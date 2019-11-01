{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa football playoffs

8-man

Remsen St. Mary's 66, East Mills 28

Fremont-Mills 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM 62, Lamoni 24

Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8

HLV 28, Midland 22

Don Bosco 72, New London 12

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Class A

Woodbury Central 27, Westwood 0

North Tama 16, Central Decatur 6

South O'Brien 43, Tri-Center 7

West Hancock 38, IKM-Manning 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 24

Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14

Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Earlham 50, BGM 34

Class 1A

West Sioux 42, Underwood 7

Treynor 21, Western Christian 10

West Lyon 55, Osage 14

Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama 14

Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12

South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ary 22

West Branch 23, North Linn 0

Iowa City Regina 23, Mediapolis 19

Class 2A

OABCIG 26, West Marshall 7

PCM 34, Benton 8

Algona 35, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14

Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21

Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7

Williamsburg 25, Waterloo Columbus 8

Waukon 52, Tipton 16

West Liberty 6, Monticello 0

Class 3A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15

Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28

Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty 7

Pella 24, Independence 6

Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10

North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley 42, Indianola 7

Waukee 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 0

Bettendord 42, Linn-Mar 14

Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28

Cedar Rapids Kenney 63, Fort Dodge 6

Dowling Catholic 35, Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14

Nebraska football playoffs

Class C-2

BRLD 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

Class C-1

Wayne 28, Kearney Catholic 21

THURSDAY

Nebraska football playoffs

Class D-2

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24

Plainview 56, Randolph 6

Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14

Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28

Bloomfield 54, Pender 16

Class D-1

Howells-Dodge 52, Homer 12

Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32

Cross County 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26

