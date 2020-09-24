RUST COLUMN: Night of Conflict is must-see event for Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Clint Koedam made the perfect statement about the IAwrestle Night of Conflict event that will be at The Arena in Sioux City the next two nights (Friday and Saturday).
"The next time you are going to be able to see this many kids of this caliber all together is a Saturday night in February," Koedam said.
That's not hyperbole, that's a fact. Night of Conflict is almost as big as state championship night at Wells Fargo Arena.
And doesn't just pertain to the boys' wrestling on Saturday night, but also to the girls' event on Friday. A lot of No. 1 and No. 2-ranked wrestlers will be here for the event along with a nationally ranked wrestler from Ohio and talented wrestlers from Nebraska.
Doors open at 4 p.m. both nights with wrestling starting at 6:30 p.m. Both nights can be viewed on nightofconflict.com.
It's flat-out special that Sioux City got this event because Northwest Iowa is largely ignored for events like this. However, two premier events will now be held in the Siouxland area since July.
Legends of Gold held a major dual tournament back in July and while the organization is located in Beresford, South Dakota, it's only a 25-minute drive from Hawarden. Plenty of West Sioux and Northwest Iowa wrestlers are part of Legends of Gold. Adam Allard, a three-time state champion who is now at UNI, is one of the alumni and he put on a show at the tournament in July.
Allard proved he's a major get Doug Schwab. Allard faced Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala and not only did he defeat one of the best wrestlers in Iowa currently, he dominated the match by an 11-0 score.
The tournament at Legends of Gold featured some great wrestlers from all around the Midwest, too.
Now Night of Conflict, which Koedam called IAwrestle's premier event.
It felt like Dubuque would get it because this event has stayed in the Eastern side of the state. Yes, Eastern Iowa does have some great wrestling but Northwest Iowa has plenty of great wrestlers. Plus I will throw Underwood and Logan-Magnolia in the mix as well even though they are outside of our coverage area.
West Sioux has back-to-back third-place finishes at state duals and say what you want on if teams try to get there or anything else, but that's quite the accomplishment for a program that Mark Van Oort has helped build up.
West Sioux has produced Allard and Kory Van Oort (who is at Morningside) as state champions two years ago (it was Allard's third state title). Now West Sioux is in position to have at least a couple of wrestlers go for a state title this upcoming season. Carson Lynott is one of the top wrestlers back from 182 pounds and above in 1A. Junior Braden Graff, who is wrestling on Saturday, has back-to-back third-place finishes.
SB-L's Jack Gaukel may not have won a state title yet, but it's very hard to make it to the state finals. Gaukel, who is wrestling on Saturday, has done that three times and he's going to be the favorite at either 152 or 160 pounds this season. One of his mentors is Colton McCrystal, a former Warrior who won two state titles, wrestled at the NCAA tournament while at Nebraska and is a Pan-Am gold medalist. He's now at Morningside as an assistant coach.
Woodbury Central Wade Mitchell was the state champion two years ago before missing last season with an ACL injury. He's at UNI now. Beau Klingensmith, a North Dakota State recruit, will wrestle on Saturday and has two third-place finishes to go along with a state runner-up. Oh, and there's Jordan Bremer, who wrestled at Minnesota. He's now an assisted at Woodbury Central.
If anyone's notice, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock has put on a show at 195 pounds in 2A the last two years. Two years ago, Kolton Bus pulled off a number of upsets and finished as the runner-up. Last season Dylan Winkel, who is back this year, pinned West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker in the semifinals. Voelker will be wrestling on Saturday at The Arena.
That's just a small drop in the bucket of the wrestlers Northwest Iowa has produced lately, along with Underwood's Alex Thomsen, a four-time state champion.
This event is big for Northwest Iowa. It gives some wrestlers here, including the girls like Ridge View freshman Izzy Deeds, a major spotlight to shine. If they win their matches, it will open some eyes, even though these wrestlers should have opened enough of those eyeballs already.
It's also the kind of buzz that wrestling in Northwest Iowa needs. As Koedam said, there are pockets of areas in Northwest Iowa that loves wrestling. Events like this can help the sport grow even more and if wrestlers keep having success, others will see that. Honestly, most if not all linemen in Northwest Iowa should be wrestlers. Just look at what that's doing for CL/GLR right now in football.
The fact is, support Night of Conflict. If you love wrestling but can't be there, stream it. Show IAwrestle and people around the state how much this event will be embraced here. That way it's hopefully not a one-time event here.
