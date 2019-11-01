Iowa football playoffs
8-man
Remsen St. Mary's 66, East Mills 28
Fremont-Mills 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM 62, Lamoni 24
Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8
HLV 28, Midland 22
Don Bosco 72, New London 12
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Class A
Woodbury Central 27, Westwood 0
North Tama 16, Central Decatur 6
South O'Brien 43, Tri-Center 7
West Hancock 38, IKM-Manning 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 24
Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14
Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Earlham 50, BGM 34
Class 1A
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7
Treynor 21, Western Christian 10
West Lyon 55, Osage 14
Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama 14
Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12
South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ary 22
West Branch 23, North Linn 0
Iowa City Regina 23, Mediapolis 19
Class 2A
OABCIG 26, West Marshall 7
PCM 34, Benton 8
Algona 35, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14
Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7
Williamsburg 25, Waterloo Columbus 8
Waukon 52, Tipton 16
West Liberty 6, Monticello 0
Class 3A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15
Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28
Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty 7
Pella 24, Independence 6
Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10
North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley 42, Indianola 7
Waukee 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 0
Bettendord 42, Linn-Mar 14
Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28
Cedar Rapids Kenney 63, Fort Dodge 6
Dowling Catholic 35, Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14
Nebraska football playoffs
Class C-2
BRLD 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Class C-1
Wayne 28, Kearney Catholic 21
THURSDAY
Nebraska football playoffs
Class D-2
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24
Plainview 56, Randolph 6
Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14
Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28
Bloomfield 54, Pender 16
Class D-1
Howells-Dodge 52, Homer 12
Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32
Cross County 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26