SDHSAA TRACK AND FIELD: Elk-Point Jefferson's Drake Peed sweeps throws competition in Class A

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Tommy Nikkel is a state champion.

The Dakota Valley High School senior won the 100-meter dash in both the preliminaries and finals Friday at the South Dakota Athletic Association Class A meet in Spearfish.

Nikkel won the prelims with a time of 10.87 and went into the finals as the No. 1 seed.

Nikkel repeated his winning fortune in the final round, running in 10.88 seconds. Nikkel defeated Belle Fourche's Aiden Griffin by .22 seconds.

Nikkel wasn't the only local champion in the Class A meet on Friday.

Elk Point-Jefferson senior Drake Peed dominated the discus competition, throwing the disc in 167 feet, eight inches. He won by 17 feet, 11 inches. Panthers senior Aiden Moran finished in seventh place at 135-5.

Peed wasn't done there, however.

Peed also won the shot put competition on Saturday, and he won that state title with a throw of 57 feet, 11 inches. Peed won that competition by 6-1, as the runner-up was Milbank's Ryker Trevett. Moran was also in this competition, and he was 13th at 45 feet, 0.25 inches.

Here's a look at other action from Spearfish on Saturday: