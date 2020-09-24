RUST COLUMN: Night of Conflict is must-see event for Sioux City

SB-L's Jack Gaukel may not have won a state title yet, but it's very hard to make it to the state finals. Gaukel, who is wrestling on Saturday, has done that three times and he's going to be the favorite at either 152 or 160 pounds this season. One of his mentors is Colton McCrystal, a former Warrior who won two state titles, wrestled at the NCAA tournament while at Nebraska and is a Pan-Am gold medalist. He's now at Morningside as an assistant coach.

Woodbury Central Wade Mitchell was the state champion two years ago before missing last season with an ACL injury. He's at UNI now. Beau Klingensmith, a North Dakota State recruit, will wrestle on Saturday and has two third-place finishes to go along with a state runner-up. Oh, and there's Jordan Bremer, who wrestled at Minnesota. He's now an assisted at Woodbury Central.

If anyone's notice, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock has put on a show at 195 pounds in 2A the last two years. Two years ago, Kolton Bus pulled off a number of upsets and finished as the runner-up. Last season Dylan Winkel, who is back this year, pinned West Delaware's Wyatt Voelker in the semifinals. Voelker will be wrestling on Saturday at The Arena.

That's just a small drop in the bucket of the wrestlers Northwest Iowa has produced lately, along with Underwood's Alex Thomsen, a four-time state champion.