Sayvion Armstrong comes through late as Sioux City East beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton in overtime
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sayvion Armstrong comes through late as Sioux City East beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton in overtime

Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East

East's Danny Callahan goes up for a layup as SB-L's Daniel Wright attempts to get a block in the fourth quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Sayvion Armstrong made three big plays late Friday night to help the East High School basketball team get a 59-52 overtime win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an MRAC instant classic.

With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Black Raiders had the ball underneath their basket. Armstrong was the inbounder, but he couldn’t find anyone open within three seconds.

So, Armstrong batted the ball off Daniel Wright’s back, and Armstrong made a layup with 5 seconds left that tied the game 48-48.

Then, Armstrong was one of two Black Raiders who drew a charge to open the overtime and help the score remain tied.

Armstrong also made a layup by going from end-to-end of the basketball court to seal the win for the Black Raiders.

PHOTOS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East

Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East

The first scoring play of the four-minute overtime didn’t come until there were 2 minutes, 19 seconds remaining. That play came from Jaleque Dunson.

Dunson created an opening by crossing over his defender and making a mid-range bucket to break the tie.

The four SB-L points in overtime came off a 3-pointer from senior Daniel Wright and a made free throw from Nick Muller.

Jaleque Dunson and Danny Callahan both scored 17 points for East.

Wright scored 16 points for the Warriors.

Check out the SCJ Preps Podcast on siouxcityjournal.com as Sports Editor Justin Rust and Assistant Sports Editor Zach James break down what's happening in prep basketball and prep wrestling.

