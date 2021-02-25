SDHSAA WRESTLING: Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra wins in Class 1A-126 first-round match

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Jackson Boonstra’s first match at the state wrestling tournament was a successful one.
The Dakota Valley eighth grader won in his matchup on Thursday to advance to the Class A 126-pound quarterfinals with a win by fall over Aiden Russell of Douglas.
Boonstra pinned Russell at the 3-minute, 16-second mark of the match, and Boonstra was dominant before the referee slapped his hand on the mat.
Boonstra led 9-1 after the first period. He first earned a takedown of Russell nine seconds into the match.
Then, Boonstra was awarded two back points with 1:06 remaining in the first period, and then the Panthers eighth-grader picked up three more back points with 18 seconds left.
Just eight seconds after getting his three-point nearfall, Boonstra took Russell down again with a two-point takedown.
Russell deferred his decision in regards to position at the first intermission, so Boonstra chose the bottom spot.
Not only did Boonstra escape that, he turned it into a reversal 13 seconds into the second period.
He then pinned Russell.
Boonstra will face Pierre’s Blake Judson in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Dakota Valley’s other state qualifier, junior Ariana Gomez, doesn’t wrestle until Friday morning.
Boonstra wasn’t the only area South Dakota wrestler who won on Thursday.
Elk Point-Jefferson had four of its eight wrestlers win in the first round. Lucas Hueser won in the Class B 138-pound opener with a 7-0 win over Hill City’s Jaxon Johnson.
Skyler Swatek beat Wagner’s Riley Roberts in a 6-4 decision at 145 pounds. Swatek recorded a takedown with 32 seconds left to make the difference.
Skyler’s brother, Huskies’ 160-pounder Ben Swatek, won in a 12-2 major decision over Easton Steinbach of Warner/Northwestern.
Huskies 170-pounder Gavin Jacobs won in a 13-4 major decision over McCook Central/Montrose’s Kade Grocott.
Vermillion also had four wrestlers who won on Thursday, too.
Tanagers’ 106-pounder Hayden Schroeder pinned Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln in 2:56.
Not long after that, Vermillion’s Michael Roob won by technical call in six minutes by a sore of 16-1, and Roob defeated Jacob Johnson of Milbank.
Jack Kratz won in a 14-0 major decision to start out the 170-pound division over Pierre’s Lucas Chamberlin.
Zach Brady closed out a good day for the Tanagers, as the 285-pounder pinned Zach Carlson of Sioux Falls O’Gorman in 36 seconds.
The Beresford/Alcester-Hudson co-op advanced two wrestlers to the winners’ bracket. Jovey Christensen won a hard-fought 15-10 battle in the Class A 126-pound division over Madison’s Isaac Henry.
Logan Serck won his 34th match of the season, as the B/A-H 152-pounder won in a 21-6 technical fall over Harrisburg’s Nathan Horrocks. The match ended in 4:28.