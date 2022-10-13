WATCH NOW: Hinton sweeps Gehlen Catholic volleyball on Tuesday night

LE MARS, Iowa — The Hinton volleyball team defeated Gehlen Catholic 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 Tuesday night in Le Mars.

Bailey Boeve tallied 14 kills and Gabbie Friessen 10 kills for the Blackhawks in the win. Ashlyn Kovarna tallied 37 assists. Boeve added 16 digs and Friessen 15 digs.

Aurora Goebel led the Jays with nine kills. Cadence Goebel recorded 21 assists and 13 digs. Sophie Ruden added 19 digs.

Heelan 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: The Warriors won the first set, but the Crusaders earned a senior night 21-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Maliyah Hacker led the Crusaders with 19 kills. Maddie LaFleur tallied 25 assists and Maddie Gengler 17 assists. LaFleur had 16 digs and Gengler 13. Lawren Volz had 13 digs and Hacker 12.

Alexa Trover tallied 19 kills and Aussie Obbink 33 assists for the Warriors. Elen Pruett tallied 16 digs and Jayden Kneifl 10 digs.

North 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1: The Stars dropped the first set, but ultimately earned a 17-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 win over the Lynx Tuesday night.

Ava Lloyd tallied 18 kills to pace North. Stella Kuehl recorded 21 assists and Madalyn Welp 17 assists. Hannah Mogenson finished with 13 digs, followed by Lloyd and Sidney Chamberlain 10 digs. Ashlyn Strohbeen finished with six ace serves.

Azaria Green tallied 13 kills and Hutson Rau 11 kills for the Lynx. Molly Romano tallied 42 assists and Aubrey Sandbothe 20 digs.

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, South Sioux City 0: The Huskies earned a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 win over South Sioux City Tuesday night.

Danica Torrez tallied 12 kills for the Huskies. Bentlee Kollbaum and Natalie Heuertz added nine kills each. Alyssa Chytka tallied 25 digs and Sophia Giorgio 20 assists and 13 digs.

Western Christian 3, Cherokee 0: The Wolfpack swept Cherokee 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 Tuesday night.

Abby VerBurg tallied 17 kills and Stella Winterfeld 10 kills for the Wolfpack. Hannah Broek tallied 31 assists and Kylie De Jager 20 digs. Jocelyn Oostenink added 12 digs and Broek 10 digs.

Spirit Lake 3, Storm Lake 0: Spirit Lake swept Storm Lake 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 Tuesday night in Spirit Lake.

Lauren Carlson tallied 12 kills and Emma Henricksen 11 for Spirit Lake. Taylor Schneider contributed 21 assists. Carlson added 15 digs and Hallie DeWall 14 digs.

Sioux Center 3, Rock Valley 0: The Warriors earned a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 win over Rock Valley Tuesday night.

Reagan Jansen tallied 13 kills and Makenna Walhof 11 kills for the Warriors in the win. Willow Bleeker added 31 assists and Tatum Schmalbeck 15 digs.

Ridge View 3, Woodbury Central 0: The Raptors swept the Wildcats 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 Tuesday.

Sydney Blackmore tallied 13 kills and Rowan Jensen 12 kills for the Raptors. Madison Stowater added 10 kills and Taya Phillips 20 assists. Jensen added eight digs.

Genna Widman, Katelyn Archer and Kaylee Utesch tallied a pair of kills each.

Unity Christian 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 1: The Knights tallied a 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15 win over the Hawks.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 17 kills and Tyra Schuiteman 10 kills for the Knights. Paige De Boom added 37 assists and Callie Karhoff 19 digs. Schoonhoven tallied 12 digs and De Boom 10 digs.

Claire Schroeder tallied 10 kills for the Hawks. Mya Bunkers picked up 15 assists and Gracyn Schroeder 13 assists.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Okoboji 0: The Dutch picked up a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 win over Okoboji Tuesday night.

Lily Huizenga tallied 12 kills and Maya Immeker 11 kills for the Dutch. Tierney Huss added 27 assists and Addy Leusink nine digs.

Central Lyon 3, George-Little Rock 1: The Lyons earned a 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 win over The Mustangs.

Dionne Jansma tallied 10 kills for the Lions. McKenna Metzger added 29 assists and 23 digs. Jansma added 21 digs and Veronica Waagmeester 15 digs. Riley Weiler had 14 digs.

Lindsey Haken tallied 12 kills to lead the Mustangs. Jesse DeGroot picked up 34 assists and Wyleigh Steenhoven 20 digs. Kami Gerken and Haken added 16 digs each.

Swimming

Sioux City vs. Carroll: The Sioux City Metro swim team took on Carroll Tuesday night.

In individual races, Grace Aesoph earned the first varsity win of the night in the 200-free. Aesoph swam 2:02.74 to beat out teammates Olivia Delarosa (2:03.07) and Maria McGowan (2:13.92).

Alice Mahoney added a win in the 200-medley, swimming 2:25.79 to beat out Carroll’s Hailey Burns and Sioux City’s Antonia Buryanek (2:43.07). Carroll’s Emma Myers (25.56) won the 50-free, but Addison Oelke (25.7) and Erin Mahoney (27.95) took second and third for Sioux City.

Oelke won the 100-butterfly over Aesoph, swimming 1:01.23 and 1:02.6 respectively. In the 100-free, Natalie Patee took first at 55.85 and Delarosa second at 56.84. In the 500-free, it was Brigid McGowan, Scarlett Walsh and Erin Mahoney taking the top three spots.

In the 100-back, Maria McGowan and Brigid McGoawn took the top two spots, swimming 1:07.05 and 1:08.17 respectively. Carroll’s Myers won the 100-breaststroke and Patee took second at 1:12.36.

In relay events, Sioux City won the 200-medley to open the day. The team of Patee, Alice Mahoney, Oelke and Erin Mahoney swam 1:58.1 to win the race. The team of Aesoph, Maria McGowan, Delarosa and Brigid McGowan won the 200-free relay at 1:46.74. In the final race, the team of Patee, Erin Mahoney, Aesoph and Oelke won the 400-free in a time of 3:52.07.