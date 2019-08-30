{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA

Sioux City East 20, Bishop Heelan 13

Council Bluffs 29, Sioux City North 18

Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

West Sioux 63, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20

Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12

Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8

West Lyon 35, Central Lyon 0

Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6

Sioux Center 33, Le Mars 32

Hinton 20, Woodbury Central 0

Pocahontas Area 20, Sioux Central 2

South O'Brien 36, GTRA 22

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji 0

Alta-Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7

Remsen St. Mary's 26, Audubon 25

Storm lake 41, Cherokee 6

MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 6

Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44

Harris-Lake Park 63, North Iowa 0

Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22

Woodbine 64, Kingsley-Pierson 14

River Valley 56, West Harrison 14

Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21

South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0

NEBRASKA

South Sioux 56, Omaha Bryon 27

Allen 44, Cedar Bluffs 6

BRLD 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

Dorchester 62, Walthill 13

Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18

LCC 32, Randolph 20

Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0

Osmond 38, Wausa 8

Pender 37, Winnebago 36

Plainview 42, Wynot 12

Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12

Wakefield 28, Creighton 22

Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24

SOUTH DAKOTA

Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26

Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20

Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Beresford 38, Wagner 14

Vermillion 42, Belle Fouche 41 (OT)

