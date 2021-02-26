SDHSAA WRESTLING: Jackson Boonstra, Ariana Gomez eye for podium spot at state

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra and Ariana Gomez have moved their focus to winning third place at the South Dakota state tournament.
Boonstra and Gomez both lost on Friday, and they moved into the consolation side on Saturday.
Gomez won her first match at the state tournament by way of pinfall.
Gomez was going up against Huron’s Ehler Klay.
Gomez started trailing in the match 2-0, as Klay took the Panthers junior down 55 seconds into the match.
Gomez was able to turn herself around 27 seconds later, and she was awarded two points with a reversal.
Klay wasn’t done scoring in the first period, however. She replied with a reversal of her own with 17 seconds remaining in the stanza.
Gomez won the coin flip at the end of the first period, but she deferred. Klay chose the bottom position.
Gomez later pinned Klay 27 seconds later.
“She was down right away as well and got away and got a takedown of her own,” DV coach DV coach Grayson Pirner said. “She was able to get a pin down there. That was a history-making moment for her.”
Gomez, however, couldn’t figure out Taylor Graveman of Spearfish.
Graveman won in a 49-second pinfall. Graveman also recorded a takedown 7 seconds into the match.
“(Graveman) was a bigger wrestler, but we’re not making any excuses,” Pirner said. “She was really physical and really good on top.”
Gomez will wrestle Huron’s Htee Hoo in the consolation semifinals. On the girls’ bracket, only the top-4 make the podium, so Gomez needs a win to place at the tournament.
Regardless of what happens Saturday, Pirner reminded Gomez that she made history.
“This is a year we’ll remember as a coaching staff,” Pirner said.
The Spearfish wrestler will face Pierre’s Hattie Baldwin for the Class A 143-pound championship.
Boonstra won on Thursday, setting himself up for a quarterfinal tilt against Pierre’s Blake Judson.
Boonstra, who is the No. 3 seed in Class A 126 pounds, didn’t start off on a good note, as Judson jumped out to a 7-2 lead after the first period.
There wasn’t much scoring during the second period. Judson added to his 7-2 lead with his final two points of the match, with a reversal with 9 seconds left.
Boonstra deferred the choice after the first period, but he chose to play neutral going into the third period.
Boonstra scored two points on a takedown, but Judson held off Boonstra for the 9-2 win.
“That kid wrestled smart and did enough to win,” Pirner said. “Jackson wrestled a kid who was a little older, and he got in a hole early.”
Boonstra was understandably disappointed in himself, but he didn’t have much time to sulk after the loss in the quarterfinals.
Pirner noticed Boonstra had a keen look in his eyes going into the wrestleback round, and he showed right away that one loss wasn’t going to affect the rest of his weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Boonstra won in a 15-2 major decision over Brookings eighth-grader Gabriel Stern. With the win, Boonstra is guaranteed a podium spot Saturday at the Class A 126-pound class.
Boonstra jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to back points assessed later in the first period. He got a two-point nearfall with 35 seconds left, then got three more with eight seconds remaining.
The Panthers eighth-grader followed that up with five more points in the second period. He got a reversal from the bottom position 11 seconds into the frame, then got three back points with 30 seconds left.
Stern opened the third period with a takedown, but Boonstra reversed out of that 14 seconds after Stern was awarded points.
Boonstra closed things out with a three-point nearfall, with 23 seconds left.
“He was able to get his head on straight,” Pirner said. “We were hoping he was going to be dominant.”
Vermillion 106-pounder Hayden Schroeder gets a crack at the A-106 title, beating Sturgis’ Korbin Osborn in a 10-0 major decision in the quarterfinal, then earned an 8-3 win over Chandler Carda of West Central.
Elk Point-Jefferson, meanwhile, had three wrestlers in the semifinals, but they all lost.
Huskies 138-pounder Lucas Hueser lost in a 5:54 pinfall to Redfield’s Bradyn Robbins.
Then, Skyler Swatek lost in a 1:55 pinfall to Winner’s Kaden Keiser.
Skyler’s brother, Ben Swatek, had the same misfortune. Ben Swatek lost to Canton’s Jaden Dominisse in a pinfall of 5:54.
Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson had the same result in his semfiinal match at 152 pounds against Watertown’s Ben Althoff. Althoff pinned Serck in 6 minutes.