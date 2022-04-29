PREP TRACK: Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op sweeps MVAOCOU Invite

MAPLETON, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op boys and girls track and field teams won the team competitions on Thursday at the MVAOCOU Track Invite. The KPWC girls won with 159 1/2 points, while the boys won with 138 points.

Lawton-Bronson’s girls were second with 150 points. West Monona’s boys were second with 128 points.

Here’s a look at the Top 2 in each event, starting with the girls:

Girls 100: West Monona sophomore Kacy Miller won in 12.76 seconds, while Denison-Schleswig junior Ashlyn Herrig was second in 13.08.

100 hurdles: Monarchs junior Claire Miller won in 16.95; Eagles senior Katelynn Jepsen was second in 17.05.

200: The Eagles took the Top 2 spots, led by Hannah Hageman in 27.83 seconds, followed by Khiya Williams (28.36).

400: Eagles senior Willow Fluent was first in 64.35 ahead of Rams freshman Reagan Seuntjens (65.95).

400 hurdles: KPWC junior Katelyn Archer was the winner in 1:14.98 ahead of River Valley’s Maddie Thomas in 1:17.22.

800: Sarahy Hamman was the winner at 2:46.64, while Spartans junior Jayleigh Anderson was second at 2:51.19.

1,500: Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson was the race winner in 5:23.30, ahead of Monarchs freshman Lola Mendlik at 5;26.94.

3,000: Two freshmen — Mendlik (12:19.95) and KPWC’s C.J. Hannah (12:57.62) — were the Top 2 runners.

4x100: The Monarchs (53.64) and Rams (55.56) were the Top 2 teams.

4x200: Lawton-Bronson won in 1:53.23, ahead of the Spartans 1:59.30.

4x400: The Eagles won with a time of 4:23.46 ahead of West Monona’s 4:34.77.

4x800: KPWC won in 11:06.57, while the Eagles were second in 11:14.76.

SHR: The Eagles placed ahead in 72.40 ahead of the Monarchs in 74.33.

Sprint medley relay: The Spartans were the top team in 2:04.81, while the Eagles were second in 2:05.45.

Distance medley relay: Lawton-Bronson won in 4:36.51, ahead of the Monarchs in 4;37.29.

Long jump: Hageman won with a leap of 14 feet, 2 3/4 inches, ahead of Monarchs junior Lauren Bowker in a jump-off.

High jump: Trista Ohlmeier of MVAOCOU won with a jump at 5-foot-1, while Seuntjens was second at 4-10.

Shot put: Thomas took the longest throw at 33-10 1/2 ahead of KPWC’s Allie Schweitzberger at 33-1 1/2.

Discus: Schweitzberger had the longest throw here, at 128-2. KPWC’s Lynsey Countryman was second in 108-2.

Boys 100: Louden Grimsley of L-B won with a time of 11 seconds flat, just .01 seconds ahead of KPWC’s Braden Coulter.

200: Ridge View’s Brody Deitering won in 23.67 while Caleb Garnand of L-B was second (24.00).

400: Deitering won again, this time in 53.35 seconds. West Monona’s Grant Russell was second at 54.28.

400 hurdles: KPWC’s Conner Beelner was the winner in 59.71.

800: Monarchs junior Leonardo Flores won in 2:05.11.

1,600: West Monona’s Eein McKinley won in a time of 4:59.75, ahead of Ricky Ledesma of D-S in 5:02.

3,200: McKinley won again with a time of 11:20.85, and he edged Siouxland Christian senior Sam Brannon in 11:39.47.

4x100: KPWC won in 45.32, beating the Eagles in 45.68.

4x200: The Eagles took the top time in 1:33.50, ahead of KPWC (1:34.68).

4x400: West Monona won with a time of 3:39; KPWC was second in 3:43.

4x800: The Monarchs won in 8:53.25; West Monona was second in 9:02.45.

Shuttle hurdle: West Monona (64.60) and Lawton-Bronson (68.19) were the Top 2 teams.

DMR: The Spartans won in 3:54.68 ahead of KPWC (4:00.63).

Long jump: Clayton won at 19 feet, 5 inches.

High jump: Rams senior Will Forbes cleared the six-foot mark, while KPWC’s Beau Goodwin was second at 5-8.

Shot put: Raptors junior Kolton Luscombe won with a time of 45 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

Discus: KPWC’s Luke Paulsen won with a throw of 135-11, while Luscombe was second at 128-1.

First Dakota Relays in Yankton

(Top 2 area placewinners)

Girls 100: Dakota Valley sophomore Silja Gunderson placed second in the race in 12.88 seconds.

Girls 200: Gunderson was second with a time of 26.86 seconds.

Girls 800: Vermillion sophomore Taeli Barta earned the silver medal in 2;31.05.

Girls 100 hurdles: Gunderson won the event in 15.80 seconds, while Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott was second in 16.56.

Girls 300 hurdles: Gunderson was second in 48.78.

Girls 4x800 relay: Vermillion’s quartet of Barta, Lydia Anderson, Callie Radigan and Jenaya Cleveland turned in a second-place time of 10:01.58.

Girls high jump: Panthers freshman Emersen Mead was second at 5-foot-2.

Girls pole vault: Sophia Atchison, a DV senior, tied for first with Madison’s Kylie Krusemark at 10 feet even.

Girls shot put: Huskies sophomore Grace Peed won with a throw of 35 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Girls discus: Tanagers sophomore Chandler Cleveland was second with a throw of 113 feet, 9 inches.

Boys 800: Beresford sophomore Andrew Atwood won the race in 2;04.53.

Boys 4x100: Dakota Valley’s quartet of Byrgin Gunderson, Charlie Margeas, Jackson Boonstra and Trae Piel placed second in 44.97.

Boys 4x800: Vermillion placed second with a time of 8:24.28. The four Tanagers who ran this were Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Johnny Fleming, Jack Freeburg and Joel Dahlhoff.

Boys sprint medley relay: The Tanagers placed second in 3:52.05, ran by Ty Hertz, Kaleb Preister, Kadarkaraisamy and Freeburg.

Boys discus: Huskies senior Jacob Lichtenberg was second in 141-10.

