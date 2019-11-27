SCJ VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kenzie Foley steps up to help Sergeant Bluff-Luton to title

"We did this thing where we printed off a picture as a motivator going into the postseason. I printed off stats from state," said Foley, the Sioux City Journal Volleyball Player of the Year. "My teammates were all hyping me up and I wasn't going to struggle. I was going to do well."

In the 4A state quarterfinals, it was clear Foley was going to have a different state this time around. In the quarterfinal win over Glenwood, she finished with 27 kills on .333 hitting and also had a team-high 21 digs. Foley followed that up with a 21-kill performance in the semifinal sweep of West Delaware. She hit. 415 and had 11 digs and four blocks.

Foley had one last dominant effort left, in the 4A state title game against Western Dubuque. She finished with her third double-double of the tournament as she had 19 kills while hitting .357 and had 12 digs as SB-L swept to the 4A state title.