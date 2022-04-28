Sheldon's Maddie Olson, Heelan's Taylor Jochum goes first, second in Drake Relays high jump

DES MOINES — Sheldon High School junior Maddie Olson earned a first-place white flag on Thursday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

Olson won the statewide field in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 7 inches, and it’s her second straight win at Drake Stadium. She’s also the Class 2A defending champion.

The Orabs junior cleared each of the first five attempts, as they started at five feet even. Olson missed all three attempts at 5-8.

“I’ve been consistent,” said Olson earlier this month after winning the Sioux City Relays. “Last year, I struggled at the beginning of the season, but this year has been off to a good start. I think I came into the season with a lot more confidence.”

Bishop Heelan senior Taylor Jochum was second, also at 5-foot-7. Jochum was a perfect 3-for-3 to start the day, but needed her third attempt to clear 5-6.

She cleared 5-7 on her first and only attempt, then missed 5-8 on all three tries.

Unity Christian junior Molly Zylstra was third at 5-4, while Lawton-Bronson’s Addison Smith also jumped at 5-4.

Anna Coffee of Hinton was 14th at 5-2.

Other high school highlights

Le Mars senior Brandon Vander Sluis placed third in the discus with a throw of 180 feet, 6 inches. He did it on his final throw, and it also broke a school record. He made it to the finals with a throw of 172-3. George-Little Rock’s Justin Olson once had the lead, but he finished eighth with a throw of 169-2.

Sioux Center’s Jori Harskamp was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

Heelan senior Aiden Kuehl placed seventh in the long jump at 21-8 1/2.

North senior Will Lohr was the only Star who made the Top 10 in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:15.98. Gabe Nash was 16th (9:27.75) and Natnael Kifle was 18th (9:34.96).

East senior Kaia Downs was 16th in the girls’ 3,000 in 10:19.36. She was in 19th place at one point, but moved up four spots in the final 800 meters.

College highlights

Dordt’s Payton Mauldin was fourth in the 800-meter dash in 1:50.95. In the women’s 1,500 run, South Dakota junior Ella Byers was second in 4:24.35.

