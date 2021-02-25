SDHSAA WRESTLING: Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra wins in Class 1A-126 first-round match

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Jackson Boonstra’s first match at the state wrestling tournament was a successful one.

The Dakota Valley eighth grader won in his matchup on Thursday to advance to the Class A 126-pound quarterfinals with a win by fall over Aiden Russell of Douglas.

Boonstra pinned Russell at the 3-minute, 16-second mark of the match, and Boonstra was dominant before the referee slapped his hand on the mat.

Boonstra led 9-1 after the first period. He first earned a takedown of Russell nine seconds into the match.

Then, Boonstra was awarded two back points with 1:06 remaining in the first period, and then the Panthers eighth-grader picked up three more back points with 18 seconds left.

Just eight seconds after getting his three-point nearfall, Boonstra took Russell down again with a two-point takedown.

Russell deferred his decision in regards to position at the first intermission, so Boonstra chose the bottom spot.

Not only did Boonstra escape that, he turned it into a reversal 13 seconds into the second period.

He then pinned Russell.