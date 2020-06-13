You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SCJPreps: Baseball and softball makes its return!
View Comments
SCJPREPS PODCAST

SCJPreps: Baseball and softball makes its return!

{{featured_button_text}}

The SCJPreps podcast makes its return for the summer — and hopefully the foreseeable future — and this week, Justin Rust and Zach James break down the 2020 Iowa high school baseball and softball seasons. 

The guys start off by expressing their excitement to cover live sports again, then talk about the Missouri River Conference baseball landscape. 

Then, Justin and Zach talk Siouxland area baseball before getting in to the hot topics on the softball side. 

Listen below: 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News