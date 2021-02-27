SDHSAA WRESTLING: Dakota Valley's Ariana Gomez, Jackson Boonstra both place at state

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dakota Valley state qualifiers Jackson Boonstra and Ariana Gomez stood on their respective class podiums on Saturday at the SDHSAA tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Gomez, wrestling in the 143-pound girls division, placed fourth while Boonstra, wrestling in the Class A 126 division, placed eighth.
Gomez won her consolation semifinal, as she won by pinfall in 20 seconds over Huron's Hee Htoo.
That set up a third-place match for Gomez against another Huron wrestler, Ehler Klay.
Gomez beat Klay during the first round on Friday, but Klay eveneed up the score on Saturday. Klay pinned the Panthers junior in 3 minutes, 43 seconds on Saturday.
With the loss, Gomez placed fourth in her class. This was the first year that the girls state tournament was held in South Dakota.
Boonstra, meanwhile, lost his final two matches of the season.
The Panthers eighth-grader was pinned in the third round of consolation bracket to Logan Desersa of Sturgis. Desersa pinned Boonstra in 4:45.
That put Boonstra in the seventh-place match. There, Jagger Tyler of Mitchell beat Boonstra in a 6-3 decision.
Boonstra led 2-0 after the first period, but Tyler scored five points in the third period, including three back points.
EP-J places four in 4th
The Elk Point-Jefferson team send eight wrestlers to the state tournament, and a bunch of them are coming home with medals.
In the Class B 138-pound class, Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner) won in a 3-1 match over Lucas Hueser. Hueser ended the season with a 31-13 record.
Skyler Swatek lost in a tiebreaker at 145 pounds to Redfield's Mason Fey. The score was 2-1. Swatek's final record on the season was 26-11.
Ben Swatek won in overtime to claim fifth place at B-160, as he won 5-4 over Winner's Jack Kruger at 1.
At B-170, sophomore Gavin Jacobs led after the second period by a point during the third-place match, but Hot Springs freshman Caleb Rickenbach earned two points in the final stanza to win.
Drake Peed hadn't wrestled his final match as of press time.
Serck places 3rd
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson's Logan Serck won a third-place match Saturday at A-152. He defeated Bailey Badwound of Spearfish, 2-1.