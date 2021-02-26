SDHSAA WRESTLING: Jackson Boonstra, Ariana Gomez eye for podium spot at state

Boonstra scored two points on a takedown, but Judson held off Boonstra for the 9-2 win.

“That kid wrestled smart and did enough to win,” Pirner said. “Jackson wrestled a kid who was a little older, and he got in a hole early.”

Boonstra was understandably disappointed in himself, but he didn’t have much time to sulk after the loss in the quarterfinals.

Pirner noticed Boonstra had a keen look in his eyes going into the wrestleback round, and he showed right away that one loss wasn’t going to affect the rest of his weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Boonstra won in a 15-2 major decision over Brookings eighth-grader Gabriel Stern. With the win, Boonstra is guaranteed a podium spot Saturday at the Class A 126-pound class.

Boonstra jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to back points assessed later in the first period. He got a two-point nearfall with 35 seconds left, then got three more with eight seconds remaining.

The Panthers eighth-grader followed that up with five more points in the second period. He got a reversal from the bottom position 11 seconds into the frame, then got three back points with 30 seconds left.