SDHSAA TRACK AND FIELD: Elk-Point Jefferson's Drake Peed sweeps throws competition in Class A

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Tommy Nikkel is a state champion.
The Dakota Valley High School senior won the 100-meter dash in both the preliminaries and finals Friday at the South Dakota Athletic Association Class A meet in Spearfish.
Nikkel won the prelims with a time of 10.87 and went into the finals as the No. 1 seed.
Nikkel repeated his winning fortune in the final round, running in 10.88 seconds. Nikkel defeated Belle Fourche's Aiden Griffin by .22 seconds.
Nikkel wasn't the only local champion in the Class A meet on Friday.
Elk Point-Jefferson senior Drake Peed dominated the discus competition, throwing the disc in 167 feet, eight inches. He won by 17 feet, 11 inches. Panthers senior Aiden Moran finished in seventh place at 135-5.
Peed wasn't done there, however.
Peed also won the shot put competition on Saturday, and he won that state title with a throw of 57 feet, 11 inches. Peed won that competition by 6-1, as the runner-up was Milbank's Ryker Trevett. Moran was also in this competition, and he was 13th at 45 feet, 0.25 inches.
Here's a look at other action from Spearfish on Saturday:
BOYS 1,600: Vermillion's Jakob Dobney led a pack of five runners, as he placed ninth with a time of 4:39.07. Dakota Valley's Blake Schmeidt was 13th with a time of 4:48.98. Jacob Chasing Hawk was 22nd (5:01.32).
Beresford had two runners in the race: Gage Lyle (21st, 4:58.64) and Cam Wells (23rd, 5:01.92).
GIRLS 1,600: Beresford's Anna Atwood was 14th at 5:42.70.
BOYS 4x100: Beresford placed eighth (45.51), Dakota Valley was 18th (46.43) and the Huskies were 21st at 47.53.
GIRLS 4x100: The Tanagers were fourth (51.49), the Watchdogs seventh (51.77) and the Panthers were eighth at 51.90.
BOYS 400: Nikkel was the lone area runner, and the Panthers senior was third at 51.23 seconds.
GIRLS 400: Vermillion's Taeli Barta was seventh at 61.22 seconds while her teammate, Chandler Cleveland, was 16th at 63.69.
BOYS 300 HURDLES: Gunderson earned the bronze medal with a result of 39.99 seconds. Beresford's Max Orr was seventh at 41.89 while Dakota Valley's Joey Bryan was 19th at 44.28.
GIRLS 300 HURDLES: Watchdogs senior Laura Bogue got the silver medal, finishing in 46.72 seconds. Silja Gunderson of Dakota Valley was 17th at 51.32 seconds. Sophie Tuttle, also a Panthers runner, was 19th (51.51).
BOYS SPRINT MED: Vermillion led the local pack with an eighth-place finish (3:49.07) while the Watchdogs was 12th (3:51.38).
GIRLS SPRINT MED: The Watchdogs were 11th (4:30.44), Dakota Valley 13th (4:31.48) and Vermillion 14th at 4:32.40.
BOYS 800: Dobney got fourth in 2:00.53, while his teammate Riley Ruhaak was 13th at 2:05.02. Schmiedt was 21st (2:08.61) and Vermillion's Jack Freeburg was 23rd (2:11.51).
GIRLS 800: Bogue also placed second (2:22.10) while DV's Peyton Tritz was 12th (2:27.50).
BOYS 200: Nikkel ended his successful weekend with a second-place run of 22.24 seconds.
GIRLS 200: Elk Point-Jefferson's Alyssa Chytka was eighth at 27.07 seconds. Drake finished right behind Chytka (27.10) and Ellie Schroeder was 22nd at 27.89.
BOYS 4x400: The Panthers placed fourth at 3:33.48; Beresford eighth (3:35.87) and EP-J 23rd (3:48.02).
GIRLS 4x400: Beresford also placed fourth here (4:12.67) while the Panthers wree 20th at 4:22.46.
GIRLS LONG JUMP: Beresford's Rachel Zanter placed 22nd at 14 feet, 7.5 inches.
BOYS LONG JUMP: E-PJ's Tyler Goehring was ninth at 20-2.25; Vermillion's Eric Zephier placed 14th (19-6.75).
GIRLS SHOT PUT: Dakota Valley junior Rylee Rosenquist was eighth (36-5.75).
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS 3,200: Schmiedt placed 10th at 10:39.24. Andrew Atwood of Beresford was 13th (10:49.89).
Vermillion had two runners in this race. Ruhaak was 17th in 11 minutes flat while Jacob Chasing Hawk placed 22nd at 11:15.
GIRLS 3,200: Barta placed ninth and scored a point, as she finished in 12:09.57. Lydia Anderson of Vermillion got 20th, running in 12:48.88.
GIRLS DISCUS: EP-J's Grace Peed got fifth place, as her best throw was 119-8. Vermillion's Chandler Cleveland was 13th (103-9).
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: Huskies senior Tyler Goehring earned runner-up status in the event, getting a jump of 44-4.25, He placed behind Milbank's Bennett Schwank (46-3.5). Riley Schmitz was fifth (41-9) while Beresford's Hayden Wilson was 17th (39-3.25). Watchdogs senior Cody Klungseth was 21st (38-10) and Huskies sophomore Devon Schmitz was 24th (37-1).
GIRLS HIGH JUMP: Panthers sophomore Jorja VanDenHul earned the bronze medal by clearing the 5-foot-2 mark. Her freshman teammate, Siena DeGeorgia, tied for eighth place at 4-10. Beresford's Jade Rhody also jumped at 4-10. Dakota Valley's Emerson Mead was 16th at 4-foot-8.