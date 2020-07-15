Rylee Schnepf silences Kingsley-Pierson as Gehlen Catholic moves on

KINGSLEY, Iowa – Rylee Schnepf appears to have hit her stride, which doesn’t bode well for opponents of the Le Mars Gehlen Catholic softball team the rest of the tournament trail.
Schnepf, a sophomore, was simply dominant in the pitching circle here Wednesday night, mowing down Kingsley-Pierson 5-0 in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
The Gehlen Catholic standout struck out 13 batters and allowed only a bunt single in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Jays, shooting for their second straight state tournament berth, advanced to a semifinal Friday against River Valley in Correctionville.
“She’s back to where she can throw high on purpose,” Gehlen Coach Tony Gunter said. “That takes a while when you miss nine games pitching competitively and I think she found it tonight. She’s dominant when she’s on so we just have to find a way to generate some runs like we did tonight in that one inning.”
Gehlen Catholic, now 11-8 overall, scored all of its runs after two were out in the top of the fifth inning. The Jays got three straight hits and five consecutive walks to produce the five runs.
Other than that, Kingsley-Pierson (11-7) held the Jays in check. The Panthers, though, couldn’t solve Schnepf.
“I wanted to get out there and really pitch them inside because my coach said they like to hit to right field,” Schnepf said. “Once we scored, I think the whole team knew we could do it.”
Gehlen’s two-out rally included consecutive singles by Schnepf, Emily Kellen and Sydney Livermore. Tiffany Woerdehoeff, Addison Weber, Alyssa Kolbeck, Josie Kolbeck and Harley Foreman drew successive walks.
Kingsley-Pierson went through three different pitchers in the fifth and the Jays sent 11 batters to the plate.
Besides that, the only other Gehlen hit was a bloop single by Woerdehoeff in the fourth. Rachel Bohle took the pitching loss, with Anna Bubke and Hannah Koch also seeing action in the circle.
Only two runners reached base for K-P. Bubke reached on an error by the second baseman in the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Schroeder beat out a bunt single in the seventh but was thrown out trying to steal second base.
Gehlen’s story has been well-publicized. Several players, including Schnepf, went into self-quarantine because of concerns over the coronavirus after the Jays started out with a 4-0 record.
They lost five in a row but have rebounded to win six of their next eight. And, when Schnepf is on her game like she was in this one, they’re a tough team to beat.
“We’ve had some adversity on our team and they’ve really come together in the last week or two,” Gunter said. “There are nothing but good pitchers moving forward, but we have to get our short game going a little more.”
Gehlen’s win avenged a 12-2 loss to Kingsley-Pierson in the Westwood tournament when Schnepf was out of action.
Schnepf struck out the side twice while tying her career-high with 13 strikeouts. She retired six batters on flyouts or pop-outs, including a nice running catch on a sinking liner by the right fielder in the fourth inning.
River Valley (19-2) edged Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5-4 in another quarterfinal contest.
