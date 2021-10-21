PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Alta-Aurelia freshman Nora Peterson wins Class 1A regional cross country meet

HOLSTEIN, Iowa — Alta-Aurelia High School freshman Nora Peterson is a regional champion.

Peterson won the Class 1A Ridge View-hosted state-qualifying meet with a time of 19 minutes, 46 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

Lawton-Bronson junior Jolee Mesz was second (20:20), Woodbine’s Addison Murdock was third (20:32), Sioux Central freshman Linnea Bloom was fourth (20:35) and Preslie Oswald of Manson NW Webster rounded out the Top 5 with a time of 20:45.

The Top 15 runners made it to state. There was just one local runner who finished in the Nos. 6 through 10 spots, and that was Jaycie Vohs of Ridge View (20:57).

Hinton freshman Ava Lang also made the cut for state, as she finished 13th with a time of 21:54.

The Top 3 teams were Fort Dodge St. Edmond with 59 points, Woodbine with 86 and Manson NW Webster with 97.

Sioux Central was the first team to miss the cut with 117 points.

There were five local runners who made the cut during the Class 1A boys race.

Kaden Galles of MMCRU was the overall runner-up. He ran the race in a time of 17:36, 12 seconds behind regional winner Aaron Lursen of St. Edmond (17:24).

Sioux Central senior Isaiah Wilson was seventh (18:01), Gehlen Catholic senior Carver Ruhland was ninth (18:02), Alta-Aurelia junior Braden Sonksen was 10th (18:03) and Rebels sophomore Brayden Kramber was 11th (18:04).

St. Edmond, Woodbine and Missouri Valley were the three teams that advanced.

Wednesday’s Class 3A volleyball matches

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Red Oak 0: The Warriors are one match away from another state tournament berth.

The Warriors swept the Tigers, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 12 kills.

Maddie Hinkel recorded 36 assists. Alivia Wolf had 16 digs.

The Warriors face Sioux Center for a regional title on Tuesday in Le Mars.

Sioux Center 3, Cherokee 1: The Warriors beat the Braves 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18.

Reagan Jansen had 16 kills while hitting .200 on the night.

Willow Bleeker had 38 assists in the win.

Tatum Schmalbeck had 27 digs.

Unity Christian 3, Greene County 0: The Knights swept the Rams 25-10, 25-9 and 25-13.

Gracie Schoonhoven had 13 digs, while Dacey Driesen and Tyra Schuiteman both had six.

Emma Byker had 35 assists.

Unity faces Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for the regional title on Tuesday in Storm Lake.

Wednesday’s Class 1A volleyball matches

Akron-Westfield 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 0: The Westerners moved onto the Class 1A-1 semifinals with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 sweep over the Hawks.

Lauren Saathoff led the Westerners with 14 kills, while Natalie Nielsen had 11.

Josie Jacobs had 28 assists.

Aubie Hartman led A-W with 18 digs.

Claire Schroeder put up nine kills, while Mya Bunkers and Gracyn Schroeder had 12 assists apiece.

A-W travels to Westwood in the semifinals on Monday.

Westwood 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0: The Rebels earned the shot to face the Westerners, by sweeping the Panthers 25-15, 25-22, 25-17.

Rebels senior Cora Shull had a team-high 11 kills while Jordan Shull had nine.

Sarah Hall had 26 assists while Jaeden Ferris had 21 digs.

Panthers senior McKenzie Goodwin led Panthers hitters with seven kills.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0: The Jays advanced in their regional bracket with a 25-6, 25-4, 25-14 sweep over the Tigers.

Miyah Whitehead had 12 kills and hit .550 on the night.

Cadence Goebel had 24 assists. Lauren Heying had nine digs.

The Jays face MMCRU on Monday.

MMCRU 3, South O’Brien 0: Royals seniors Emily Dreckman and Ellie Hibrands recorded a match-high 14 kills. Hilbrands hit .393.

MMCRU swept South O’Brien 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.

Taylor Harpenau had 21 assists.

Kora Alesch had 16 digs.

Wolverines senior Lydia Hustedt had 12 kills, while Riley Draper had 23 assists.

Newell-Fonda 3, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 0: The Mustangs advance in the 1A-4 regional with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 sweep.

Mustangs senior Macy Sievers had a team-high 19 kills.

Anna Bellcock had 19 assists while Sievers had 14 digs.

The Mustangs will face Bishop Garrigan on Monday at home in the regional semis.

Wednesday’s Class 2A volleyball matches

Central Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: The Lions moved on to the 2A-1 semifinals with the 25-9, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15 win.

Regan Van Wyhe led the Lions with 11 kills while Dionne Jansma recorded 10.

McKenna Metzger had 27 assists.

The Lions move on to face Boyden-Hull in Hull on Monday.

Boyden-Hull 3, H-M-S 0: The Comets set the tone on Wednesday, with a 25-4 first-set win. Then, Boyden-Hull won 25-19, 25-11.

Marissa Pottebaum led the Comets with 10 kills.

Jewel Bergstrom had 33 assists.

Avery Noble had seven service aces.

East Sac 3, Alta-Aurelia 2: East Sac won the fifth set 18-16 to end the Warriors’ season. Shea Lockin led the Warriors with 24 kills while Jenna Nielsen had 21. Both hitters are seniors.

The Warriors hit .212 in the season-ending loss.

Chloe Elston had 52 assists.

Ridge View 3, Lawton-Bronson 0: The Raptors swept the Eagles 25-10, 25-16, 25-13.

Emma Vohs led Ridge View with 12 kills, and she hit .556 in the win.

Taya Phillips had 22 assists while also leading her team with 12 digs.

Brooklyn Roder led the Eagles with seven kills. Kaylee Clausen had eight assists.

Western Christian 3, Rock Valley 0: The Wolfpack advance to the regional semis with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 sweep over the Rockets.

Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with nine kills.

Jaylin Van Dyken had 22 assists and eight digs.

Hinton 3, West Monona 0: The Blackhawks swept the Spartans, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16.

Ashlyn Kovarna led Hinton with 19 kills, while Sara Schoenrock had 19 assists.

Miella Struble led the Spartans with three kills.

Hinton hit .247, and it held the Spartans to minus-.315.

