SCJPreps: Baseball and softball makes its return!

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
The SCJPreps podcast makes its return for the summer — and hopefully the foreseeable future — and this week, Justin Rust and Zach James break down the 2020 Iowa high school baseball and softball seasons.
The guys start off by expressing their excitement to cover live sports again, then talk about the Missouri River Conference baseball landscape.
Then, Justin and Zach talk Siouxland area baseball before getting in to the hot topics on the softball side.
Listen below:
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.