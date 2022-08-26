Prep roundup: Wynot football beats Hartington-Newcastle

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Wynot High School football team opened its season with a 28-20 road win over Hartington-Newcastle on Friday.

Hartington-Newcastle made a strong comeback, but the Blue Devils held off Hartington-Newcastle late in the game.

Prep volleyball

Gehlen Catholic 14-21-15, Sheldon 21-18-10: The Jays beat the Orabs during the Sheldon tournament on Thursday.

Western Christian 21-21, Cherokee 13-11: Stella Winterfeld had seven hills in the win, while senior Hannah Broek had 14 assists.

Kylie De Jager had eight digs.

Western Christian 21-21, Spirit Lake 15-6: Kylie De Jager had five kills, while Hannah Broek had 15 assists.

Winterfield also had three ace serves.

Western Christian 21-21, Gehlen 15-13: Abby VerBurg had eight kills, and the Wolfpack hit .279.

Broek had 13 assists.

Sioux Center 21-21, Boyden-Hull 18-12: Comets senior Gretta Van Es had 10 kills despite the loss.

Raina Nibbelink had four total blocks.

Boyden-Hull 15-21-15, Rock Valley 21-14-11: Gretta Van Es had 10 kills against the Rockets.

Clara Hoegh had 18 assists.

Sioux Center 21-21, West Lyon 15-6: Warriors senior Reagan Jensen has eight kills, and scored five points.

Willow Bleeker had 14 assists.

Evy Knoblock had three kills to lead the Wildcats.

Newell-Fonda 25-13-25-25, East Sac 10-25-19-19: Raiders junior Kenna Meyer had 12 kills in the loss. Kendall Quink had 12 assists.

Mary Bontrager and Kate Vondrak had two blocks.

East Sac 25-25-25, GTRA 11-17-18: Kenna Meyer had six blocks while Mary Bontrager had 14 assists.

Meyer also had five digs.

The Raiders have won 14 straight matches over the Titans.

West Monona 24-25-25-25, Logan-Magnolia 26-18-16-15: Spartans freshman Brihanna Hill had a match-high 17 kills against Lo-Ma. She hit .455 in the match.

Carly Miller had 15 assists.

Hill also had 26 digs, while Sophia Woodward had 22.

Wynot 25-25-25, Osmond 15-15-12: Amber Lawson and Allison Wieseler each had eight kills for the Blue Devils.

Wagner 25-25-25, Vermillion 14-13-15: Annika Barnett led the Tanagers with 15 kills, while Brooklyn Voss had eight.

Brooke Jensen had eight total blocks and four aces.

Prep golf

Bishop Heelan 330, North 380: The Crusaders had five golfers place in the Top 5 Thursday over the Stars at Whispering Creek.

Jack White led the Crusaders and the dual with an 18-hole score of 78.

Senior Shane Sanderson was four strokes behind White, and there was a three-way tie at 85 between Mason Streeter, Collin Koob and Pierce Conley.

The Stars’ Top 3 golfers were Talan Wilson (94), Blake Maas (95) and Caleb Cross (95).