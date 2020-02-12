RUST: Steffans victory for Sergeant Bluff-Luton shows just how strategic wrestling lineups are

It was an improbable victory. A freshman who was wrestling in his first-ever varsity match beating a veteran wrestler with 99 career wins especially considering the victory got Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the Class 2A state duals.

But that's almost exactly how SB-L coach Clint Koedam had it drawn up in his head. He knew he was probably going to have to rely on Hunter Steffans, an inexperienced freshman who he had full faith in.

Now on Tuesday, I was thinking of the different lineup variations SB-L might use if the Warriors had to face Central Lyon/George-Little because on paper, the Lions appeared to have certain advantages with Kalen Meyer, Bryce Vande Weerd, Dylan Winkle, Josh Riibe and Jarrett Meyer at the heavier weights.

At no point did I factor freshman Hunter Steffans into the mix which makes the victory even more improbable to me but not to Koedam, who sees Steffans in the wrestling room every day and knows what the freshman is capable of.

First I need to point out just how incredible that victory by Steffans was. You can have all the faith in the world in a kid, he still has to go out and perform in a pressure situation. Having to win your match against a wrestler with 99 career wins to get to the state duals is incredible pressure for a freshman in his first-career varsity match.