Sioux City East softball defeats Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — The East High School softball team scored seven runs during the first inning Saturday to beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 12-2 in a Class 5A regional semifinal at East's softball field.

Brylee Hempey, Maddie Hase and Kilie Junck all started off the first inning by being hit by a pitch.

Evie Larson had an RBI single, followed by a sacrifice fly from Alexy Jones.

Kennedy Wineland, Olivia Mentzer and Hempey also drove in runs during that first inning.

The Black Raiders sent 12 girls to the plate during the first inning.

East also scored twice in the third inning, then scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Raelyn Angerman had an RBI single in the third inning.

The Black Raiders tallied 10 hits, all singles. Wineland and Hempey both had two hits.

Angerman and Wineland both had three RBIs.

Larson needed 67 pitches to get through the five-inning game on a rainy night. She allowed one hit on two runs, one of them earned. She didn't walk a Yellowjackets hitter, and she struck out five.

With the win, the Black Raiders await the winner Tuesday between Fort Dodge and North. The Dodgers and Stars were scheduled to play Saturday, but the rain pushed that game to Monday night.

