meet.

Heelan was led by Jack White and Collin Koob, who both shot 74’s. Shane Sanderson carded a 76, followed by Mason Streeter at 78.

Sioux City East placed seventh overall with a 318 team score, followed by Le Mars in eighth with a 320. Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored a 331 team score for 10th and North a 348 for 11th.

East’s Tommy Wych scored a 77 to be the top scorer for the Black Raiders. Quinn Van Roekel scored a 79, followed by Christian Dubois at an 80 and Carter Ginger at an 82.

Le Mars’ Dylan Susemihl carded a 77 to be the top finisher from the Bulldogs. Jacob Plueger added a 78 for Le Mars. Cole Brownmiller shot an 81 on the day and Issac Tolzin an 84.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma scored a 75 for the Warriors Tuesday. Scout Sneller carded an 83 and Clark Kiple an 84.

North’s top golfer in Council Bluffs Tuesday was Kal Chamberlain with an 83. Blake Maas and Nathan Basye added 88s and Talan Wilson and Grant McGrory 89s.

West didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for the team standings, but the top Wolverine was Sam Johnson with a 92. Colin Mayo shot 103 and Zac Foland 129 for the Wolverines.

The state meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

Monday

Girls Swimming

Sioux City Metro 126, Council Bluffs 43: The Sioux City Metro girls swim team defeated Council Bluffs 126-43 Monday.

In the first individual event of the day, Samantha Gonzalez finished first in the 200-free at 2:20.7 and Maya Delgadillo second at 2:21.44. Antonia Buryanek placed fourth at 2:23.24.

In the 200 individual medley, Sophia Dunham took second and Maddie Winekauf third at 3:00.54 and 3:04.32 respectively. Emeri Smith of Council Bluffs was 2:57.73 to win the race.

The top three girls in the 50-free were Sioux City swimmers. Grace Aesoph, Natalie Patee and Olivia Delarosa finished in 25.96, 26.54 and 26.55 respectively. Delarosa also won the 100 butterfly in 1:09.35.

KayLynn DeBates placed third in the 100-fly, swimming a 1:17.65.

Sioux City also took the top three spots in the 100-free. Addison Oelke swam 56.08 for first, followed by teammates Erin Mahoney (1:00.59) and Scarlett Walsh (1:01.25). In the 500-free, it was Aesoph (5:49.09), Alice Mahoney (5:51.37) and Winni Nice (6:38.68) taking the top three finishing spots.

Sioux City continued its success in the 100-back, with Oelke swimming 1:03.24 to win the race and Erin Mahoney a 1:08.21 for second. In the 100-back, Patee swam 1:12.72 to win and Walsh 1:20 for third place.

In relay events, Sioux City took the top two spots in the 200-medley. The quartet of Aesoph, Patee, Oelke and Delarosa swam 2:00 to win and the quartet of Gonzalez, Alice and Erin Mahoney and DeBates swam 2:08.44 for second.

In the 200-free relay, the team of Oelke, Erin Mahoney, Delarosa and Patee won in 1:47.74 and the team of Faith Kranz, Antonia Buryanek, DeBates and Walsh took second in 1:56.74.

In the final event of the day, the team of Aesoph, Alice Mahoney, Gonzalez and Walsh swam 4:05.64 to win the 400-free relay. The second place team of Rilee Hobbs, Delgadillo, Sophia Dunham and Nice finished in 4:40.48.

Volleyball

Dakota Valley 3, Dell Rapids 0: The Panthers earned a 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Dell Rapids Monday night.

Sophia Tuttle and Jorja Van Den Hul recorded seven kills each for the Panthers. Logan Miller tallied 18 assists and Kate VanRooyan 15 digs. Reagan VanRooyen tallied 12 digs in the win.

Madelynn Henry tallied 11 kills for the Quarriers. Sophi Randall tallied 18 assists and Alaina Wolff 18 digs.

River Valley 2, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0: The Wolverines picked up a 25-14, 25-13 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s Monday.

Lara Pascual Alfaro tallied three kills and Natalie Green five assists for the Panthers in the loss.