PREP ROUNDUP: West earns a first-round sweep of Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY – The West Wolverines volleyball team earned a three set sweep of Council Bluffs Jefferson Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 5A, Region 2 tournament.

West won by set scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday.

Maya Augustine tallied 11 kills and 13 digs to lead the Wolverines. Kiah Davis added six kills and Kiley Elgert 17 assists.

Abb Hammer added eight assists for West. Zoey Rissen added 13 digs for the defense. At the service line, Angelica Rivera recorded five aces.

West is at Ankeny Centennial Thursday night in the semifinals of the regional tournament at 7 p.m.

Bishop Heelan 3, Le Mars 0: Heelan earned a home sweep of Le Mars, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A, Region 1 tournament.

Maliyah Hacker tallied 15 kills for the Crusaders. Lauren LaFleur tallied nine kills and Kenley Meis seven.

Maddie LaFleur led Heelan with 15 assists and Maddie Gengler added 14 assists. Alyssa Rehal led the back row with 11 digs. Hacker and Maddie LaFleur contributed 10 digs each.

Taylor Mackey tallied nine kills for the Bulldogs. Payton Wright recorded 15 set assists and Sarah Brown 18 digs. Holly McNaughton contributed 14 digs.

Heelan is at Lewis Central Thursday night in the semifinals at 7 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Glenwood 0: The Warriors picked up a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 sweep of Glenwood Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 4A, Region 1 tournament.

Alexa Trover led the Warriors with 16 kills in the opening round win. Cam Obbink added seven kills and Kayden Kneifl six. Aussie Obbink added 36 assists for the offense.

Elen Pruett contributed 20 digs defensive for the victorious road team. Kneifl picked up 13 digs as well. Three different Sergeant Bluff-Luton players tallied three aces. Allison Meister, Kneifl and Aussie Obbink led the team in the category with three aces each.

The Warriors are at Norwalk in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Region 1 tournament Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Boone 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: Boone earned a sweep of Denison-Schleswig in the opening round of the Class 4A, Region 2 tournament Tuesday night.

Addison Inman picked up five kills and Kaitlyn Bruhn four kills for the Monarchs in the loss. Kaylie Baker tallied 13 assists.

Ashlyn Herrig tallied 11 digs for the Monarchs. Baker and Anna Wiges added seven digs each.

Boone is at ADM Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Carroll 3, Storm Lake 0: Carroll swept Storm Lake 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 in the first round of the Class 4A, Region 3 tournament Tuesday.

Shay Sinnard and Camryn Schable tallied eight kills each for the Tigers in the win. Kaitlyn Tigges and Riley Nagl led the team with 17 assists and 14 assists respectively.

Shay Sinnard tallied 10 digs. She also had three aces. Madison Thornock tallied three aces also.

Amy Sight tallied four kills and Brianna Najera six assists for the Tornadoes. Maddy Raveling added seven digs.

Carroll is at North Polk Thursday night.

Humboldt 3, Spencer 0: Spencer fell to Humboldt 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in the first round of the Class 4A, Region 3 tournament Tuesday.

Shelbie Heinz led Humboldt with 11 kills. Livvy Becker added 37 assists and Jennika Beach 21 digs. Addie Thompson added 16 digs.

Jerra Merchant tallied six kills for the Tigers. Jada Piercy tallied 11 assists and Addison Hoben 18 digs. Tyriana Vail tallied 15 digs as well.

Humboldt is at Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night.

Girls Swimming

SPENCER, Iowa – The Sioux City metro swim team defeated Spencer Tuesday evening in Spencer.

In the individual events, Grace Aesoph, Olivia Delarosa and Erin Mahoney took the top three spots in the 200-free. Aesoph swam 2:02.51 to win the event.

Addison Oelke then won the 200-individual medley at 2:19.01, followed by teammates Brigid McGowan (2:23.67) and Alice Mahoney (2:26.64).

Spencer’s Brooklyn Ferguson won the 50-free at 26.25, followed by Sioux City’s Natalie Patee (26.75) and Spencer’s Mya Miller (26.82).

Aesoph won her second race when she won the 100-butterfly at 1:01.81. Scarlett Walsh took second at 1:07.3 and Erin Mahoney third at 1:11.24. Delarosa won the 100-free (58.94) over teammate Maria McGowan (1:02.18) and Spencer’s Callie Tayloe (1:03.33).

In the 500-free, Patee swam 5:26.97. Spencer took second with Emma Storms swimming 6:14.11 and Kamdyn Van Gelder taking third at 6:21.33. Oelke won the 100-back at 1:05.55, followed by McGowan (1:07.47) and Spencer’s Emily Quanbeck (1:07.8).

Alice Mahoney won the 100-breaststroke at 1:14.63, narrowly beating out Lily Gross of Spencer at 1:14.78. Spencer’s Erikka Duhn swam 1:16.13 for third.

In relays, Spencer’s quartet of Quanbeck, Gross, Miller and Ferguson won the 200-medley at 1:57.67. In the 200-free, the Sioux City team of McGowan, Patee, Aesoph and Oelke won in a time of 1:44.71.

In the 400-free relay, Patee, Delarosa, Aesoph and Oelke swam 3:51.2 to win.