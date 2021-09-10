Prep roundup: Walthill football blown out by St. Mary's

The Sioux City metro co-op swim team came out on top in the women's 200-yard medley relay on Thursday night in Fort Dodge, as the relay A-team of Grace Aesoph, Brigid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis, and Brecken Baller swam the race in 1 minute, 59 seconds, good for a first place finish.

Sioux City swimmer Olivia Delarosa took second in the women's 200 freestyle at 2:08.25, while the Dodgers Eileen Fierke took first with a time of 2:03.72. Fierke also won the 100 yard freestyle, while Sioux City's Aesoph was second, with a time of 58.97.

Brecken Baller won the 200-yard individual medley by finishing with a mark of 2:20.77, four seconds up on runner-up Julia Eastman, who swam a 2:24.81. Baller also came out on top in the 100-yard butterfly, beating Eastman with a final time of 1:03.27.

The 500 yard-freestyle also saw Delarosa take the crown at 5:41.93, while Raegan Wooldridge took runner-up at 5:53.13. Wooldridge bounced back with a win the 100-yard breaststroke, with a victory and a time of 1:13.64.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Sioux City came out with a victory and a time of 1:48.42, 11 seconds up on Fort Dodge.

