Rylee Schnepf silences Kingsley-Pierson as Gehlen Catholic moves on

Gehlen’s two-out rally included consecutive singles by Schnepf, Emily Kellen and Sydney Livermore. Tiffany Woerdehoeff, Addison Weber, Alyssa Kolbeck, Josie Kolbeck and Harley Foreman drew successive walks.

Kingsley-Pierson went through three different pitchers in the fifth and the Jays sent 11 batters to the plate.

Besides that, the only other Gehlen hit was a bloop single by Woerdehoeff in the fourth. Rachel Bohle took the pitching loss, with Anna Bubke and Hannah Koch also seeing action in the circle.

Only two runners reached base for K-P. Bubke reached on an error by the second baseman in the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Schroeder beat out a bunt single in the seventh but was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Gehlen’s story has been well-publicized. Several players, including Schnepf, went into self-quarantine because of concerns over the coronavirus after the Jays started out with a 4-0 record.

They lost five in a row but have rebounded to win six of their next eight. And, when Schnepf is on her game like she was in this one, they’re a tough team to beat.