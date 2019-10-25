SIOUX CITY -- Lincoln evened the score late in the third period to send Friday's game at the Tyson Events Center to overtime but the Sioux City Musketeers got an early goal in the overtime period by Sam Stange to claim the 3-2 in over the Stars.
Sioux City improves to 4-3 with the win and hosts the Stars again Satuday in the Cross Check Cancer game at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln fell to 5-2-1-1 on the season.
Lincoln got a goal early in the first period by Ty Glover for a 1-0 lead and held onto that lead until there was about 3:30 left in the first period.
Ian Malcolmson, the top scorer back from last season, tie the score with a goal, his first of the season, as Christian Jimenez and Stange each had an assist.
Then right before the end of the first period, Malcolmson scored against to put Sioux City ahead 2-1. Stange and Tommy Pasanen each had an assit.
There was no scoring in the second period and then with 12 seconds left in the third, Josh Lopina scored to tie it up.
Then 1:50 into overtime, Stange scored the game-winner. It was his second goal of the season. Anthony Kehrer had the assist.