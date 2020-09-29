Schuyler Warren wins Missouri River golf meet at Green Valley

Spier’s score, however, did not factor into the team score, as the top-4 of each team gets tallied for team scores.

Cole Johnson finished with an 85.

“I’m happy for our guys,” East coach Brian Drent said. “We had a group of guys who were very motivated going into the season. I wish we had one big meet left next week, but I think our guys going into the year were disappointed in some of our performances in this event in the last couple of years. We have other great players in our conference that have won tournaments, but I think our guys wanted to come out here and have a good showing.”

Drent and assistant coach Ras Vanderloo have talked with their team about this year being a process, and that their work and success would be an eventual build-up to what could be a memorable performance at home next week.

Drent believed that the score of 319 on Tuesday is a good sign moving forward.

“This is a good momentum event to get us into next week,” Drent said. “You need four great scores every night out. Cole Johnson and Cael Boever have been counters, and that’s our 4 and 6. It’s golf. We’ve talked to our guys about value in strokes and getting good swings.”

Other local highlights