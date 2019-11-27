SCJ VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kenzie Foley steps up to help Sergeant Bluff-Luton to title

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Kenzie Foley's main goal her senior season was to bring a state title to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The best chance for one she thought was in volleyball, so if the Warriors were going to win their first-ever volleyball title, she had to have a better performance at the U.S. Cellular Center than she did as a junior.
In the Class 4A quarterfinal four-set win over West Delaware last season, Foley had 20 kills and 14 digs. But it was the semifinal loss to Dubuque Wahlert that stuck with Foley. While she did have 11 kills, it was on 38 attacks and she had 11 attack errors, giving her a hitting percentage of .000.
[JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Renee Winkel gets her team a title.]
Foley, who was one of the leaders of the team as well last season, used that performance as motivation for her senior season, specifically at the state tournament.
"We did this thing where we printed off a picture as a motivator going into the postseason. I printed off stats from state," said Foley, the Sioux City Journal Volleyball Player of the Year. "My teammates were all hyping me up and I wasn't going to struggle. I was going to do well."
In the 4A state quarterfinals, it was clear Foley was going to have a different state this time around. In the quarterfinal win over Glenwood, she finished with 27 kills on .333 hitting and also had a team-high 21 digs. Foley followed that up with a 21-kill performance in the semifinal sweep of West Delaware. She hit. 415 and had 11 digs and four blocks.
Foley had one last dominant effort left, in the 4A state title game against Western Dubuque. She finished with her third double-double of the tournament as she had 19 kills while hitting .357 and had 12 digs as SB-L swept to the 4A state title.
"I said this team would be the team to win a state title and I fully believed that because we are so close," Foley said. "We are a team that works so well together and that's what puts us above all of our opponents. I made it clear from the beginning that I was definitely going to go out with a state title."
For Foley, her performance at state was redemption after what happened last season. At the U.S. Cellular Center this season, Foley finished with 67 kills and 44 digs to go along with being named the 4A state tournament captain.
"It definitely was huge for me to come back this year at state with that," Foley said. "Last year in the semifinals, I didn't do as hot and I was a leader then as well. I felt it was my fault. This year I wanted to be the leader, even in the stats to get us to where we wanted to be. Just coming in, I wanted to show my team that I am going to back them up no matter what. Whatever it takes to help them succeed."
Foley was SB-L's leader offensively as a junior but the St. Cloud State recruit took her game to a new level this season. Foley finished the season with 482 kills, the third-most in 4A, and hit .306 on the season. She was second on the team with 297 digs, only behind junior libero Mia Gamet's 334.
Last season in the semifinals, Foley had 11 errors in the match. At this season's state tournament, Foley only had 16 total errors on 140 attack attempts. She hit .364 at the state tournament.
"She took her game to the next level," SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. "That's what a great player and a leader does. At the biggest stages, you show up and perform and that's what she did."
While her performance at state earned her tournament captain honors, it wasn't the last award Foley would receive. When the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State teams were announced this week, not only was Foley named the 4A All-State Player of the Year, she also earned a spot on the All-State Elite Team, which lists the top eight players regardless of class.
"I think (she's one of the best players in the state) and I think she proved it at the state tournament," Winkel said. "She showed up at that time and to lead our team with such a dominant performance. She was one of the first names that came up for Elite All-State and there was no question about it."
Foley wasn't just a leader on the court, either. While she was a leader as a junior, Winkel said Foley took on more responsibility in that role as a senior.
"We won a state championships because she became a better leader," Winkel said. "She was a leader at the state tournament and took everything under control. Off the court, the relationships that she developed with every player made a difference."