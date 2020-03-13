SDHSAA postpones all state basketball tournaments

PIERRE, S.D. -- On Friday, the South Dakota High School Athletic Association released a statement postponing the boys' and girls' state basketball tournaments.

Dakota Valley was scheduled to play in the Class A state boys' basketball tournament in Rapid City on March 12-14 but now the date is to be determined.

As the release stated:

"At the request of Governor Noem, the remainder of the SDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball tournament is postponed. In addition, all SDHSAA state basketball tournaments for next weekend, along with the Visual Arts competition, are also postponed. The Student Council Convention and all Region music contests for later this month are cancelled. We are evaluating postponement vs. cancellation of All-State Band.

This is a difficult decision and comes amid constant conversation and information sharing between the SDHSAA, the Governor’s Office, and the Department of Health. We will evaluate the future of the postponed events in concert with those same entities. The safety of everyone involved is our foremost concern, followed by exploring all options to provide the students with the opportunity to finish their season.

We thank everyone for their patience and understanding in a very difficult time, and we apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause."

