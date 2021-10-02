Sioux City North cross country wins team competition at Wartburg meet

WAVERLY, Iowa — North High School junior Gabe Nash was the leading Stars runner on Saturday, and he led the Stars to another team win at the Steve Johnson/Dan Huston Invitational hosted by Wartburg College.

Nash was the overall runner-up in the Gray Division race, as he ran the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 29 seconds. The only runner who finished ahead of Nash was Iowa City West senior Alexander McKane.

Onalaska (Wis.) freshman Manny Putz was third in 15:34.

The Stars had two other runners in the Top 10. Senior Will Lohr was sixth (15:40) while sophomore Natnael Kifle was seventh, and he finished .03 seconds behind his senior teammate.

Yemane Kifle was 19th (16:18) and Beshanena Gutema was 21st in 16:20.

The Stars won with 55 points, beating Dubuque Hempstead by 25 points.

The Gray girls’ race saw North and Spencer compete against teams around the Midwest.

The Tigers finished 10th in the team standings with 297 points. They had two runners in the Top 40.

Freshman Peyton Morey was 18th (19:23) while senior Brenna Fisher was 40th (19:55).

North’s Elizabeth Jordan placed 13th overall, running the race in 19:06. As a team, the Stars were 23rd with 586 points.

Mid-Prairie sophomore Danielle Hostetler won the race in 17:50.

Wolfpack win DSM Christian tourney

The Western Christian volleyball team won six matches at the Des Moines Christian tournament on Saturday, including beating the host Lions 18-21, 21-16, 15-11 during the championship match.

The Wolfpack also beat Waukee (21-11, 21-12), Glenwood (21-15, 26-24), North Polk (21-13, 21-12), the Lions the first time (21-14, 21-14), and Gilbert (21-14, 21-10).

Abby VerBurg led the Wolfpack with 45 kills. Stella Winterfield had 38 kills and 28 digs.

Emma Westphal posted 15 total blocks on the day, and she also had 24 kills.

Jaylin VanDyken had 117 assists.

Lydia Van Kley had 28 digs.

Girls Night of Conflict

Spencer’s Olivia Huckfelt pinned her opponent against a last-minute opponent, and she did so with 30 seconds left to go in the match against Savannah Slstad.

Ridge View’s Jolynn Tiefenthaler scored two early points against East Sac’s Olivia Villegas, and she added three points in the second period.

Villegas made a late move with about 55 seconds left on a reversal, but Tiefenthaler responded with a move of her own with less than 30 seconds left.

Tiefenthaler beat Villegas 9-4.

Morgan Griffin of Spencer was pinned by Regan Galloway on a first-period cradle, and it happened with 38 seconds left.

Waukon’s Meridian Snitker pinned Tigers 142-pounder Paris Dean in the first period of that match, too.

Ridge View’s Tatum Shepherd also won by fall.

