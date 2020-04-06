SDHSAA announces cancellation for spring athletic events

The Panthers -- as well as other schools in South Dakota -- now have the task of trying to properly close the book on the school year.

In Dakota Valley’s case, Clements will hold meetings with coaches and find a way to honor the student-athletes’ performances throughout the year.

“We’re going to try to celebrate as best as possible,” Clements said. “We’ll start setting some goals and start talking about next year.”

From a winter perspective, the Panthers’ boys basketball team was hoping to finish out its season, and before Monday’s announcement, there was some hope.

Now that the hope has evaporated, the thoughts of ‘what if’ will linger until the winter.

“On one hand, it’s a bigger disappointment because we missed out last year, and guys had been shooting for this for a full year,” Kleis said. “We finally got over the hump and then we have to wait. In some ways, I think that made it tougher. We loved our position. We thought we had a realistic chance to win the whole thing.

“It stings knowing the seniors go out in a weird way and they’ll never get the chance,” Kleis said. “There’s a bunch of other kids around the country going through this, so it just is what it is.”