 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Waukee Northwest routs Sioux City West football, MOC-Floyd Valley wins cross country meet

  • 0
West vs South Sioux City football

West's Terrance Topete is brought down by South Sioux City's Adam Hamilton during Sioux City West vs South Sioux City football action at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Waukee Northwest High School football team shut out West 56-0 on Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. 

The Wolves had more than 400 yards on offense and built a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 42-0 at intermission. 

Six minutes in, the Wolves led 21-0 and then the Wolves had a punt return near the end of the quarter. 

Northwest also forced three interceptions from the Wolverines. 

Cross country

 The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys cross country team won the MVAOCOU meet on Thursday with a 40-point performance.

The Dutch had two runners who scored single-digit points. The Dutch were led by Trevor Mirande, who placed third with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 38.30 seconds.

People are also reading…

Micah DeYoung got eighth, as he finished in 17:12.50.

The highest placing local finisher was Winnebago senior Dyami Berridge, who was second in 16:16.40.

Richard Gonzalez of Denison-Schleswig was fourth (17:02.30), while Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen was fifth in 17:04.90.

East Sac’s Parker Engel was seventh (17:09.20), Leo Flores of D-S was ninth (17:17.20) and Rams sophomore Hamann Kael was 10th in 17:20.50.

Hinton’s top runner was Caleb Bower in 14th (17:40.20), while Theo Moseman led Lawton-Bronson with a 17th-place time of 17:44.10.

The individual winner was Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen (16:09.10).

SB-L placed third with 102 points.

Rams’ girls meet

Four Siouxland area girls took the Top 5 spots Thursday during the varsity meet.

Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz won the meet in 19:34.24, and she won by 10 seconds ahead of Monarchs sophomore Lola Mendlik (19:44.25).

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson freshman Rachel Putze earned the bronze medal, as she finished third in 20:01.04.

Dutch sophomore Elin Van Der Werff was fifth in 20:49.

The Warriors’ top runner was senior Gabby Ryan, as she placed 13th in 21:32.78.

Ava Lang led the Blackhawks with a 18th-place time of 22:08.94.

The Dutch also won the team total with 45 points, while the Monarchs were second with 65.

WCKP was third with 137, and L-B was fourth with 141.

The Warriors had 142 points.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

Ponca junior Brody Taylor won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 37.02 seconds. Siouxland Christian's Sammy Duerloo was second in 21:06.78. In the girls race, Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz led the 15-runner field with a time of 22:56.74. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Western Christian volleyball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News