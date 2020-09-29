Schuyler Warren wins Missouri River golf meet at Green Valley

SIOUX CITY — Schuyler Warren hasn’t spent much time during the last couple weeks on the golf course.
Instead, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School junior has been on the driving range, working on his game from the tee.
His work paid off Tuesday, as Warren earned the Missouri River Conference meet medalist with an 18-hole score of 75 at Green Valley Golf Course.
Warren’s score on the front-nine was a 34.
“It feels pretty cool,” Warren said. “I feel like I’ve been shooting decent these last two days. I shot a 72 (Monday) where we went to Sioux Center, then a 75 today. I’m playing good golf and districts is next week. So, just in time.”
Warren edged East’s Drake Anderson, who led the team champion Black Raiders with an individual score of 77. The Black Raiders had a team score of 319, ahead of Le Mars (334) and the Warriors (339).
Warren hadn’t played many holes unless it was during competition lately. He feels confident about his game on the fairway but needed to fine tune some stuff on the tees.
So, he spent time at the driving range to work things out.
“Just ball after ball, I’ve been hitting 3-wood, and working on that part of my game,” Warren said. “You still know what it’s like to be out (on the course). You still have to hit the shots you need. I feel like it’s all starting to pay off.”
Warren has also worked on his putting in preparation for the postseason run.
Recently, Warren changed his putting grip from a standard right-hand low position to a claw.
The claw position allows Warren to keep his left hand low, and it helps him better release the club head.
“There’s not much pushing or pulling right off the bat,” Warren said. “I like the claw better. It works better for me on faster greens, like Whispering Creek. That’s going to work good there (for districts).”
Warren’s goal each 18-hole round is to have 30 putts or less. On Tuesday, Warren counted 31, which he found satisfactory. Warren had 29 putts on Monday in Sioux Center.
East builds momentum
Last year at the district meet, the Black Raiders fell two strokes short of making it the state fall golf meet as a team.
The Black Raiders hope to not make that a repeat going into Monday’s meet at Whispering Creek.
East is setting up itself to build a solid four-man team score.
After Anderson’s 77, the Black Raiders had four other golfers finish with all-conference scores.
Cael Boever was third with an 80, Cam Riemer and Gavin Cote had an 81 and Ethan Spier rounded out the all-conference group with an 84.
Spier’s score, however, did not factor into the team score, as the top-4 of each team gets tallied for team scores.
Cole Johnson finished with an 85.
“I’m happy for our guys,” East coach Brian Drent said. “We had a group of guys who were very motivated going into the season. I wish we had one big meet left next week, but I think our guys going into the year were disappointed in some of our performances in this event in the last couple of years. We have other great players in our conference that have won tournaments, but I think our guys wanted to come out here and have a good showing.”
Drent and assistant coach Ras Vanderloo have talked with their team about this year being a process, and that their work and success would be an eventual build-up to what could be a memorable performance at home next week.
Drent believed that the score of 319 on Tuesday is a good sign moving forward.
“This is a good momentum event to get us into next week,” Drent said. “You need four great scores every night out. Cole Johnson and Cael Boever have been counters, and that’s our 4 and 6. It’s golf. We’ve talked to our guys about value in strokes and getting good swings.”
Other local highlights
Bishop Heelan finished fourth as a team (346) and the Crusaders had two all-conference players — Mason Streeter and Brett Sitzmann — who both scored 84. Streeter carded a 3 on hole Nos. 17 and 18.
Le Mars had two golfers in the all-conference group. Dylan Susemihl was tied for fourth with 81 while Cameron Dagget was seventh with 82.
Grant McGrory led the North boys with an 89. Nathan Patterson led West with a 91 out of three Wolverines golfers.
