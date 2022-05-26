Prep roundup: Western Christian, Spencer clinch spots at state boys soccer tournament

HULL, Iowa — A walk-off corner-kick from sophomore Miles Baccam sent Western Christian to state as the Wolfpack defeated Sioux Center 1-0 in the region championship Wednesday night.

Baccam lined up a corner and arched the shot past the Sioux Center goalie, scoring the only goal of the game and giving Western Christian a 1-0 win.

Senior Ty Van Essen recorded five saves for Western Christian in the win.

Western Christian is the top seed at the 1A state tournament scheduled to start Wednesday. The Wolfpack will face Burlington Notre Dame in the opening round at noon at the James Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines..

Spencer 4, Bishop Heelan 0: Spencer punched its ticket to state with a 4-0 win over Bishop Heelan Wednesday.

Owen Olson, Davis Hogge and Owen King recorded goals for Spencer. Goalie Eli Hoofkin recorded seven saves.

Spencer heads to state as the eight seed, and faces top-seeded Pella in the first round of the 2A state tournament Wednesday, June 1.

Ankeny 3, East 0: Ankeny defeated East 3-0 in Ankeny Wednesday to advance to the state tournament.

Prep softball

MVAOCOU 14, West 1 (Game 1): Breanna Loker recorded a double and Kaycie Boetger scored the lone run from West in a 14-1 loss to MVAOCOU Wednesday.

Brylei Clausen, Jordan Mahrt and Hannah O’Connell drove in three runs apiece for the Rams. Reagan Seuntjens struck out six over three innings.

MVAOCOU 15, Weset 0 (Game 2): The Rams completed the sweep of West with a 15-0 win in Game 2.

Alexandria Vaul recorded a base hit for West.

Makenna Meseck tallied two hits and three RBIs for MVAOCOU.

Unity Christian 21, West Sioux 3: Cassie Koopmans tallied two hits and two RBIs on Wednesday.

Molly Hulshof added a base hit and an RBI for West Sioux.

Akron-Westfield 17, Gehlen Catholic 3: Natalie Olson tallied three hits and four RBIs in a Akron-Westfield 17-3 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Allie Swoyer added two hits and three RBI and Alyssa Nemesio one hit and three RBIs. Chloee Colt tallied a pair of base hits. Megan Meinen pitched three innings to get the win for Akron-Westfield.

West Monona 12, Riverside 2: MaKayla Haynes and Sierra Siebersma drove in two runs each in a 12-2 win for West Monona Wednesday.

Haynes also recorded two hits, including a double. Carly Stangel pitched five innings, striking out five batters for West Monona.

Aubrey Lopez and Mica Welch drove in one run apiece for Riverside. Ayla Richardson took the loss in the circle, striking out three over three innings.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 16, George-Little Rock 0: Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Marissa Buis drove in three runs in a 16-0 win over George-Little Rock Wednesday.

Keytin Else and Marissa Ackerman drove in two runs each, and Ackerman tallied a pair of base hits. Alayna Wingate pitched three shutout innings in the win for the Generals.

West Lyon 15, MOC-Floyd Valley 12: West Lyon earned a season opening win over MOC-Floyd Valley 15-12 Wednesday night.

Kady Hoekstra tallied a pair of singles and three RBI for MOC-Floyd Valley. Alyssa Vortherms and Aubrey DeShaw tallied a pair of hits. Carlin SMith and Claire Yaw tallied two RBI each for the Dutchmen.

Newell-Fonda 8, Spirit Lake 1: Jaicee Vanderhoff went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI in Newell-Fonda’s 8-1 win over Spirit Lake.

McKenna Sievers added two hits and two RBI. Anna Bellcock tallied two hits and one RBI. In the circle, Kierra Jungers pitched five innings, striking out nine in the win.

Morgan Fine tallied one hit and one RBI for Spirit Lake. Fine took the loss in the circle, pitching two innings.

Remsen St. Mary’s 4, Hinton 3: St. Mary’s improved to 2-0 with the 4-3 win over Hinton Wednesday.

Hinton’s Madison Goosman and Sara Schoenrock tallied two hits each and Schoenrock drove in a pair of runs in the loss. Jaydn Case drove in one run as well. Case pitched six innings, striking out eight batters for the Blackhawks.

Alta-Aurelia 12, Woodbury Central 11: A nine-run fifth inning helped Alta-Aurelia defeat Woodbury Central 12-11.

Maddie Schultz tallied two hits and three RBIs for Woodbury Central in the loss. Sammey Bates added three hits and two RBI. Olivia Heissel tallied three hits. Kenzie Joy and Libby Munro tallied two hits. Sydney Fickbohm took the loss pitching, throwing four-and-a-third innings.

Prep baseball

Akron-Westfield 5, Gehlen Catholic 4: Michael Swancutt drove in two runs on two hits to lead the Westerners to a 5-4 win over Gehlen Catholic Wednesday.

Laytin Koch and Jack Terpstra tallied three hits each for Akron-Westfield. Raiden Ericson, Tyson Fairbanks and Conner Wendel tallied two hits each. Ericson picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine over six innings. Tatum WIlken pitched one inning in the win.

Keaton Logan tallied three hits to lead Gehlen Catholic. Connor Kraft and Cole McCarty drove in one run each. Ryan Livermore took the loss on the mound, pitching four innings. Carter Kellen pitched the final three innings, striking out three.

Remsen St. Mary’s 13, Hinton 0: Cael Ortmann recorded two hits, including a home run, and drove in three in Remsen St. Mary’s 13-0 win over Hinton.

Jaxon Bunkers tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks. Ryan Willman added two hits. Collin Homan and Carter Schorg added two RBI. Isaiah Gerrietts struck out seven over four innings in the win. Bunkers struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth inning.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 11, George-Little Rock 4: Javier Martinez recorded three hits and two RBIs for the Generals in an 11-4 win.

Tyler Woelber, Creighton Cosgrove, Regan Crichton, Jaylen Voss and Owen Hayenga Johnson tallied two hits each. Creighton Cosgrove took the win on the mound.

Drew Denekas tallied three hits and two RBI for the Mustangs. Brandon Van Briesen took the loss on the mound.

Kuemper Catholic 5, Kingsley-Pierson 3: Three runs in the ninth lifted Kuemper Catholic over Kingsley-Pierson Wednesday.

Logan Sibenaller tallied two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Knights. Benicio Lujano tallied two hits. Cal Wanninger took the win, striking out nine over six innings.

Damon Schmid hit a triple for Kingsley-Pierson. Schmid also took the loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley 2, West Lyon 1: MOC-Floyd Valley scored in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off West Lyon Wednesday.

Braden Konz recorded a single and an RBI for the Dutchmen. Luke Korver took the win on the mound, pitching three innings.

Ryer Critchton and Dawson Ripperda tallied two hits each for West Lyon. Tyler Kock took the loss, and Kael Blauwet pitched six innings.

West Monona 7, Riverside 6: Chase Lander tallied three hits and two RBI to lead West Monona to a 7-6 win over Riverside.

Brandon Erlandson and Jesse Boynton tallied two hits for West Monona. Boynton pitched five and two-thirds with Nick Cameron sealing the win.

Nathan Messerschmidt drove in two runs on a double for Riverside. Grady Jeppesen took the loss on the mound.

Woodbury Central 5, Alta-Aurelia 0: Will Destigter tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Woodbury Central to a 5-0 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Destigter also pitched the complete game shutout, striking out seven. Kaleb Bleil laced a double.

Tanner Randall recorded two base hits for Alta-Aurelia. Cale Brechwald took the loss for the Warriors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0