Prep roundup: Walthill football blown out by St. Mary's

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School football team lost its third game to open the season Friday, losing 29-14 to Lexington on Friday in South Sioux City.
The game was tied at 14-14 at the half.
Minutemen junior Zeke Lucas hit a 29-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Lexington freshman Daylen Naylor picked off a pass from Cardinals quarterback Darrius Helms.
Pocahontas 20, Sioux Central 15: Sioux Central scored in the first quarter Thursday and led 8-7, but the Indians took the lead in the second quarter to take a 14-8 lead.
Gibson Olson led the Rebels with 92 rushing yards and one touchdown.
St. Mary's 60, Walthill 6: The Walthill High School football team was beaten by St. Mary's on Thursday night by a dominant score of 60-6.
The Cardinals put up 24 points in both the first and second quarter to take a 48-0 halftime lead, before scoring just six points apiece in the third and fourth. The Blujays finished the game with just four first downs on offense.
St. Mary's quarterback Aidan Hedstrom completed one pass for one touchdown, while senior Tate Thompson had 71 yards on the ground, with three scores.
Walthill fell to 0-3 on the season.
Pender 40, Winside 26: The Pender High School football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 40-26 win over Winside on Thursday.
Pender quarterback Braxton Volk finished 12-for-16 in the passing game, with three touchdowns and 154 yards. Volk's touchdowns went to three different receivers, as senior Chase Hofmeister, junior Quinton Heineman, and sophomore Brody Krusemark all pulled in scoring catches.
Heineman also finished with a team-high eight tackles on defense.
Volleyball
Sioux City East 3, Le Mars 0: The Sioux City East volleyball team swept Le Mars on Thursday night by a 3-0 score, as the Black Raiders earned set wins of 25-8, 25-10, and 25-15.
The Bulldogs finished with 15 total kills for the night, led by junior Ireland Sitzmann and freshman Holly McNaughton, with four apiece.
With the loss, Le Mars fell to 1-7 on the season, while East improved to 8-4.
The Black Raiders will play again on Tuesday, against Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Sioux City North 3, Cherokee 0: The North volleyball team beat Cherokee on Thursday night by a 3-0 score. The Stars won with set victories of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-15, to improve to 10-5 on the season,
Senior Madison Craighead had a team-high seven kills and four blocks for North, while Avery Beller and Madalyn Welp finished tied with 13 digs apiece.
Sophomore Harper Benson had 14 kills to lead Cherokee, while senior Alex Bingel led the way with nine digs. With the loss, the Braves fell to 4-4.
Hinton 3, MMCRU 2: The Blackhawks won with set scores of 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 13-24, 15-12. Ashlyn Kovarna led Hinton with 15 kills, 17 assists, and 19 digs. Anna Coffee added in 13 kills and 20 digs. Bella Badar led the team in digs with 22.
Central Lyon 3, Rock Valley 1: Dionne Jansma and Regan Van Wyhe both had 11 kills to lead the Lions in the 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18 win.
McKenna Metzger had 33 assists.
Kaylee Davis led with 26 digs.
Gehlen Catholic 3, South O'Brien 0: The Jays won by set scores of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-13.
Lauren Heying led Gehlen with nine kills. Cadence Goebel had 22 a ssists.
Lydia Hustedt led the Wolverines with four kills.
Swimming
Fort Dodge Invitational
The Sioux City metro co-op swim team came out on top in the women's 200-yard medley relay on Thursday night in Fort Dodge, as the relay A-team of Grace Aesoph, Brigid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis, and Brecken Baller swam the race in 1 minute, 59 seconds, good for a first place finish.
Sioux City swimmer Olivia Delarosa took second in the women's 200 freestyle at 2:08.25, while the Dodgers Eileen Fierke took first with a time of 2:03.72. Fierke also won the 100 yard freestyle, while Sioux City's Aesoph was second, with a time of 58.97.
Brecken Baller won the 200-yard individual medley by finishing with a mark of 2:20.77, four seconds up on runner-up Julia Eastman, who swam a 2:24.81. Baller also came out on top in the 100-yard butterfly, beating Eastman with a final time of 1:03.27.
The 500 yard-freestyle also saw Delarosa take the crown at 5:41.93, while Raegan Wooldridge took runner-up at 5:53.13. Wooldridge bounced back with a win the 100-yard breaststroke, with a victory and a time of 1:13.64.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Sioux City came out with a victory and a time of 1:48.42, 11 seconds up on Fort Dodge.
Cross country
Fremont XC Invite
South Sioux junuor Mesuidi Ejerso finished fifth Thursday at Valley View Golf Course, running the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 2 seconds. The Cardinals boys placed sixth wiht 122 points.