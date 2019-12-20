Sayvion Armstrong comes through late as Sioux City East beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton in overtime

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Sayvion Armstrong made three big plays late Friday night to help the East High School basketball team get a 59-52 overtime win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an MRAC instant classic.

With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Black Raiders had the ball underneath their basket. Armstrong was the inbounder, but he couldn’t find anyone open within three seconds.

So, Armstrong batted the ball off Daniel Wright’s back, and Armstrong made a layup with 5 seconds left that tied the game 48-48.

Then, Armstrong was one of two Black Raiders who drew a charge to open the overtime and help the score remain tied.

Armstrong also made a layup by going from end-to-end of the basketball court to seal the win for the Black Raiders.

The first scoring play of the four-minute overtime didn’t come until there were 2 minutes, 19 seconds remaining. That play came from Jaleque Dunson.

Dunson created an opening by crossing over his defender and making a mid-range bucket to break the tie.

The four SB-L points in overtime came off a 3-pointer from senior Daniel Wright and a made free throw from Nick Muller.