IOWA
Sioux City East 20, Bishop Heelan 13
Council Bluffs 29, Sioux City North 18
Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
West Sioux 63, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji 0
Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12
Northwood-Kensett 69, Siouxland Christian 8
OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8
South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0
West Lyon 35, Central Lyon 0
Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6
Sioux Center 33, Le Mars 32
Pocahontas Area 20, Sioux Central 2
South O'Brien 36, GTRA 22
Alta-Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7
Remsen St. Mary's 26, Audubon 25
Storm lake 41, Cherokee 6
MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 6
Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44
Harris-Lake Park 63, North Iowa 0
Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22
Woodbine 64, Kingsley-Pierson 14
River Valley 56, West Harrison 14
Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21
NEBRASKA
South Sioux 56, Omaha Bryon 27
Allen 44, Cedar Bluffs 6
BRLD 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
Dorchester 62, Walthill 13
Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18
LCC 32, Randolph 20
Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0
Osmond 38, Wausa 8
Pender 37, Winnebago 36
Plainview 42, Wynot 12
Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12
Wakefield 28, Creighton 22
Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24
SOUTH DAKOTA
Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26
Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Beresford 38, Wagner 14
Vermillion 42, Belle Fouche 41 (OT)