PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North softball sees season ends, Newell-Fonda goes to state

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The North HIgh School softball team saw its season come to an end Monday with a 12-0 loss to Fort Dodge in a Class 5A regional semifinal.

The Dodgers, ranked second overall in Class 5A, scored four runs right off the bat in the first inning, then scored three over the next two innings.

Fort Dodge had five extra base hits, including a triple and a home run.

The Stars used two pitchers. Madison Green pitched two innings, and she allowed six esarned runs on seven hits. She used 41 pitches.

Courtney Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings, and pitched the ball 47 times in her final appearance as a Stars student-athlete. Johnson allowed three earned runs on two hits.

Dodgers pitcher Jalen Adams held the Stars to no hits during the four-inning semifinal. She recorded seven strikeouts and did not surrender a walk.

Adams needed 42 pitches to get through the game.

ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2, SIOUX CENTER 1 (8): For the third time in the postseason, the Midgets took the game to the brink, but got the win.

On Monday, the Midgets scored during the first inning on an RBI groundout.