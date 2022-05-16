What area student athletes qualified for Nebraska's state track and field meet?

The Wayne High School girls track team will send five girls — all underclassmen — to the Nebraska state track and field meet that starts Wednesday at Omaha Burke.

Blue Devils freshman Kyla Krusemark and junior Brooklyn Kruse will compete in two events each.

Krusemark will compete in the 3,200-meter run and she’ll serve as the anchor runner of the 4x800-meter run.

Kruse made it in both the shot put and the discus.

Sophomore Faith Powicki will lead off the relay, while Kierah Haase will be the second leg and Jala Krusemark will be the No. 3 runner there.

The Blue Devils’ boys have two qualifiers: Sedjro Agoumba in the 400 and Jacob Phelps in the 300-meter hurdles.

Here’s a look at the other Siouxland qualifiers:

Class C girls

Bancroft-Rosalie-Decatur-Lyons: Senior Alyssa Buchikz made it into the discus with a throw of 126 feet, 1 inch.

Crofton: Sophomore Jordyn Arens is in three events: the 3,200 (12:43.42), teh 1,600 (5:25.66) and she’ll be the anchor runner of the 4x800.

The other three runners in that relay are Rylie Arens, Kiera Altwine and Elizabeth Wortmann.

Sophomore Caitlin Guenther made it into the triple jump (34-4 1/4) and the discus (111-3).

Jayden Jordan qualified as a pole vaulter at eight feet.

Hartington Cedar Catholic: The Trojans are sending three relays with the 4x100, 4x800 and 4x400.

The four runners in the 4x8 are Lauren Bernecker, Grace Reifenrath, Katelyn Arens and Laney Kathol.

The four speedsters in the 4x1 are Faith Christensen, Reifenrath, Bernecker and Sophia Reifenrath.

Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Christensen and Kathol are also in the 4x400.

Bernecker also qualified individually in the 400 (1:02.96).

Christensen also made it in the 100 (12.63) and 200 (27.12). Sophia Reifenrath is also in the 100 with a time of 13.10.

Lexi Eickhoff is a state qualifier in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet even.

Kathol is also a qualifier in the 400 (59.95) and 800 (2:29.53).

Hartington-Newcastle: The Wildcats are in three individual events, as Mani Lange is in teh pole vault (7-6), and Jessica Opfer in the 1,600 (5:50.20) and 3,200 (13:22.70).

Homer: The Knights will send three competitors to the state meet. Jocelyn Hightree will run in the 800 (2:34.21) while Skylar Moe is in the long jump (15-4) and Tori Walker in the high jump (5-0).

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: LCC has just one qualifier, as junior Berniece McCorkindale will compete in the shot put (36-11 1/2).

Ponca: The Indians are sending three individuals and their 4x100 relay team. The individuals are Claire Burrell in the discus (105-5), Gracen Evans in the high jump (5-0) and Ellesyn Hrouda in the 1,699 (5:52.69).

The four 4x100 runners are Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Julien Buckles and Evans.

Wakefield: It will send two ladies, as Jordan Metzler will be in the 400 at 61.05, and Daveigh Munter McAfee is in the 100 hurdles in with a seed time of 17.34.

Class C boys

BRLD: The Wolverines have a good amount of solo entries along with their 4x800 relay.

Kole Bacon is in the 2800 with a seed time of 2:09.71.

Hunter Carpenter is in the discus, as he threw it 146-3 to get to Omaha.

Mason Dolezal jumped 20 feet, 2 inches to make it into the long jump.

Elliott Nottlemann qualified as a high jumper, clearing the 6-foot-1 mark.

Lucas Ronnfeldt will also run in the 200 (23.18).

The four running in the 4x800 are Dolezal, Caleb Schlichting, Hardin and Bacon.

Crofton: Senior Mayson Ostermeyer qualified in the pole vault, at 14 feet.

Hartington Cedar Catholic: Cedar Catholic will send three relays to the statem meet, including the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800.

Carson Arens is in the high jump (6-1), 800 (2:08.44), 4x800 and 4x400.

Grant Arens is in all three relays and will also compete during the 400 (52.58).

Tyan Baller is in the 4x100. Jaxon Bernecker is in the discus at 145-5.

Brett Kleinschmit will run in the 100 (11.32) as well as the 4x100 and 4x400.

Alex Kuehn will compete in the long jump with a qualifying jump of 20 feet even. Then, he’ll be in the 300 (45.42) as well as the 4x1 and 4x4.

Carson Noecker, one of the top distance runners in the Midwest, will run in the 3,200 (9:56.81), 1,600 (4:26.04) and 4x800.

Lukas Wortmann rounds out the 4x800 quartet.

Hartington-Newcastle: Lane Heimes made it in the pole vault by clearing 12-3.

Mayson McIntosh is in three events: the 100 (11.38), 300 hurdles (43.55) and 4x400.

Senior Jake Peitz will be in four events: Shot put (51-8 1/2), 100 (11.24), 200 (23.23) and the 4x400.

Freshman Cole Rosener is in the 4x400 as a freshman.

Senior Bennet Sievers is in the 4x800.

Homer: The Knights sent two runners; Grant Lander in the 3,200 (10:37.01) and 1,600 (4:44.34, while Josue Munoz is also in the 1,600 (4:50.70).

L-C-C: Shane Benson made it in the high jump at 5-11. Daniel Puppe qualified as a 110 hurdler (14.99) and 300 hurdler (44.05) while senior Deagan Puppe is also in the 110s (14.80).

Ponca: Brady Carnell is in the 4x800, as its Dalton Lamprecht, Ethan Eifert and Brody Taylor.

Eifert is in the 100 (11.16), while Lamprecht is also in the triple jump at 40 feet and one-half inch.

Taylor Korth qualified in both throwing events, with a 145-foot discus throw and a 48-6 throw in the shot put.

Matt Logue is in the shot put at 50-2.

Wakefield: Wakefield qualified four for Omaha. Ryan Anderson will be in the 3,200 (10:58.96), Logan Bokemper in the 100 (11.24) and 200 (23.60), Cade Johnson in the 800 (2:09.73) and 1,600 (4:49.21) and Kaden Krateke in the long jump (20-1 ½).

Winnebago: Indians junior Dyami Berridge will run in the 1,600 (4:48.27) and 3,200 (10:54.83).

Class D girls

Pender: Pendragons freshman Maya Dolliver will be a busy girl, as she is in four events. She’ll be in the 100 (13.08), 200 (27.96) and 400 (61.67). She’ll also be the No. 2 runner in the 4x100.

Kirsten Frey will partake in the triple jump (32-7 1/4) as well as be the lead-off runner in the 4x1.

Reese Kneifl is in the triple jump, too (33 feet, 1 1/2 inches).

Olyvia Nelson is in the 4x100, as is AVery Wegner.

Lillie Timm will compete in the discus, as her qualifying throw was 106-8.

Wynot: Wynot will be well represented in the meet.

Wynot will send three relays to the meet: the 4x8, 4x4 and 4x1.

On top of that, Lauren Haberman qualified as a discus thrower in 106-7. Karley Heimes, who will run in all three relays, also made it as an 800-meter runner in 2:32.17.

Annika Heimes is in the 4x8 while Kinslee Heimes is in the 4x1 and 4x4. Eilza Lange is also in the 4x8.

Kayla Pinkleman is a state qualifier in the 100 hurdles (16.65).

Krystal Sudbeck is a four-time qualifier: long jump (16-2), 200 (27.38) as well as the 4x1 and 4x400. Myrah Sudbeck and Allison Wieseler are also relay runners.

Class D boys

Pender: Two different Pendragons made it for two events. Brody Krusemark made it as a 100 (11.26) and 200-meter runner (23.43). Gannon Walsh qualified in th 1,600 (5:!0.39) and 3,200 (11:16.24).

Wynot: The Blue Devils’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams qualified.

The four who made it in the 4x400 wre Jack Kuchta, Chase Schroeder, Joseph Sudbeck and Charlie Schroeder.

Chase Schroeder will lead off the 4x800, followed by Dylan Heine, Korbin Guenther and Tyler Nicke.

Kuchta is also in the triple jump (41, 1 ⅓ inches), Nicke is in the 1,600 (4:48.22), Charlie is in the 400 and 200 and Chase is also in the 800. .

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.