PREP WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns two wins at Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team earned two more dual victories on Tuesday, beating Sioux Center 62-24, then it beat Spencer 50-21 in a triangular hosted by Sioux Center.

SB-L won the last six matches against its opponent with the same mascot name. Bo Koedam (126 pounds), Noah Parmelee (132), Ty Koedam (138), Hunter Steffans (145) and Zander Ernst at 152 all recorded pins to build up their team’s score.

Then, Zayvion Ellington recorded a 16-1 technical fall at the four-minute mark to close the dual.

Sioux Center ended up winning three straight matches. Zach Rozeboom beat Reece Clausen in a 50-second pin at 195.

Then, Ty Hulshof won by forfeit and Ethan Hooyer won with a 56-second pin at 285 over Sean Zimmerman.

SB-L 50, Spencer 21

Much like in the win over Sioux Center, the SB-L Warriors won their last four matches.

Bo Koedam started the run with a pin at 126 in 5:15, followed by a Parmelee pin over Jerome Hollingsworth in 88 seconds.

Ty Koedam recorded a 20-5 tech fall at 18 and Steffans won by forfeit.

Cole Rutter (160) and Levi Johnson (120) won their matches for the Tigers.

Spencer 45, Sioux Center 33

The Tigers closed the dual by winning the last three matches, all by pin.

Kade Johnson beat Brodie Van Regenmorter at 138 in a 50-second win by fall.

Jackson Schultz beat Victor Ramirez at 145 in 45 seconds, and 152-pounder Jace Fullhart ended the dual with a 52-second pin at 152.

North 46, Sioux Central 33

Stars 170-pounder Desmond Grace set the tone with a pin in 1:52 over Lukas Taylor.

Cayden Vollmer recorded a 14-4 major decision over Duane McGregor at 126.

Landon Olson, North’s 138-pounder, recorded a pin in 75 seconds, while Logan Williams and Cameron Sorensen followed suit with sub-60-second pins after Olson’s match.

MOC-Floyd Valley 42, North 30

The Stars started the dual with a 21-0 lead, thanks to wins from Vollmer, Caleb Cruz (132), Jonathan Goddard (138) and Williams.

Goddard and Williams pinned their opponents during the first period.

The Dutch won the last three matches, thanks to a Kipp Huss pin and Jesus Ramirez pin.

Hinton 41, Sioux Central 27

The Blackhawks rallied to score 23 straight points to take the dual over the Rebels.

At 145, Michael Loutsch earned a 19-4 tech fall over Hunter Smith.

Then, Brogan Lake pinned Kadin Haldin in 24 seconds at 152, then Gabriel Anderson won his match by forfeit.

Kolton Robinson ended the dual with a 71-second pin at the 170-pound match over Lukas Taylor.

MOC-Floyd Valley 42, Sioux Central 35

The Dutch won the first four matches, including a pin from Huss at 170 and a pin from Josiah Bundt at 195.

Jordan Livermore (285), Kaben Morrow (120) and Duane McGregor (126) won matches for the Rebels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0