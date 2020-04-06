SDHSAA announces cancellation for spring athletic events

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Bill Clements saw the news coming.
When the message came across Monday that the South Dakota High School Athletic Association was canceling all athletic events for the spring season, the Dakota Valley High School activities director was disappointed to see the year end abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The postponed winter events have also been called off.
The SDHSAA Board of Directors will formalize the announcement when it meets again April 21, and it made the decision after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced in-person school closures for the rest of the school year.
“It’s a sad deal and unfortunate for everyone involved,” Clements said. “I’m sad for the seniors who don’t get to complete their final year.”
Shortly after Clements learned of the SDHSAA’s decision, he emailed all Dakota Valley winter and spring coaches notifying them what had happened.
Clements admitted it wasn’t an easy email to write, and he received a few responses of disappointment from some coaches.
“We were hoping to get something out of the season,” Clements said. “We all get into coaching for a reason: We have a passion for the athletes and the sport. It’s disappointing to not get to do something. This isn’t the way we wanted to wrap up the year.”
The Panthers -- as well as other schools in South Dakota -- now have the task of trying to properly close the book on the school year.
In Dakota Valley’s case, Clements will hold meetings with coaches and find a way to honor the student-athletes’ performances throughout the year.
“We’re going to try to celebrate as best as possible,” Clements said. “We’ll start setting some goals and start talking about next year.”
From a winter perspective, the Panthers’ boys basketball team was hoping to finish out its season, and before Monday’s announcement, there was some hope.
Now that the hope has evaporated, the thoughts of ‘what if’ will linger until the winter.
“On one hand, it’s a bigger disappointment because we missed out last year, and guys had been shooting for this for a full year,” Kleis said. “We finally got over the hump and then we have to wait. In some ways, I think that made it tougher. We loved our position. We thought we had a realistic chance to win the whole thing.
“It stings knowing the seniors go out in a weird way and they’ll never get the chance,” Kleis said. “There’s a bunch of other kids around the country going through this, so it just is what it is.”
The Panthers had an 18-5 record entering the state tournament, which at first was pushed back to mid-June in Rapid City.
Dakota Valley’s final game ended in a win, a 73-60 win over Mobridge-Pollock to qualify for the state tournament on March 10.
“We’re going to call ourselves the unofficial state champs, there’s no question,” Kleis said with a laugh. “There’s something great going. We did everything we could. We’ll always have that. That last game was a great game. We overcame and came on in the second half to find a way to win that game. That shows how dangerous we thought we were playing.”
On the Iowa side
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released a schedule on Monday for spring sports, if schools resume with on-campus classes May 1.
The two associations would let teams pick up abbreviated seasons on May 1 with first competitions for all sports sans soccer to start May 4.
Boys and girls soccer would be allowed to play on May 8.
Here's a breakdown per sport:
Track and field: State qualifying meets will be on May 28 around the state and the state meet would start June 4.
Girls golf: The regional meets would be either May 26 or June 1.
Boys golf: The district meets would be held either May 29 or June 5.
Girls tennis: There are three dates scheduled for team state qualifying meets: May 23, May 30 and June 1. The state team tennis tournament is set for June 1-2 and June 13. For individual meets, May 27 is the date set for state qualifying and state is scheduled for June 10-11.
Boys tennis: The district meet for team qualifying is either May 23 or May 30, then district individual meets is set for May 20. In terms of state meets, the team meet is June 9 and the individual meet is slated for June 5-6.
Soccer: The boys state meet would start June 15 and the girls meet June 16 in Des Moines, going every other day until June 20.
