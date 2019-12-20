Sayvion Armstrong comes through late as Sioux City East beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton in overtime

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Sayvion Armstrong made three big plays late Friday night to help the East High School basketball team get a 59-52 overtime win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an MRAC instant classic.
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Black Raiders had the ball underneath their basket. Armstrong was the inbounder, but he couldn’t find anyone open within three seconds.
So, Armstrong batted the ball off Daniel Wright’s back, and Armstrong made a layup with 5 seconds left that tied the game 48-48.
Then, Armstrong was one of two Black Raiders who drew a charge to open the overtime and help the score remain tied.
Armstrong also made a layup by going from end-to-end of the basketball court to seal the win for the Black Raiders.
SB-L's Nick Muller leaps for a shot before East's Sayvion Armstrong can block him in the third quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019.
East's Jacob Maxey jumps for a rebound as SB-L's Daniel Wright and Nick Muller (20) fight him for possession in the second quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019.
East's Bie Ruei looks for a shot as SB-L's Austin Freiberg (42) and Jake Layman (22) guard him in the second quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019.
SB-L's Jake Layman shoots a three pointer as East's Rylee Irwin reaches to block him in the first quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019.
SB-L's Emma Christensen dribbles to the basket as East's Madi VanDyke and Nyamer Diew try to steal the ball in the second quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019.
SB-L's Payton Hardy looks for a shot as East's Kayla Benson reaches to block her in the second quarter, Friday, during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City East action in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019.
