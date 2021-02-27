SDHSAA WRESTLING: Dakota Valley's Ariana Gomez, Jackson Boonstra both place at state

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dakota Valley state qualifiers Jackson Boonstra and Ariana Gomez stood on their respective class podiums on Saturday at the SDHSAA tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Gomez, wrestling in the 143-pound girls division, placed fourth while Boonstra, wrestling in the Class A 126 division, placed eighth.

Gomez won her consolation semifinal, as she won by pinfall in 20 seconds over Huron's Hee Htoo.

That set up a third-place match for Gomez against another Huron wrestler, Ehler Klay.

Gomez beat Klay during the first round on Friday, but Klay eveneed up the score on Saturday. Klay pinned the Panthers junior in 3 minutes, 43 seconds on Saturday.

With the loss, Gomez placed fourth in her class. This was the first year that the girls state tournament was held in South Dakota.

Boonstra, meanwhile, lost his final two matches of the season.

The Panthers eighth-grader was pinned in the third round of consolation bracket to Logan Desersa of Sturgis. Desersa pinned Boonstra in 4:45.